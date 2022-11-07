Read full article on original website
Ricardo to Work with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electrification Programmes for High Performance Automotive Vehicles
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programmes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005792/en/ Ricardo partners with InoBat on electric vehicle battery development (Photo: Business Wire)
Transferra taps Sumsub to support customer onboarding
UK-based payments firm Transferra has forged an alliance with verification platform Sumsub to enable secure onboarding for its customers. This partnership will help Transferra provide fraud protection and improved KYC verification capabilities to its clients. The company currently offers several financial services for businesses, such as UK international bank account...
Next acquires Made.com’s brand and IP as the online furniture retailer enters administration
While Made.com had revealed that it was in discussions with potential buyers, nothing materialized in time and the company ceased taking new orders in late October, with none of the interested parties able to “meet the necessary timetable” for closing a deal. However, news did emerge today that Made.com’s domain names, intellectual property and brand have been acquired by Next, a multinational retailer with physical and online stores substantively in the U.K.
Epiroc completes attachment manufacturer acquisition
Equipment manufacturer Epiroc has completed the acquisition of the business of Wain-Roy, a USA-based manufacturer of excavator attachments for the construction industry, having announced its agreement to acquire the business on 21 October. Wain-Roy, which has a manufacturing site in Wisconsin, United States, was previously part of the Oregon Tool...
Debite launches an innovative new product; Debite Pay
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Debite, the dynamic financing platform built for early-stage companies, has announced they’re launching a new product called Debite Pay. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109006156/en/ With Debite Pay send a payment directly from Debite corporate credit card to a bank account. (Photo: Business Wire)
Runergy solar panels to enter U.S. market through Inexption platform
Runergy, a Chinese manufacturer of solar cells and panels, will begin to offer its panel products through the online marketplace offered by Inexption. “Runergy is a top solar cell manufacturer trusted by major companies throughout the world; we created Hyperion modules so we could bring our solar expertise to the entire process, controlling the entire solar supply chain from sourcing to module manufacturing,” said Cheng Zhu, vice president of global business at Runergy. “We aligned with Inxeption because the company is a marketplace and fulfillment leader in the solar space – a perfect partner for launching this new brand in the United States.”
Black-Owned Fintech Company Launches Free Grant Search Platform
Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC has announced the launch of a new online tool designed to help small businesses to find grants and tax incentives that can help them to grow exponentially. Called Novae Grants, the new tool will allow users to search a database of thousands of...
Virtual Assistant Jobs Offer Remote Flexibility, Little Experience Required
Do you hate the idea of going back to work in the office? If so, you might want to consider working remotely as a virtual assistant. Virtual assistants help companies with general administrative tasks like data entry, responding to emails, managing someone’s calendar and meetings, and preparing reports. Virtual assistants also help with marketing, bookkeeping, customer service, sales, and project management.
HingePoint Launches HingePoint ProConnector
With the discontinuation of Procore Sync, a new solution comes to light. HingePoint, the largest Procore integration partner, has announced the release of HingePoint ProConnector, a new Procore file sync solution now available on the market. The service provides transparent documentation with reasonable pricing based on the number of projects instead of users.
Ansell Adopts Exabeam Fusion
Global PPE manufacturer, Ansell, selected Exabeam for the New-Scale SIEM™ leader’s simple, powerful Cisco security stack integrations. “We are proud to provide Exabeam Fusion to protect a world leader in PPE manufacturing that, in turn, protects millions of workers around the world,” said Michael DeCesare, CEO and president, Exabeam. “Ansell also showcases the immediate benefits our SIEM customers receive from our hundreds of integrations with the world’s leading IT and security products. In this case, we can quickly ingest, parse, store, and search all the data coming from the Cisco Secure portfolio of products, among other IT and security solutions in Ansell’s environment.”
B-More Partners with CybeReady to Support Customers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — , provider of the world’s fastest security training platform, today announced a partnership with consulting service provider,B-More, on the implementation of its Autonomous Cybersecurity Training Platform. Through this alliance, B-More will deploy the CybeReady training platform to help workforce environments to quickly identify and properly address cyber-threats.
Multifamily developers embrace modular building
An increasing number of multifamily projects are incorporating offsite construction, as more developers take advantage of its quicker timelines, according to a 2022 Modular Building Institute report. The multifamily market remains the fastest-growing segment in the modular construction industry. The sector took up about 23% of the commercial modular output...
DroneDeploy Completes Acquisition of StructionSite to Create Unified Reality Capture Platform
Acquisition Combines Industry’s Leading Aerial and Ground Reality Capture Solutions to Meet Industry Demand and Accelerates Both Companies’ Roadmaps. News of the acquisition has been met with "overwhelmingly positive" response from customers of both companies. Rapid integration of both products' core capabilities will quickly provide customers with the...
Aggregators Step Up Efforts to Offer Everything On-Demand
Leading U.S. food delivery service DoorDash is expanding its selection of cosmetics, a lightweight, high-cost category that racks-up large order values while taking up minimal space in drivers’ cars. In a company announcement Wednesday (Nov. 9), DoorDash said it is partnering with Sephora to deliver from more than 500...
Lenzing Upgrades E-Branding Service Platform
Lenzing Group released a suite of new features on its Lenzing E-Branding Service platform that is now available across textile brands Tencel and Lenzing Ecovero, as well as nonwovens brand Veocel. Users will be able to use the new features—Artwork Approval, Fiber Blending Quick Check Tool, Onboarding Tool, E-Branding Master Class and E-Branding Helpdesk—to enhance transparency across the value chain. The new features also complement existing services, such as fiber certification, application for product licenses and branding materials. “Since the introduction of Lenzing E-Branding Service in 2018, we have been on a mission to pioneer the digitalization of value chain management,” said...
IOTech, Baumier Automation Ignite IIoT in Brazil
Partnership speeds up digital transformation in industries such as oil & gas, energy, food & beverage, mining, steel mill, sugar production. Edinburgh, UK – IOTech, the edge software company, today announced its partnership with Baumier Automation to help create business opportunities and ignite Industrial IoT innovation in the Brazilian market. Baumier Automation selected IOTech’s Edge Xpert, an open and flexible industrial edge software platform, to deliver Industrial IoT capabilities to their customers.
AI-Powered Contract Automation Firm Zendoc Joins the SirionLabs CLM Family
Sirion establishes an engineering Center of Excellence in Nice, France, to attract European tech talent and drive research and development. SirionLabs, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced that contract automation platform Zendoc has joined the Sirion team. This expansion further deepens Sirion’s leadership and commitment to the applications of AI in enhancing CLM as a category. The Zendoc team’s knowledge and experience in creating intuitive AI-powered solutions to manage contracts is a valuable addition to Sirion’s engineering and product talent.
ITA Group Expands APAC Operations with PRMMS
Singapore-based venture expands ITA Group global footprint. West Des Moines, Iowa/Singapore—ITA Group, a global leader in corporate engagement solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with PRM Marketing Services (PRMMS), a Singapore-based leader in channel and loyalty marketing. PRMMS offers global capabilities, brings 15+ years in channel, customer relationship management and loyalty marketing business, and has a passionate and dedicated client-centric culture, similar to ITA Group.
Earn $17 an Hour Plus Benefits as a Care Coordinator for CareCentrix
CareCentrix, a health care company, is hiring a care coordinator to work from home full time. The starting pay is $17 per hour plus an incentive bonus opportunity. You will be providing information to patients, providers and clinical staff; managing requests for services; and collecting nonclinical information. You will escalate issues as needed.
Wib Introduces API Security Platform Following USD 16 Million in Funding
Israel-based API security company Wib has announced the launch of its product, as well as a USD 16 million funding round. According to the business, its API security platform offers total visibility and control. The platform’s features enable organizations to identify rogue and shadow APIs, assess business risk, and manage change and inventory automatically. Serial business owners Gil Don (CEO), Ran Ohayon (CRO), and Tal Steinherz established Wib in August 2021. The business has offices in the US and the UK in addition to its Tel Aviv, Israel, headquarters.
