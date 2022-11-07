Read full article on original website
Deadly crash suspect, girlfriend now facing drug charges
The man believed to have caused a deadly crash in Taunton earlier this week is now facing a slew of drug charges.
Expired inspection sticker leads to drug arrest in Chicopee
A routine traffic stop in Chicopee for an expired inspection sticker lead to a drug arrest.
WCVB
Boston Police officer accused of operating under influence of drugs
BOSTON — A Boston Police Department officer was arrested Monday and charged with operating under the influence of drugs. Christopher Long was arrested by officers of the Haverhill Police Department Drug Control Unit. “These allegations, if proven to be true, are unacceptable for any police officer. We will hold...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man charged in Rhode Island after over 3 pounds of crystal meth seized
PROVIDENCE – A Massachusetts man has been ordered detained in federal custody on drug trafficking charges after DEA Task Force agents and Boston Police detectives allegedly interrupted the delivery of more than three pounds of crystal methamphetamine, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. It is alleged in charging...
2 arrested, 3 guns seized in Lincoln traffic stop
During a search of the vehicle, they seized three loaded handguns – one of which was an untraceable "ghost gun" – along with a stun gun and a hatchet, according to police.
whdh.com
Lynn man sentenced after stealing iPads, cash from mail
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man from Lynn was sentenced Wednesday for stealing money from the mail, the Department of Justice said. The announcement said while serving as a City Carrier for the U.S Postal Service, Juan Murillo stole iPads delivered to dorms at Harvard University while on his delivery route June 22 and 30, 2021. Murillo also stole from the mail Sept. 23, taking cash he was supposed to deliver.
South Shore businesswoman killed in crash involving a man wanted by police for drug trafficking
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police identified the South Shore woman who was killed in a deadly crash on Monday involving a Medford man who was wanted by police for an ongoing investigation. Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, of Middleborough was fatally struck in her car just moments after the...
liveboston617.org
Daytime Murder Rocks Neighborhood as Riley Brothers Construction Worker is Gunned Down in front of Family
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 13:13 hours this afternoon, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers both responded to a 911 call for a person shot. The reporting 911 caller stated that someone had shot her son in front of her in the area near Harvard Street and Paxton Street in Dorchester. The caller also stated that the shooters fled in a white Kia.
Salisbury man arrested after allegedly carjacking elder in Burlington hospital parking lot
A Salisbury man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly carjacking a person 65 or older in a Burlington hospital parking lot. Joshua Horvitz, 33, of Salisbury was arrested in Hudson, N.H. this afternoon after allegedly assaulting and carjacking an elder at the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington several hours earlier.
newbedfordguide.com
58-year old man arrested after striking Massachusetts State Police cruiser, injuring trooper
“On Sunday evening, November 6th, our member, who was conducting a traffic stop on I-93 North in Randolph, was struck while inside his cruiser and injured. He was transported to Boston Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries. The Association would like to recognize his continued commitment and service to the Commonwealth and take this moment to remind everyone to SLOW DOWN, DRIVE SOBER AND MOVE OVER.
Framingham man arrested, charged with possession of ‘ghost gun,’ police say
A Framingham man was arrested by police in Westborough over the weekend and charged with possession of a “ghost gun,” police said. Around 3 a.m. Saturday, the Westborough Police Department received an officer safety advisory regarding a Ford Fusion traveling on Route 9, which was being driven by a male in possession of a firearm, the department said.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man convicted of murdering his wife and children denied parole
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Parole Board has unanimously denied parole to a Massachusetts man serving life in prison after being convicted of murdering his wife and children. According to the Board, on February 4, 1993, after a jury trial in Middlesex Superior Court, Kenneth Seguin was convicted of three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his wife, Mary Ann (known as Polly), and their two children, Danny (age 7), and Amy (age 5). He was sentenced to serve life in prison with the possibility of parole for the murder of his wife, followed by two concurrent life sentences with the possibility of parole for the murder of his children.
Driver in deadly Taunton crash held without bail
A Medford man accused of causing a deadly crash in Taunton faced a judge Tuesday morning.
Police looking for help finding runaway teen in Springfield
The Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway teen.
NECN
5 Arrested, 3 Guns Seized After Police Chase Through Multiple Mass. Towns
A police chase that started in Worcester and went through multiple Massachusetts towns on Sunday ended with the arrest of five minors, Worcester police said. Police said it all started when a Worcester police officer spotted an SUV with a license plate shared in connection with an investigation into an incident in which shots were fired.
Holland Police arrest suspect hiding under trailer
Two people were arrested in Holland Monday after attempting to run from police.
whdh.com
Police arrest man in connection to shooting in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police Monday made an arrest in connection to one of the several shootings from Sunday night. Investigation into the incident led detectives to arrest Aquan Hudson, 24, of Brockton, police said. Hudson was charged with Armed Assault with intent to Murder, ABDW, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
2022 Mass. Election Results: Worcester County Sheriff (Lewis Evangelidis vs. David Fontaine)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Lewis Evangelidis incumbent Worcester County Sheriff will face Democratic challenger David Fontaine in a race to determine Worcester County’s next sheriff. Lewis Evangelidis was originally elected into the Worcester County Sheriff position in 2010. If re-elected the Republican...
whdh.com
Police asking for help identifying suspect in ‘unprovoked assault’ at Park Street station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an “unprovoked attack” on a female at the MBTA’s Park Street station on Tuesday. The alleged assault occurred around 9 p.m. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to...
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for receiving shipment of cocaine from Puerto Rico
A Boston man pleaded guilty and was sentenced in connection with drug trafficking cocaine.
