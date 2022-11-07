Read full article on original website
Nick Saban takes issue with pressure created by Alabama standard but its roots run deep
The results of Nick Saban’s first 15 seasons in Tuscaloosa are hard to miss. Walk into the renovated Mal Moore athletic facility, and to your right will be a glass case displaying all of the program’s glistening championship rings. Like the Roman Empire collapsing under its own weight,...
Nick Saban responds to Greg McElroy’s concerns about direction of Alabama program
Alabama coach Nick Saban responded Wednesday to concerns raised this week by former Tide quarterback Greg McElroy about the direction of the Tide’s program. “We work every day to try to play to a standard and we’ve had a lot of good teams around here for a long time‚” Saban said during his weekly SEC teleconference. “We lost two games by a total of four points, both on the last play of the game. Are there are a lot of things we could do better? Are we satisfied with where we are as a team? Absolutely not.
Saban talks Alabama practice entering Ole Miss game, portal impact and Will Reichard
We’ve reached the Wednesday evening segment of Alabama-Ole Miss game week as Nick Saban takes the podium for his post-practice news conference. Keep it here for the latest from his comments. Just refresh for the latest. -- Saban said the biggest challenge is to create the right habits to...
Lane Kiffin’s 12 finest (and funniest) Alabama football moments
Lane Kiffin never disappoints. Whether he’s calling touchdown bombs that cripple defenses or trolling opposing head coaches on Twitter, he gives the college football world so much while we give so little in return. Before he ever set foot in Tuscaloosa, Kiffin was a character, and his tenure under...
Talk of Alabama dynasty’s death is ‘ridiculous,’ Lane Kiffin said
Lane Kiffin’s been around the block a time or two so this week’s narrative didn’t catch him by surprise. The whole death of a dynasty storyline after Alabama’s second loss in three games comes as his Ole Miss team readies to welcome the Crimson Tide to Oxford.
The biggest issues during Alabama’s road-game slump
Nick Saban, just over a month ago, spoke wistfully about hateful competitors. This was in the time approaching the Oct. 1 trip to Arkansas after an ugly road debut at Texas as they searched for the right approach to playing in hostile environments. This was a Crimson Tide program that...
John Cohen details his journey from Bama fan to Auburn AD
John Cohen took a pause when the inevitable question of a new Auburn athletic director who was born and raised in Tuscaloosa during Tuesday’s introductory press conference. “And growing up in Tuscaloosa?” Cohen said with a smile. “Yeah, I remember the buses rolling up in front of our house to go to Birmingham to play football games, and the neighborhood would go out, shake their hands. That’s all part of your childhood, but I can tell you this, I always — I mean, when you talk about the star power that Auburn has always had, even growing up in that town, boy, it was sure fun to watch that and to recognize that.”
Can Saban predict how a team will play from a week of practice?
Stepping to the podium after Wednesday’s practice, Nick Saban said he liked the way his team looked out there. Coming off a second loss in three games that knocked Alabama from playoff contention, finding the motivation for the final three-game stretch beginning with Ole Miss has been a lingering question with this team.
Nate Oats, Alabama men’s basketball sign 2023 class
College basketball is back for the 2022-23 season and on Wednesday the next batch of hoopers put pen to paper. Nate Oats and the Alabama men’s basketball team announced its class of 2023 recruits as players signed their National Letter of Intent or NLI. “We value shooting, athleticism, versatility...
What Saban said about Alabama coaching, blame and motivation moving forward
Nick Saban is set to meet with reporters at noon Monday in his regularly scheduled news conference. There should be plenty to discuss following Alabama’s second loss of the season, a 32-31 overtime game at LSU. Here’s a rundown of what he said. See the video above for his...
How Alabama matches up with Ole Miss
The sun still came out this week as Alabama heads into another SEC West game against a ranked opponent. The Crimson Tide will head to Oxford at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday to face No. 11 Ole Miss. Lane Kiffin’s team is coming off an open week and looks quite different from the previous versions.
New-look Alabama bullies way to season-opening win
The new-look Alabama men’s basketball team passed its first test with brute force. With four new starters and only three returning rotation players, the Crimson Tide bodied visiting Longwood, 75-54 in Coleman Coliseum. All four Alabama double-figure scorers were either in high school or at another college last year...
Alabama state superintendent says son recovering after being hit by vehicle on UA campus
Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey said Wednesday his son is recovering from a concussion and other injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while returning to his dorm at the University of Alabama. “I want to extend my sincere appreciation for the encouragement and support over the past few...
Vestavia Hills-Thompson playoff rematch could hinge on quarterback play
Tis the season for the rematch in the Class 7A playoffs as all four of the quarterfinal games are repeats of regular-season showdowns. Three-time defending champion Thompson (8-3) will host Vestavia Hills (7-4) on Friday at 7 p.m. with hopes of repeating the results of the first-time meeting this season, a 34-14 win at Vestavia.
5 Alabama cities had record highs on Tuesday
It was warm enough -- even hot enough -- in Alabama on Tuesday to break records in several cities, according to the National Weather Service. Anniston, Birmingham, Huntsville and Tuscaloosa all reported record high temperatures for Nov. 8. Mobile did one better, not only hitting a record high for Nov....
‘Turn the page’: UAB faces off against North Texas in regular-season home finale
A rising tide floats all boats but the UAB football team has been plugging leaks this season while its current C-USA and future AAC opponents have sailed mostly smooth waters. The Blazers close the home portion of the regular season on senior day as they play host to North Texas, Saturday, Nov. 12, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.
South Alabama basketball opens season vs. Mobile, launches ‘toughest’ non-conference schedule
A new-look South Alabama basketball team opens its 2022-23 schedule Wednesday night vs. Mobile at the Mitchell Center, something of a calm before what should be a pre-Sun Belt Conference storm. The Jaguars play only four non-conference games at home, and one of those is a highly anticipated matchup Tuesday...
University of Alabama debates general education curriculum, could wipe some English, humanities courses
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Students at the University of Alabama could soon be required to take fewer writing, humanities and history courses as faculty vote on a major change to general education requirements this week. The...
5 Birmingham area football games to watch in Playoff Round 2
HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE (8-3) AT HOOVER 10-1) Last week: Hewitt-Trussville beat Florence 38-20 and Hoover downed Bob Jones 45-19. The skinny: Hoover leads the series 21-4 and beat the Huskies 17-7 in Week 5. It’s the second straight year the teams have met in quarterfinal action, Hoover winning 24-23 in overtime last...
Family of drowned University of Alabama student file wrongful death lawsuit against Tuscaloosa bar
The family of a University of Alabama junior who drowned in the Black Warrior River last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a Tuscaloosa bar that served Garrett Walker shortly before his death, alleging the establishment illegally serves minors and continued to serve Walker when he was already intoxicated.
