Predicting where each Dodgers free agent will sign this offseason
The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off of an incredibly disappointing 111-win season in which the team could only muster one win in the playoffs. With all of the resources at the team’s disposal, there’s bound to be some kind of change for LA this offseason. Andrew Friedman...
Yardbarker
Some reasons to be excited about the Braves latest trade
The Braves added Sam Hilliard from the Rockies in exchange for one of their 2021 draft picks. On the surface, it may not look like much. Hilliard only hit .184 last season with a .544 OPS over 70 games. That doesn’t sound like anybody who is going to contribute in Atlanta next season. However, his peripherals suggest this could be a trade with a decent amount of upside for the Braves. Throw in the fact that it took very little to acquire Hilliard, and it might be another genius under-the-radar addition by Alex Anthopoulos.
Gio torn on fate of Jacob deGrom: 'I don't want him for $50 million with his injury history'
Gio isn’t sure how he will feel if Jacob deGrom doesn’t return to the Mets, as he isn’t sure he will be worth the salary he commands given his injury history.
RUMOR: Mets’ true feelings on paying Jacob deGrom bigger salary than Max Scherzer
While the New York Yankees are expected to break the bank in order to retain Aaron Judge, the New York Mets may not be as willing as their rivals when it comes to paying one of their top free agents in Jacob deGrom. According to Jon Heyman of New York...
Cardinals: Insider Katie Woo predicts blockbuster signing for St. Louis
In a recent piece on The Athletic, Katie Woo predicted a big signing is coming for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been off to a busy start to their offseason, already revamping their coaching staff and planting seeds for big moves this winter, and Cardinals insider Katie Woo is buying into the buzz that St. Louis will make a major upgrade this offseason.
The Atlanta Falcons made the perfect decisions at quarterback
Let’s be clear off from the start the Atlanta Falcons appear to have made the perfect decisions in parting ways with Matt Ryan, signing Mariota, and deciding to pick Desmond Ridder late in the draft. The decisions the team did ultimately make at the position appear to have been the perfect ones, however, this in no way explains the terrible choice to chase Deshaun Watson this past off-season.
Latest contract projections for Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Jacob deGrom, more
MLB teams are lining up to throw Monopoly money at this year’s best free agents. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Headlining the list are New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom. Last week, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman and...
St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Holliday has plans for Adam Wainwright
Matt Holliday and Adam Wainwright spent eight years together as teammates on the St. Louis Cardinals. That relationship is not going to matter once spring training begins ahead of the 2023 season. Holliday is set to join the Cardinals as their bench coach next year as part of the shakeup...
Amazin' Avenue
Jacob deGrom, Taijuan Walker officially opt out
As the offseason begins to get underway in full, both Taijuan Walker and Jacob deGrom have exercised their opt outs and will head to free agency. With Chris Bassitt also declining his end of a $19M mutual option, that leaves the Mets with only Max Scherzer and Carlos Carrasco (presuming his option is picked up) remaining from last year’s top-5 starters.
Yardbarker
Mets GM Reveals The Latest On Jacob deGrom
Jacob deGrom is now a free agent. As the New York Mets prepare for the free agency period in the MLB offseason, they do so knowing that deGrom will not come cheap and that it will take a large contract to retain him. deGrom returned from a shoulder injury late...
Atlanta Braves continue great World Series tradition with Houston Astros
There are some fantastic traditions in baseball, and one of the more recent ones involving the World Series was just shared between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros. Atlanta Braves continue World Series tradition by buying pizza for Houston Astros front office. Continuing a tradition started by the Boston Red...
dodgerblue.com
Paul Goldscmidt Wins 2022 National League Hank Aaron Award Over Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman & More Finalists
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman and MVP finalist Paul Goldschmidt was voted the winner of the 2022 National League Hank Aaron Award. Goldschmidt bested Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, and five other finalists. Betts and Freeman were the Dodgers’ first finalists since Corey Seager in 2020....
earnthenecklace.com
Meet MLB All-Star Trea Turner’s Wife, Kristen Harabedian
Trea Turner’s free agency might be ending soon. The franchise that signs the All-Star will be welcoming a new WAG, too. Kristen Harabedian is Trea Turner’s wife and college sweetheart. She’s been his biggest cheerleader long before his MLB debut and a constant presence at his games. Kristen Harabedian’s gameday fashion and the newest addition to the brood have been the talk of the MLB community on social media for a while, but very little is known about the shortstop’s other half. So we delve into her background in this Kristen Harabedian wiki.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for November 9, 2022
Billy Eppler expects the Mets to have strong communication with Brandon Nimmo and his agents this offseason. Eppler also said he has been in contact with Jacob deGrom’s agent. The Mets are interested in bringing deGrom back, at the right price and contract length writes Andy Martino, while the...
Three keys for the Atlanta Falcons to sweep Carolina Panthers on TNF
Three things the Atlanta Falcons must do to take down the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football. Hopefully, Atlanta Falcons fans are in for a smooth sailing win on Thursday Night Football, rather than that ‘take five years off your life’ win we just had a week and a half ago against the same Carolina Panthers.
