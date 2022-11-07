Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU
With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
netflixjunkie.com
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
wegotthiscovered.com
Hopes ignite as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are deemed ‘most likely’ to return to the MCU
The murky world of online scuttlebutt throws up a sky-high number of rumors that turn out to be as wide of the mark as humanly possible, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe always at the center of a speculative storm. The latest tidbit to be gathering traction online claims that two...
Digital Trends
The scariest MCU characters ranked
The MCU is famous for its lighthearted and kid-friendly vibe. Most of its films are notorious for their abundance of jokes and low stakes, amounting to colorful and visually dazzling but unimpactful stories. The heroes are all clean-cut and safe, paragons of correctness and physical beauty. Meanwhile, most of the villains in the MCU are somewhat forgettable, posing only a fleeting challenge to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and acting more like nuisances than genuinely dangerous threats. All in all, there seems to be no room for weird or unconventional in the MCU, much less scary.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Captain America 4’ producer teases Hulked-out Harrison Ford as the future of the Eternals is confirmed
The grind never stops for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which comes with the territory for the most successful film and television franchise in history. There are countless film and television projects on the way, but it’s the buildup to Black Panther:Wakanda Forever that’s provided plenty of curious tidbits, with some of the MCU’s heaviest hitters out in force teasing the past, present, and future of Phase Four and beyond.
Superman Costume Worn by Christopher Reeve in Original Movie Nets Over $350,000 at Auction
The buyer of the costume, which appeared to be in fantastic condition, but did have "minor wear due to production use and age," was not identified A complete Superman costume worn by the legendary Christopher Reeve in a number of the franchise films — including the 1978 original — sold at auction Thursday for more than a quarter of a million dollars. Offered through the Prop Store Auction house, the Reeve-worn Superman costume appeared to be in fantastic condition, but according to the description did have "minor...
The She-Hulk Finale Scene That Director Kat Coiro Says Is A Callback To Black Widow, And Why
Even though Black Widow no longer appears in the MCU, her presence is felt in different ways.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds admits he can’t take all the credit for Hugh Jackman’s ‘Deadpool 3’ return
Ryan Reynolds has opened up on the blockbuster return of Hugh Jackman to the role of the Wolverine for Deadpool 3, graciously admitting that bringing Jackman back wasn’t a solo effort. Jackman had seemingly retired from all superhero movie duties until Oct. 2022’s shock announcement he’d be returning as...
ComicBook
Henry Cavill's Superman Cameo Secret Was Kept From the Black Adam Cast Until Premiere
Black Adam didn't really do the greatest job of protecting the secret of its major post-credits scene reveal, which officially brought Henry Cavill's Superman back to the DC Universe. The entire world learned from leaks after the first screenings of Black Adam that Cavill was back as Superman – to the point that the cast and crew of Black Adam didn't even avoid the subject while doing red carpets for the film's premiere. However, it turns out that the cast of Black Adam only found out that Superman was in their film around the same time the fans did!
back2stonewall.com
DC Comics Puts HBO’s Green Lantern Back in the Closet
Back in late 2020 we reported that HBO Max’s reboot series of the Green Lantern will feature the first Green Lantern character, Alan Scott – and, like in the Earth-2 comics, the character will be openly gay. But now it looks like DC is pushing Alan Scott back into the closet and out of the series and will now will instead be about John Stewart, one of DC’s first Black superheroes.
theplaylist.net
Jason Momoa Is Excited About The Safran/Gunn Era Of DC Studios And Teases One Of His DCU “Dreams Come True” Is In The Future
It’s been just over a week since Peter Safran and James Gunn took over as co-CEOs of the newly-branded DC Studios. No, there hasn’t been a tidal wave of shocking, fan-pleasing announcements. The Snyderverse is still dead. David Ayer’s “Suicide Squad” director’s cut isn’t happening. And the CW is continuing to purge itself of DC superhero soap operas. But that doesn’t mean that Safran and Gunn aren’t planning things already. According to one of the biggest DCU stars, Jason Momoa, some dreams are going to come true, eventually.
TVOvermind
If Avatar 2 Bombs at the Box Office Will James Cameron Consider Streaming?
There’s only a little over a month before the wait for the next Avatar movie will be over, but it does sound as though James Cameron and several others are harboring doubts that this sequel might not be nearly as popular as the first movie. The idea that any sequel is going to top the original movie is kind of naive in a way, but hey, it does happen, and there’s always a fighting chance. One of the problems with Avatar, though, is that Cameron struck when the iron was hot, as the saying goes, and people needed something to believe in.
TVOvermind
Comparing The Loss of Iron Man to Black Panther
Death in the Marvel Universe has rarely ever been a problem apart from the cases of a few individuals who were allowed to stay dead, but in the MCU, death remains constant at this time, at least with those who have died in a meaningful way, since the case of He Who remains it’s fair to state that we’ll be seeing him again, albeit with a different name no doubt. But the deaths of two of the more notable names in the MCU, Iron Man and Black Panther, are losses that many people have felt acutely.
TVOvermind
Amanda Waller Is an Irrelevant Character
The argument that one character or another is completely relevant to a story or a franchise is one that has been ongoing for years since, to some people, a character might not make a lot of sense when and where they’re placed in a story. To others, however, this might not be the case since they might figure that this character is situated perfectly where they need to be. But in the case of Amanda Waller, it’s fair to say that she feels almost completely irrelevant since far too often she’s come off as a character who could be easily replaced by another person, be they man or woman, and that she’s been given the type of power she has for reasons other than a storyline.
ComicBook
The Weekly Pull: Fantastic Four, The Death of Superman, Two Graves, and More
It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.
ComicBook
Star Trek 4: Zoe Saldana Comments on Delayed Sequel
Star Zoe Saldaña is opening up about the long-delayed Star Trek 4. Saldaña plays Nyota Uhura in the film series, set in the alternate universe referred to as the "Kelvin Timeline." In September, Paramount removed the film from its release schedule, where it had been set for a December 2023 release, after losing director Matt Shakman to Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four movie. Paramount Pictures is now searching for a replacement director after declaring the film a top priority. Producer J.J. Abrams previously announced that the film will bring back the cast from the past three movies, after some speculation the film could feature a new cast. Saldana tells Deadline's 20 Questions podcast that she and her co-stars (including Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, and Karl Urban) are eager to reprise their roles.
Collider
'The Batman,' 'Transformers' and 'Blade Runner 2049' Get New Movie Posters From Vice Press
Thought Bubble, the annual comics convention and art festival in North Yorkshire, England, gets underway this weekend, and with it comes some brand-new exclusive movie posters designed by artists from around the industry. This year, they're unveiling five new posters that put a different spin on the style of a pair of classic films and one new fan favorite. Available for purchase at various booths during this weekend's convention, the new posters include two pieces for The Transformers: The Movie by the artist Florey, two variants for Matt Reeves' The Batman by Sophie Bland, and a poster for Blade Runner 2049 by Matt Ferguson.
James Cameron Has Solid Rationale For Avatar: The Way Of Water's Three-Hour Runtime
The first sequel for "Avatar," which is officially titled "Avatar: The Way of Water," has been a long time coming. "Avatar" was released all the way back in 2009 and quickly took the box office by storm, becoming the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide (via The Numbers). The film has also proved to still be very popular with audiences, as a re-release in September 2022 saw the movie pull in $30 million worldwide during its opening (per Variety). So the hype surrounding "Avatar: The Way of Water" is certainly high, and there's a lot of expectation surrounding its financial performance.
ComicBook
Daredevil Almost Appeared in the Ms. Marvel Finale
Daredevil really is the busiest character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character has appeared in both Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law within the past year and will get his own 18-episode series on Disney+ before too long at all. In addition to leading Daredevil: Born Again, the fan-favorite character nearly appeared in Ms. Marvel in a way one can only within the Marvel Cinematic Universe can.
TVOvermind
5 Reasons Female-Led Ensemble Movies Don’t Work
Whenever the idea of female ensemble movies is brought up, there are a lot of people that experience various reactions depending on how they feel about such movies and depending on how the movies are put together. There are female ensemble movies that are put together in a manner that feels balanced and bound to be enjoyed by everyone since they manage to create a balance that audience members enjoy. Unfortunately, some female ensemble movies tend to go so overboard with the idea of ‘girl power‘ that they end up harming the plot rather than advancing it in a way that people want to see. The fact about ensemble movies is that one can have a great cast and still make a truly horrible movie, or one can put together a great movie with a less-than-stellar cast. Like it or not, the overall story does make a difference when it comes to how the movie is received, and ensemble movies can be fun, or they can be a two-hour-long drag.
