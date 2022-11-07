Read full article on original website
University of Notre Dame, High Alpha Innovation to advance Notre Dame startups working for the greater good
The IDEA Center at the University of Notre Dame and High Alpha Innovation, a leading Indianapolis-based venture builder, will collaborate on a new program for eligible Notre Dame startup companies and a mission-driven venture studio that creates and accelerates advantaged software startups emerging from the Notre Dame ecosystem, officials from the University and High Alpha Innovation announced today. The program will be managed by High Alpha Innovation but grounded in Notre Dame’s guiding ethical principles as well as in its mission to advance the common good.
Are We Too Stressed?
This Halloween season, one of the scariest things you could be might just be a Notre Dame student. October’s hefty load of midterms, projects and papers (oh my!) is a daunting time to say the least. However scary, what matters is that we did it! We survived the first half of the semester, and now, the countdown to Thanksgiving break is ticking for the Notre Dame student body.
Rev. Pete McCormick, C.S.C., named assistant vice president; 3 Campus Ministry staff elevated to directors
Rev. Pete McCormick, C.S.C., director of campus ministry at the University of Notre Dame, has been named the inaugural assistant vice president for campus ministry. Three current Office of Campus Ministry assistant directors have also been promoted to director positions. As assistant vice president, Father McCormick will lead the University’s...
The Official Notre Dame Dorm Food Guide 2022-2023
The dining halls close at 9 p.m. on Monday to Thursday and 8 p.m. on Friday to Sunday. The other dining options, with the exception of Taco Bell, close well before then. However, hunger knows no such timeline. What then, is the Notre Dame student to eat for fuel during late nights of study and mischief?
Just a Thought: Justin McDevitt
Justin McDevitt is the assistant regional director for alumni and reentry services with Notre Dame Programs for Education in Prison (NDPEP) at the Center for Social Concerns. Receiving his M.A. in political science from the University of Notre Dame in 2014 (he’s currently working towards his Ph.D) and his J.D. from Loyola University Chicago in 2012, McDevitt has taught courses at Notre Dame, Holy Cross College and Westville Correctional Facility in race and politics, global migration, pandemics and society, Christian-Muslim relations and more. He is also the former rector of Stanford Hall, which he considers “the best job in the world.”
Dorene Dominguez ('85) discusses leadership & heritage as Vanir CEO
Dorene C. Dominguez, a Notre Dame alumna and business entrepreneur, joined the Institute of Latino Studies for a public lecture on September 19th as part of Notre Dame's Hispanic Heritage Month celebration. Hispanic Heritage Month is a month-long celebration held from September 15th to October 15th. Recognized as a national...
ND Law connects students and law firms at Meet the Employers Diversity Fellowship event
Notre Dame Law School held its first Meet the Employers Diversity Fellowship event on October 25. Thirty-seven law firms from across the country participated in the networking event, beginning with small-group lunch meetings with students. The event culminated with a networking reception, where law firm representatives, including many ND Law alumni, engaged with students and discussed their diversity initiatives and fellowships.
ND Law Moot Court Board hosts seventh annual religious freedom tournament
The Notre Dame Law School Moot Court Board hosted the seventh annual Notre Dame National Appellate Advocacy Tournament for Religious Freedom on October 28-30 in the Patrick F. McCartan Courtroom. A total of 14 moot court teams from 12 law schools participated in this year’s competition, including Ave Maria School...
An Influx of New Rectors
The 2022-2023 academic year saw an influx of 11 new hires to serve as rectors for the 32 residence halls on campus. Rev. Chris Rehagen, C.S.C., director of Residential Life recruitment, hiring and retention, explains that the hiring process can be very cyclical, as the typical tenure spans three to four years, with the hope that rectors remain in the role long enough to see their first undergraduate class graduate. However, that is a variable time frame, with some rectors maintaining their positions for well over a decade.
#tbt: Praises for Fall Break
In the Oct. 16, 1985 issue of Scholastic, Bill P. Webber wrote about the necessity of fall break. While many schools don’t break in October — with students having to wait until Thanksgiving for some time off — Notre Dame, fortunately, does. For students, fall break serves as a week of respite before the second half of the semester begins. For some, it’s a chance to explore a new place or vacation with friends. For first-year students especially, fall break means a comforting trip home after, as Webber puts it, “a new roommate, a losing football team and dorm food.” It seems that our desperate desire for this one week off in October has not changed over the past 37 years. Especially given the comment about the losing football team, this opinion piece hits a little too close to home. Students started off break with a Notre Dame football loss, but got to end it with a win! Hopefully, the Irish can still turn the season around and fare better than the 1985 team, which finished their season with five wins and six losses.
From the Desks of Patrick and Sofie
We hope you have all enjoyed a great semester so far and had a restful fall break. It is our privilege to continue the effort to make tangible improvements to the student experience, and we are continuing to strive towards progress every day of our term. We’re happy to report...
Autumn Changes
Returning to campus from fall break fills me with a range of emotions. I cannot help but feel a brief sense of sadness as I depart from home — nerves building as the return to coursework inches closer. But as I stumble through Chicago and kill time while waiting...
To Bike a Tree or Tree a Bike: What's Up with Bikes in Trees?
So long, Christmas ornaments! There’s a new form of tree decoration in town. Keen-eyed students and visitors walking around on campus may have noticed that some trees have sprouted a few pedals — bicycle pedals, that is. Treeing bikes (or biking trees, depending on who you ask) is a campus tradition where students find bikes that are not secured to a bike rack and put them in trees.
