ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Gwen Stefani Clashes Colors and Patterns in Punk-inspired Look for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

By Kristopher Fraser
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UVn5x_0j1wdyx300
11 Photos

Gwen Stefani attended the 2022 Rock and Rock Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California, taking a mixed media approach to her pattern choices.

To help honor her peers, Stefani wore a colorful asymmetrical dress with a white shirt-style bodice, and paneling in cheetah, leopard, tartan prints and checked patterns, overlayed with a denim vest. The look is from Comme des Garçons x Versace’s 2021 collaboration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zVQ44_0j1wdyx300
Gwen Stefani attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images for The Rock and Ro

In fall 2021, Junya Watanabe created designs for Versace’s fall 2021 collection by using prints from their archives and drawing inspiration from rock music.

Stefani coordinated the dress with a pair of black tights in a honeycomb lace pattern.

For footwear, she selected white lace-up platform ankle boots from Pleaser Shoes. She accessorized with a leopard crystal clutch from Judith Leiber, a gold necklace, rings, bracelets and stud earrings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oiMFV_0j1wdyx300
Gwen Stefani and Irving Azoff attend the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images for The Rock and Ro

Stefani’s makeup included her signature bold red lipstick, a hint of blush and wingtip eyeliner. For hair, she had her bleach-blond tresses pulled back into a ponytail.

Outside of her public appearances, Stefani is currently seen as a coach on Season 22 of NBC’s “The Voice.” Stefani last coached Season 19 of the music competition series in 2020. In September, she also launched a social selling platform for her Gxve beauty line.

The annual Rock and Rock Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony honors influential music recording artists throughout history. This year’s inductees include Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet

Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Kylie Jenner Goes Sheer in Textural Mugler Dress at CFDA Awards

Kylie Jenner arrived at the 2022 CFDA Awards on Monday in New York wearing a one-shoulder black dress with a sheer pleated bodice and a velvet skirt with a thigh-high slit by Mugler. The dress was accompanied by a single glove in a matching fabric and texture. She coordinated with...
Rolling Stone

Dolly Parton Sings All-Star ‘Jolene’ With Pink, Brandi Carlile, and…Rob Halford?!…at Rock Hall Induction

Dolly Parton capped off her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a performance of her signature song, “Jolene.” The country icon didn’t go it alone: Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Annie Lennox, Pat Benatar, and Pink — who inducted Parton — were among the all-star cast joining her onstage. But the real wild card was the “Metal God” himself, Rob Halford, who was also inducted into the Rock Hall with his band Judas Priest.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Dolly Parton Turned Heads in This Dazzling & Form-Fitting Dress for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

It’s normal for Dolly Parton to turn heads, but no one can get over the insanely gorgeous (and grungy) dress she rocked over the weekend. On Nov 5, Parton arrived to accept her esteemed honor as one of the newest members to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year. But in true Parton fashion, she arrived in style — and in punk-rock fashion at that! See the showstopping photos below: The “Jolene” songstress wowed in this black, form-fitting gown with metal chains connected all over, from head to toe. Along with the draped chains, the curve-hugging...
shefinds

Gwen Stefani Steals The Show On 'The Voice' In A Black Vinyl Bodysuit

Gwen Stefani honored her ska-punk style roots while rocking an edgy and chic ensemble during The Voice‘s knockout rounds this week! The “Luxurious” hitmaker, 53, donned a sleek, shiny and curve-hugging black ‘Vinyl Contour One-Piece’ bodysuit from Khloé Kardashian’s brand Good American, and fans are not over it. The piece featured a snug fit, skimpy straps, and a flirty low-cut neckline.
Prevention

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok

Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
OK! Magazine

Halloween Hottie! Scout Willis Gets In The Holiday Spirit To Promote Her Concert

Scout Willis is stepping out of her famous parents' shadow. On Monday, October 24, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter took to Instagram to spread the word about her live performance alongside friend Odessa Jorgensen, and she added a seasonally appropriate twist to the promo by taking photos in a Halloween shop."Come see me and my child tonight 9 PM... or else," Willis said while holding a haunted baby doll and mask.Willis had fawned over her collaboration via social media a day earlier as well. WHO'S WHO? SCOUT WILLIS IS IDENTICAL TO MOM DEMI MOORE IN THESE SEXY SNAPS: PHOTOS"BACK...
POPSUGAR

Kylie Jenner Rocks Jeans as a Strapless Top at the Rosalía Concert

Fresh off her parade of designer looks at Paris Fashion Week, Kylie Jenner is back home in California, where she attended the Rosalía concert at YouTube Theater in Inglewood on Oct. 8, clad head to toe in Balenciaga denim. Her creatively styled separates, which included the brand's distressed denim pants top and matching baggy jeans (look 49 from the fall 2022 collection), were broken up by a woven belt with metal hardware.
INGLEWOOD, CA
shefinds

'Today' Fans Are Emotional As Savannah Guthrie Steps Away From The Show To Receive Special Honor

Savannah Guthrie has sparked concern from fans after she was noticeably absent from The Today Show on Thursday, October 20th, leading viewers of the top-rated morning show to speculate about her whereabouts. The absence comes after months of reports that the journalist has been feuding with her co-lead anchor Hoda Kotb. Although Guthrie recently called the rumors “silly” in an interview with ET during BravoCon last week, Today viewers are still sounding off online.
ComicBook

Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party

Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
People

Cher, 76, Defends Relationship with 36-Year-Old Beau Alexander Edwards: 'Love Doesn't Know Math'

"Haters are gonna hate … Doesn't matter that we're happy and not bothering anyone," said Cher of her romance with music exec Alexander "AE" Edwards Cher is standing by her new man. Days after she was spotted holding hands with 36-year-old music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards, the legendary singer over the weekend sent out a series of tweets about her new relationship, implying to one follower that she wasn't bothered by the 40-year age gap between the two. "LOVE DOESN'T KNOW MATH, IT SEES ❤️ ❤️," Cher, 76, said in a since-deleted...
WWD

WWD

41K+
Followers
28K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy