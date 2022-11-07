ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Brazil World Cup squad snubs: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Arsenal's Gabriel among star players left out

Brazil is considered to be the top favorite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of the most star-studded and loaded squads of any nation on the planet. The squad, which was announced by manager Tite on November 7, features top names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Alisson, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and many other global superstars that are household names among even the most casual football fans.
The Independent

Brazil World Cup 2022 squad: Roberto Firmino misses out but Gabriel Martinelli included for Qatar

Arsenal forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus have been included in Brazil’s World Cup squad, but there is no place for Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino in manager Tite’s 26-man group.Martinelli has been rewarded for his excellent start to the season for the Premier League leaders and joins a star-studded group of forwards that includes Neymar and Vinicius Junior, as well as Richarlison, Antony and Raphinha.Jesus and Martinelli had both missed out on Brazil’s previous squad in September, despite Arsenal’s strong start to the campaign. Firmino, who was included in Brazil’s 2018 squad, has scored eight times for Liverpool this season...
Yardbarker

Argentina suffer major injury blow for 2022 World Cup

Lionel Messi will lose one of his best lieutenants as Argentina set out to conquer the World Cup in Qatar. Mundo Deportivo have confirmed that Giovani Lo Celso will miss the tournament. The 26-year-old Villarreal playmaker suffered a slight muscle tear against Athletic Club less than two weeks ago and...
The Independent

Dani Alves: Brazil manager Tite explains defender’s World Cup squad inclusion

Brazil named their squad for the World Cup 2022 on Monday, with one of the most intriguing inclusions being that of veteran full-back Dani Alves.Now aged 39, Alves is playing in Mexico for UNAM but has not featured for a month due to a knee issue.World Cup 2022 LIVE: Brazil squad announcement and latest newsHowever, he’s in the 26-man Selecao group as one of four full-backs, where he’ll likely go up against Juventus’ versatile performer Danilo for a starting spot on the right side of defence.Head coach Tite has detailed exactly why Alves, the oldest and most-capped player in...
Yardbarker

Juventus trio called up for Brazil World Cup squad

With the World Cup just around the corner, the participating national teams are gradually announcing their squads. For his part, Brazil manager Tite preferred not to wait any longer, revealing his 26-man squad on Monday. The final cut included three Juventus players who will travel to Qatar to bolster the...
NBC4 Columbus

USMNT announces final roster for FIFA World Cup

(WCMH) — The United States men’s soccer team has its squad set for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. USA manager Gregg Berhalter, formerly of the Columbus Crew, has set the final 26-man roster that was announced Wednesday for the USMNT’s first appearance at a World Cup since 2014. The USA did not qualify […]
The Associated Press

En-Nesyri in Morocco’s World Cup squad despite goal drought

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Striker Youssef En-Nesyri was selected in Morocco’s squad for the World Cup on Thursday despite failing to score a league goal this season for Spanish club Sevilla. En-Nesyri is experienced with the national team, however, making 49 international appearances and scoring 14 goals, including...
The Independent

Poland World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

Poland have qualified for their second World Cup in a row, providing a fitting stage once more for talisman Robert Lewandowski to demonstrate his talents. The 34-year-old finally got his chance to play in the global showpiece for the first time four years ago and, after a group-stage exit, will now get another opportunity at what will surely be his final World Cup.The Barcelona striker is already his country’s all-time top scorer (with 76 goals) and greatest-ever player but failed to score in any of their three matches back in 2018. If Poland are to emerge from a tough-looking Group...
FOX Sports

Dest misses 3rd straight AC Milan match as US roster nears

American right back Sergiño Dest missed his third straight match for AC Milan on Tuesday night, a day before U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter announces his World Cup roster. Dest did not dress for Milan's Serie A match at Cremonese. The club said last week that Dest was bothered by adductor fatigue.
Yardbarker

Six La Liga players in France World Cup squad but Real Madrid star snubbed

France have announced their 25-man squad for the World Cup, perhaps the strongest in the world in terms of depth. Didier Deschamps elected to take six players from La Liga with him; three from Real Madrid, two from Barcelona and one from Atletico Madrid. Los Blancos will wave goodbye to...
Yardbarker

Kylian Mbappe, Presnel Kimpembe React to Making France’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Squad

The France national team will be heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the defending champions. On Wednesday, France national team manager Didier Deschamps announced the squad that will attempt to go back-to-back. Deschamps picked two players from the current Paris Saint-Germain team, but the French giants have an...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: USMNT announce squad as France and Wales name players for Qatar

The 2022 World Cup is now less than two weeks away from starting and the confirmed squads are coming quickly now, with Wales and France among those to name theirs today, and the US have now named their 26-man squad too.Wales manager Rob Page has called up the experienced Gareth Bale and Joe Allen despite fitness concerns as he announced the country’s first World Cup squad in 64 years. Bale, Wales’s all-time top scorer with 40 goals in 108 internationals, admitted he was still not 100% despite his crucial late goal in Los Angeles FC’s MLS Cup final victory...
The Independent

Germany World Cup 2022 squad: Mario Gotze and Kai Havertz headline selection for Qatar

Germany have included Mario Gotze in their World Cup squad for Qatar 2022.The hero from the 2014 final is back after a five-year absence from Die Mannschaft after rejuvenating his career with Eintracht Frankfurt.Premier League stars Kai Havertz and Ilkay Gundogan are also among a star-studded squad, which also includes Leroy Sane and Antonio Rudiger. Niclas Füllkrug is another eye-catching inclusion by Hansi Flick, with the Werder Bremen star uncapped.Jonathan Tah, Robin Gosens, Benjamin Henrichs, Lukas Nmecha and Florian Neuhaus fail to make the cut.Here is everything you need to know:Group fixtures (all times GMT)Wednesday 23 November: Germany vs Japan...

