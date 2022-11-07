ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leominster, MA

WCVB

Boston Police officer accused of operating under influence of drugs

BOSTON — A Boston Police Department officer was arrested Monday and charged with operating under the influence of drugs. Christopher Long was arrested by officers of the Haverhill Police Department Drug Control Unit. “These allegations, if proven to be true, are unacceptable for any police officer. We will hold...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Lynn man sentenced after stealing iPads, cash from mail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man from Lynn was sentenced Wednesday for stealing money from the mail, the Department of Justice said. The announcement said while serving as a City Carrier for the U.S Postal Service, Juan Murillo stole iPads delivered to dorms at Harvard University while on his delivery route June 22 and 30, 2021. Murillo also stole from the mail Sept. 23, taking cash he was supposed to deliver.
LYNN, MA
liveboston617.org

Daytime Murder Rocks Neighborhood as Riley Brothers Construction Worker is Gunned Down in front of Family

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 13:13 hours this afternoon, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers both responded to a 911 call for a person shot. The reporting 911 caller stated that someone had shot her son in front of her in the area near Harvard Street and Paxton Street in Dorchester. The caller also stated that the shooters fled in a white Kia.
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

58-year old man arrested after striking Massachusetts State Police cruiser, injuring trooper

“On Sunday evening, November 6th, our member, who was conducting a traffic stop on I-93 North in Randolph, was struck while inside his cruiser and injured. He was transported to Boston Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries. The Association would like to recognize his continued commitment and service to the Commonwealth and take this moment to remind everyone to SLOW DOWN, DRIVE SOBER AND MOVE OVER.
RANDOLPH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man convicted of murdering his wife and children denied parole

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Parole Board has unanimously denied parole to a Massachusetts man serving life in prison after being convicted of murdering his wife and children. According to the Board, on February 4, 1993, after a jury trial in Middlesex Superior Court, Kenneth Seguin was convicted of three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his wife, Mary Ann (known as Polly), and their two children, Danny (age 7), and Amy (age 5). He was sentenced to serve life in prison with the possibility of parole for the murder of his wife, followed by two concurrent life sentences with the possibility of parole for the murder of his children.
HOLLISTON, MA
NECN

5 Arrested, 3 Guns Seized After Police Chase Through Multiple Mass. Towns

A police chase that started in Worcester and went through multiple Massachusetts towns on Sunday ended with the arrest of five minors, Worcester police said. Police said it all started when a Worcester police officer spotted an SUV with a license plate shared in connection with an investigation into an incident in which shots were fired.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Police arrest man in connection to shooting in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police Monday made an arrest in connection to one of the several shootings from Sunday night. Investigation into the incident led detectives to arrest Aquan Hudson, 24, of Brockton, police said. Hudson was charged with Armed Assault with intent to Murder, ABDW, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

2022 Mass. Election Results: Worcester County Sheriff (Lewis Evangelidis vs. David Fontaine)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Lewis Evangelidis incumbent Worcester County Sheriff will face Democratic challenger David Fontaine in a race to determine Worcester County’s next sheriff. Lewis Evangelidis was originally elected into the Worcester County Sheriff position in 2010. If re-elected the Republican...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA

