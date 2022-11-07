Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous Restaurant Closes, Doesn't Tell EmployeesGreyson FTempe, AZ
It's All About Burgers, Bacon, & Eggs At New RestaurantGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New proposal would give families hundreds each month in ArizonaJake WellsArizona State
Mom on presents: "If I can't afford it, my son asks his grandma"Amy ChristiePhoenix, AZ
azbigmedia.com
Why development of medical office buildings is booming
Maricopa County, the state’s largest by population and home to the capital, has long been a destination for those looking to escape frigid winters in search of sunnier climes. An increase in the number of residents drives higher demand for healthcare services, and one of the popular options to address these needs are medical office buildings (MOBs). Phoenix has the eighth-largest MOB market in the U.S. totaling 21.4 million square feet, according to 42Floors.
azbigmedia.com
REDW merges with Edwards, Largay, Mihaylo & Co. to expand Arizona presence
REDW LLC, which has offices in Phoenix, Albuquerque and Oklahoma City and is one of the Southwest’s 10 largest advisory and CPA firms, has announced that Phoenix-based tax and accounting firm Edwards, Largay, Mihaylo & Co., PLC (ELMCO) has joined with REDW effective October 31, 2022, increasing REDW’s Phoenix office to nearly 100 team members.
Phoenix New Times
These 17 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Have Deals and Discounts For Veterans Day
As Veterans Day nears on Friday, November 11, metro Phoenix restaurants, cafes, and juice bars are prepping deals and discounts to honor those who have served. At locations across the Valley, active and retired military members can dine for free, find discounts, grab a free coffee or snag a complimentary smoothie at participating businesses. From pasta to hearty hamburgers and cold sodas, free and discounted meals abound.
azbigmedia.com
What Phoenix housing market buyers and sellers can expect in 2023
The Metro Phoenix housing market has heavily favored home sellers since the start of the decade as more people moved to Arizona and the pandemic scrambled the status quo. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index’s most recent release shows that home prices in Phoenix rose 17.1% from August 2021 to August 2022. In the past few months, however, the dynamic has started to shift. Andrea Crouch, president of Phoenix REALTORS, notes that prices are beginning to go down.
azbigmedia.com
AZ Big Spotlight: Cresa, SB&H, Integrity CRE, Sagewood
Cresa’s Gary Gregg, Executive Chairman and Phoenix Managing Principal, announced today that Jason Malcolm has been promoted from Senior Vice President to Principal. “Jason has been a member of the Cresa team for more than a decade serving occupiers with their site selection and portfolio management requirements and building long term relationships with notable corporations,” said Gregg. “His well-deserved promotion is recognition of his hard work and dedication to his clients and the company.”
azbigmedia.com
Here are the winners of Governor’s Celebration of Innovation
The Arizona Technology Council, in partnership with the Arizona Commerce Authority, has announced the winners of the 2022 Governor’s Celebration of Innovation awards. Winners of this prestigious annual award program represent the best of the best in Arizona’s technology, science and education ecosystem. This year’s recipients were recognized tonight in a ceremony at the Phoenix Convention Center.
seniorresource.com
Retirement Communities Near Phoenix: Top Ten!
Thinking about retirement communities? Undoubtedly, you’ve already consulted Google for answers, but maybe you didn’t have any luck with your search. Good news! Senior Resource is here to help you with your quest. From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve scoured Arizona for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to. Relax and check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated communities near Phoenix.
AZFamily
Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley
Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Documents show one teen overdosed twice in a week and staff didn't stop residents from sneaking in weapons, guns and drugs into the facility. New federal guidelines making window blinds safer around kids. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Building permit contrast: homes plummet, apartments soar
The Valley’s housing market is not only worsening for sellers but also looking not so hot for builders, a leading local analyst of the local market said last week. The Cromford Report offered a dismal outlook on the new-home construction scene in the Valley, stating that the number of permits being issued for new homes is plummeting and that the industry here is “slamming on the brakes.”
AZFamily
Dozens of homeowners say Mesa pool company took large sums of money and abandoned their projects
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - His name is Jack Vinson Smith III, and as you can see, he’s not very popular with some folks. “You stiffed people,” one On Your Side viewer can be heard yelling at Jack Smith outside his home. So why are consumers tracking down Jack Smith to his Mesa home and trying to confront him? Well, here’s the answer. Phoenix Shirk is a homeowner who hired Jack Smith in April to build a swimming pool. Smith owns a company called Outdoor Luxury Living Incorporated, which also goes by OLLI. “They seemed competent. We liked what they gave us,” Shirk said.
multihousingnews.com
Toll Brothers Opens Downtown Phoenix Property
The firm recently welcomed its first residents to the Midtown community. Toll Brothers Apartment Living has officially opened its 323-unit community in Phoenix after welcoming its first residents earlier this year. The firm started construction on Haverly in 2020. The property was designed as a five-story building wrapped around an...
12news.com
'Katie Hobbs' and 'Maricopa' are trending on Twitter with all eyes on Arizona
PHOENIX — Votes are still being counted, and with several crucial races too close to call, all eyes are on Arizona. As of 1 p.m. the terms "Katie Hobbs" and "Maricopa" were the top trending terms on Twitter in the United States. Last night, Arizona made the top of...
It Takes Nearly A Day To Explore This Massive Arizona Grocery Store
The grocery store has specialty items, gourmet foods, and an in-house restaurant.
This Is The Best Indian Restaurant In Arizona
Yelp compiled a list of the best Indian restaurants in each state.
azbigmedia.com
NortonLifeLock rebrands itself as Gen Digital
Tempe-based NortonLifeLock Inc. today unveiled its new company name, Gen Digital Inc., following the completed merger of NortonLifeLock and Avast. Gen™ unites trusted names in Cyber Safety – Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, CCleaner and ReputationDefender – with a single purpose to power Digital Freedom for people everywhere. The newly formed company is designed to further accelerate the company’s innovation and pave the way for the future of digital empowerment.
azbigmedia.com
How Gila River’s Robin Villareal went from food service to CIO
In the gaming and technology industries, women in leadership can be hard to find. But Robin Villareal is shattering the glass ceiling and leading the way for the future of women — not only in the gaming industry, but in the tech industry, too. Villareal is chief information officer...
ABC 15 News
Gas prices are still high: why do we pay more?
If you're a driver in the Valley, paying more than $4 for a gallon of gas has become the norm. And while prices are coming down a bit, there are stations charging more than $5 a gallon here. That's much higher than the national AAA gas price average. On the...
KTAR.com
Frontier adds nonstop flights from Phoenix to 6 new locations
PHOENIX — Frontier Airlines added nonstop service between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and six cities over the weekend. The discount carrier announced Saturday it launched daily flights to Philadelphia, Fort Lauderdale, Detroit and Orange County. Frontier is offering introductory fares starting at $29 for Orange County, $49 for...
azbigmedia.com
CitySkate returns to CityScape Phoenix Nov. 28
CitySkate, presented by the Arizona Lottery, will bring its winter wonderland magic to the heart of the city at CityScape Phoenix for a five-week run that will kick off on Nov. 28 and run through Jan. 1, 2023. Located at Patriot’s Park (11 W. Washington St.) in the center of...
azbex.com
Two New Industrial Projects Planned in West Valley
Two new industrial projects have been proposed in the West Valley. Nexen DC LLC (Nexen Properties) has proposed a speculative warehouse/distribution/manufacturing development on 27.65 acres in the master-planned Copperwing Logistics Center. The project will feature three buildings of 132.9KSF, 172.2KSF and 205.5KSF. Nexen plans to occupy one of the buildings.
