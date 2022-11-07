ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Some reasons to be excited about the Braves latest trade

The Braves added Sam Hilliard from the Rockies in exchange for one of their 2021 draft picks. On the surface, it may not look like much. Hilliard only hit .184 last season with a .544 OPS over 70 games. That doesn’t sound like anybody who is going to contribute in Atlanta next season. However, his peripherals suggest this could be a trade with a decent amount of upside for the Braves. Throw in the fact that it took very little to acquire Hilliard, and it might be another genius under-the-radar addition by Alex Anthopoulos.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Cardinals: Insider Katie Woo predicts blockbuster signing for St. Louis

In a recent piece on The Athletic, Katie Woo predicted a big signing is coming for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been off to a busy start to their offseason, already revamping their coaching staff and planting seeds for big moves this winter, and Cardinals insider Katie Woo is buying into the buzz that St. Louis will make a major upgrade this offseason.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

The Atlanta Falcons made the perfect decisions at quarterback

Let’s be clear off from the start the Atlanta Falcons appear to have made the perfect decisions in parting ways with Matt Ryan, signing Mariota, and deciding to pick Desmond Ridder late in the draft. The decisions the team did ultimately make at the position appear to have been the perfect ones, however, this in no way explains the terrible choice to chase Deshaun Watson this past off-season.
ATLANTA, GA
Amazin' Avenue

Jacob deGrom, Taijuan Walker officially opt out

As the offseason begins to get underway in full, both Taijuan Walker and Jacob deGrom have exercised their opt outs and will head to free agency. With Chris Bassitt also declining his end of a $19M mutual option, that leaves the Mets with only Max Scherzer and Carlos Carrasco (presuming his option is picked up) remaining from last year’s top-5 starters.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Mets GM Reveals The Latest On Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom is now a free agent. As the New York Mets prepare for the free agency period in the MLB offseason, they do so knowing that deGrom will not come cheap and that it will take a large contract to retain him. deGrom returned from a shoulder injury late...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet MLB All-Star Trea Turner’s Wife, Kristen Harabedian

Trea Turner’s free agency might be ending soon. The franchise that signs the All-Star will be welcoming a new WAG, too. Kristen Harabedian is Trea Turner’s wife and college sweetheart. She’s been his biggest cheerleader long before his MLB debut and a constant presence at his games. Kristen Harabedian’s gameday fashion and the newest addition to the brood have been the talk of the MLB community on social media for a while, but very little is known about the shortstop’s other half. So we delve into her background in this Kristen Harabedian wiki.
FLORIDA STATE
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News for November 9, 2022

Billy Eppler expects the Mets to have strong communication with Brandon Nimmo and his agents this offseason. Eppler also said he has been in contact with Jacob deGrom’s agent. The Mets are interested in bringing deGrom back, at the right price and contract length writes Andy Martino, while the...
FanSided

Three keys for the Atlanta Falcons to sweep Carolina Panthers on TNF

Three things the Atlanta Falcons must do to take down the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football. Hopefully, Atlanta Falcons fans are in for a smooth sailing win on Thursday Night Football, rather than that ‘take five years off your life’ win we just had a week and a half ago against the same Carolina Panthers.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
565K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy