Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

Nick Saban responds to Greg McElroy’s concerns about direction of Alabama program

Alabama coach Nick Saban responded Wednesday to concerns raised this week by former Tide quarterback Greg McElroy about the direction of the Tide’s program. “We work every day to try to play to a standard and we’ve had a lot of good teams around here for a long time‚” Saban said during his weekly SEC teleconference. “We lost two games by a total of four points, both on the last play of the game. Are there are a lot of things we could do better? Are we satisfied with where we are as a team? Absolutely not.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

The biggest issues during Alabama’s road-game slump

Nick Saban, just over a month ago, spoke wistfully about hateful competitors. This was in the time approaching the Oct. 1 trip to Arkansas after an ugly road debut at Texas as they searched for the right approach to playing in hostile environments. This was a Crimson Tide program that...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

John Cohen details his journey from Bama fan to Auburn AD

John Cohen took a pause when the inevitable question of a new Auburn athletic director who was born and raised in Tuscaloosa during Tuesday’s introductory press conference. “And growing up in Tuscaloosa?” Cohen said with a smile. “Yeah, I remember the buses rolling up in front of our house to go to Birmingham to play football games, and the neighborhood would go out, shake their hands. That’s all part of your childhood, but I can tell you this, I always — I mean, when you talk about the star power that Auburn has always had, even growing up in that town, boy, it was sure fun to watch that and to recognize that.”
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Can Saban predict how a team will play from a week of practice?

Stepping to the podium after Wednesday’s practice, Nick Saban said he liked the way his team looked out there. Coming off a second loss in three games that knocked Alabama from playoff contention, finding the motivation for the final three-game stretch beginning with Ole Miss has been a lingering question with this team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Nate Oats, Alabama men’s basketball sign 2023 class

College basketball is back for the 2022-23 season and on Wednesday the next batch of hoopers put pen to paper. Nate Oats and the Alabama men’s basketball team announced its class of 2023 recruits as players signed their National Letter of Intent or NLI. “We value shooting, athleticism, versatility...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

How Alabama matches up with Ole Miss

The sun still came out this week as Alabama heads into another SEC West game against a ranked opponent. The Crimson Tide will head to Oxford at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday to face No. 11 Ole Miss. Lane Kiffin’s team is coming off an open week and looks quite different from the previous versions.
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

New-look Alabama bullies way to season-opening win

The new-look Alabama men’s basketball team passed its first test with brute force. With four new starters and only three returning rotation players, the Crimson Tide bodied visiting Longwood, 75-54 in Coleman Coliseum. All four Alabama double-figure scorers were either in high school or at another college last year...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

5 Alabama cities had record highs on Tuesday

It was warm enough -- even hot enough -- in Alabama on Tuesday to break records in several cities, according to the National Weather Service. Anniston, Birmingham, Huntsville and Tuscaloosa all reported record high temperatures for Nov. 8. Mobile did one better, not only hitting a record high for Nov....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

5 Birmingham area football games to watch in Playoff Round 2

HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE (8-3) AT HOOVER 10-1) Last week: Hewitt-Trussville beat Florence 38-20 and Hoover downed Bob Jones 45-19. The skinny: Hoover leads the series 21-4 and beat the Huskies 17-7 in Week 5. It’s the second straight year the teams have met in quarterfinal action, Hoover winning 24-23 in overtime last...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
