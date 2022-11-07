John Cohen took a pause when the inevitable question of a new Auburn athletic director who was born and raised in Tuscaloosa during Tuesday’s introductory press conference. “And growing up in Tuscaloosa?” Cohen said with a smile. “Yeah, I remember the buses rolling up in front of our house to go to Birmingham to play football games, and the neighborhood would go out, shake their hands. That’s all part of your childhood, but I can tell you this, I always — I mean, when you talk about the star power that Auburn has always had, even growing up in that town, boy, it was sure fun to watch that and to recognize that.”

AUBURN, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO