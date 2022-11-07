Read full article on original website
Chris Clenshaw's EastEnders Interview / Preview
What stories were you most excited about telling when you took over?. So many, and there are some that haven't even hit the screen yet. If I must pick one though, it's Lola's brain tumour story. It's such an important issue and Danielle is doing a phenomenal job. I wanted Lola and Jay back together, especially for this story. Although I probably would have found a way to reunite them as I think they're meant to be together. Certainly for this story, as it's an emotional one. And there's a love story at the heart of it.
Emmerdale: Amy and Kyle
I thought the scenes between both of them were great this evening. I know Amy as a character has been unpopular since the Frank storyline but I am starting to enjoy the character and think Natalie Ann Jamison has been fantastic too!. Little Kyle broke my heart, I know people...
EastEnders Episode Discussion 08.11.22 - There's A Don In Mi Kitchen
Sam gets an unwelcome blast from the past, the Panesars fear the worst, and Sharon tries to help Linda move on. 2021 - Martin and Zack nervously await news that could change their future. Callum feels insecure about Ben’s past, and Chelsea is unsure about telling Gray’s kids she’s pregnant.
Boy George to win!
This man is too much of an icon not to win this series. Culture Club are amazing and Karma Chamaeleon is one of the best songs ever made!. Do they really want to hurt him or do they really want to make him cry. He is no going to win....
Pitch Perfect's Rebel Wilson welcomes baby girl – and shares sweet name
Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson has welcomed a baby girl via surrogate, taking to Instagram to share the happy news. Wilson, recently seen in Netflix comedy Senior Year, posted an adorable picture of baby Royce Lillian aka Roycie. "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian,...
Where will Matt finish
Not wanting to gloss over it, he could be in today and out tomorrow for all I care. Or... I think maybe 2nd or 3rd out, sadly I don't think he'll be out first. I think he could finish 5 or 6th, I think he may be kepted in so we see him really squirm.
Linda & Shirley’s frenemy relationship
I’m glad they’re exploring this more now it looks like Linda is genuinely here to stay. Two of the best actresses in the show and in my opinion two of the strongest female characters. I love this too. It really demonstrates how they both love mick and see...
Which partner do you watch? (the return)
When one of the couples is dancing, which partner fo you watch? (The long-awaited, or not-awaited-at-all...) Someone else (specify if you wish :) ) Gawd. I’m not skilled enough to watch both. Have to rewatch many times to see different things. Honestly don’t know who I watch in real...
Bill Treacher (Arthur Fowler EE, Martin Fowler's dad) has passed away
He'll be having a catchup and blether with Pauline and Dot. RIP 92 is a good age. So many legends this year. Dot, Queen Elizabeth 2 etc. Sad news. We’ve lost quite a few EastEnders stars this year.
Anybody think Owen is coming across a lot like Joey Essex who also appeared on Im a Celebrity
He is so just like him where he comes across as not knowing a lot. He certainly does remind me a lot like Joey Essex the way he came across as being daft but was he like that for real or it was all just an act. And i think Owen is maybe playing the same game.
Levi Davis missing
Rugby player Levis Davis of Try Star from Celebrity X Factor, has not been seen since the 29th of October. https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/20349551/missing-rugby-player-levi-davis-police-search-barcelona/. I really hope he's okay but considering the circumstances I do fear the worst. 💔🙏 I hope he's found safe.
Ant and Dec should replace Claudia and Tess
Claudia and Tess have become stale and boring, they don't have banter, and they say the same thing time and time again. Claudia used to be witty and now she is a bore. As for Tess? Oh dear, a wooden mess!! The only presenters that can make SCD FUN and alive are Ant and Dec. They will be better at engaging with the dancers and pro I can imagine the banter between them and Tony, Hamza, and the others.
Real reason Olivia Attwood quit I’m A Celebrity
TV sources have revealed what is believed to be the real reason why Olivia Attwood was forced to drop out of I'm a Celebrity so early into the series, claiming it all revolves around that dreaded C word - yep, Covid. An unnamed insider told The Sun that Attwood wanted...
Emmerdaily 08/11/22: Ain't Nothin' Goin' On but the Rent
Apologies again for last week's malfunction and glad you found the thread!. A starting title music track tonight for any lovers of soul...... @Ianradioian @Gulftastic (and maybe the discerning) @StanTheOstrich. Kim is happy that she's managed to get her family back together again and Dawn and her husband, Billy are...
Eastenders - Sam's Ex Don
So has he gone now? what was the point of him, arriving cooking in Kat's kitchen, that stupid thing with the ring and the proposal - what was the point of the whole thing. His scenes were painful to watch, I was cheering Kat on to actually hit him with the bat within about 10 seconds because he was that annoying.
11 huge EastEnders spoilers for next week
EastEnders spoilers follow. Next week on EastEnders, Jack lashes out again when he makes a discovery about Amy, while Alfie is held hostage by a masked gunman and Whitney grows closer to Zack. Here's a full collection of the 11 biggest moments coming up:. 1. Sam gets a warning from...
EastEnders' Ravi makes bombshell admission over Suki's arrest
EastEnders spoilers follow. Ravi has stunned his family in EastEnders with a revelation over Suki's arrest. Over the last week, Ravi and his partner Nina have been grassing on Suki in order to frame her for the murder of Ranveer. Tuesday's (November 8) episode featured Suki once again being questioned...
Emmerdale star warns that episodes are big this Christmas
Emmerdale star Rebecca Sarker who plays Manpreet Sharma has warned us that we are in for a bumpy ride this Christmas. Yeah right, I will believe it when I see it. When Emmerdale bosses and casts say that some big episodes coming up, I don't take them too serious now after that flashforward week and that dreadful storm.
Owen - Is he Gullible or a Reality show Genius?
Call me a cynic, but I’m not sure I’m buying Owen’s nice but dim persona. He reeks of agent training - “pretend to be a bit stupid Owen and you’ll be Joey Essex 2.0”. Financially it’s better for Owen to have a defined role...
Five of Peter Kay’s most memorable comedy moments
With comedian to embark on first live tour for 12 years, we choose some of his funniest routines
