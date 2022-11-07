Lenzing Group released a suite of new features on its Lenzing E-Branding Service platform that is now available across textile brands Tencel and Lenzing Ecovero, as well as nonwovens brand Veocel. Users will be able to use the new features—Artwork Approval, Fiber Blending Quick Check Tool, Onboarding Tool, E-Branding Master Class and E-Branding Helpdesk—to enhance transparency across the value chain. The new features also complement existing services, such as fiber certification, application for product licenses and branding materials. “Since the introduction of Lenzing E-Branding Service in 2018, we have been on a mission to pioneer the digitalization of value chain management,” said...

