Washington State

defensenews.com

Key House Navy advocate loses seat in midterm election

WASHINGTON — At least one Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee was defeated in Tuesday night’s midterm elections, but Democrats managed to avoid broader losses as their members surpassed analysts’ expectations. Democrat Elaine Luria, a Virginia representative who used her seat to fiercely advocate for a...
defensenews.com

Senate to vote on Pentagon contract adjustments amid inflation

WASHINGTON — The Senate is expected to vote on legislation that would authorize the Pentagon to modify fixed-price defense contracts when lawmakers return to Washington next week after the midterm elections. The legislation marks a significant potential victory for defense industry groups that had pushed Congress to authorize economic...
WITF

Republican Scott Perry faces Democrat Shamaine Daniels in race for U.S. Congressional 10th District

The district serves people in Dauphin and parts of Cumberland and York counties. On Nov. 8, voters will decide who will represent Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District. Incumbent Rep. Scott Perry, whose role in former President Trump’s attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss has drawn interest from the House January 6th committee investigating the U.S. Capitol attack, has served five terms. Democratic challenger Shamaine Daniels sits on Harrisburg’s city council.
France 24

Live: Putin says 50,000 mobilised Russian soldiers serving with combat units

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that 50,000 Russian soldiers called up as part of his mobilisation drive were now serving with combat units in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported. Read our live blog to see how the day's events unfold. All times are Paris time (GMT+1). 7:05pm:...
AFP

Ukraine hails new air defences, warns power situation 'tense'

Ukraine announced Monday it had received more air defence systems from Western military allies, as officials in Kyiv asked residents to use electricity sparingly after weeks of Russian attacks on energy facilities. I'm coming to work... just like every other day," 21-year-old Kyiv resident Alyona Plekh told AFP. - Helping hands - Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced Monday that Ukraine had received National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) and Italian Aspide air defences, adding to weapons supplied by Germany.
WFLA

GOP nudges closer to House win; Senate could hinge on runoff

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on a series of tight races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership. Either party could secure a Senate majority with wins […]
Newsweek

Putin's Military Suffers Over 700 Deaths in One Day of War: Ukraine

Ukraine's military says more than 700 Russian troops were killed during a single day of war. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that a total of 710 Russian soldiers had been "eliminated." Ukraine said that a significant number of Russians were killed in the Donetsk region. The "greatest losses" were said to be near the city of Avdiivka and in Bakhmut, which Russian forces have been battling to capture for months.
eenews.net

Supreme Court may scale back agency enforcement power

The Supreme Court on Monday appeared open to allowing agency enforcement actions to move more quickly to federal court. During back-to-back oral arguments, justices seemed sympathetic to challenges to the constitutionality of using in-house administrative law judges to resolve disputes within the Federal Trade Commission and Securities and Exchange Commission. Opponents say the process is costly and time-consuming and can unfairly tip the scales toward the agencies.

