Midterms scenarios: will Republicans take the Senate and the House?
A handful of general scenarios could play out on Tuesday, each having huge significance for Biden and Donald Trump
defensenews.com
Key House Navy advocate loses seat in midterm election
WASHINGTON — At least one Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee was defeated in Tuesday night’s midterm elections, but Democrats managed to avoid broader losses as their members surpassed analysts’ expectations. Democrat Elaine Luria, a Virginia representative who used her seat to fiercely advocate for a...
Republicans close in on U.S. House majority, Senate still up for grabs
WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Republicans were edging closer to securing a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives early on Thursday, while control of the Senate hung in the balance, two days after Democrats staved off a Republican "red wave" in midterm elections.
2022 midterms: Republican hopes dashed as control of Congress remains in doubt
As a long Tuesday night bled into a bleary Wednesday morning, it was still unclear whether Democrats or Republicans had won control of Congress in the pivotal 2022 midterms. Yet even amid all the electoral confusion, one thing was already abundantly clear: It was not the night Republicans were hoping for.
defensenews.com
Senate to vote on Pentagon contract adjustments amid inflation
WASHINGTON — The Senate is expected to vote on legislation that would authorize the Pentagon to modify fixed-price defense contracts when lawmakers return to Washington next week after the midterm elections. The legislation marks a significant potential victory for defense industry groups that had pushed Congress to authorize economic...
China taking ‘aggressive’ steps to gut Canada’s democracy, warns Trudeau
The prime minister’s comments come after a news report that Beijing had funded a ‘clandestine network’ of candidates in 2019
Republican Scott Perry faces Democrat Shamaine Daniels in race for U.S. Congressional 10th District
The district serves people in Dauphin and parts of Cumberland and York counties. On Nov. 8, voters will decide who will represent Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District. Incumbent Rep. Scott Perry, whose role in former President Trump’s attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss has drawn interest from the House January 6th committee investigating the U.S. Capitol attack, has served five terms. Democratic challenger Shamaine Daniels sits on Harrisburg’s city council.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Russian Tank Column Obliterated in 'Suicidal Attack,' Video Shows
In October it was reported that Russia was losing an estimated 10 tanks a day in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Bill Straub: Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has been challenged in the past — but never like this
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, in what thus far has been a year of political discontent, seems to be picking up intra-party foes like a Dominican shortstop fielding groundballs. Effortlessly. There have been times during his 15-year tenure atop the GOP in the upper chamber that some dissent has emerged,...
France 24
Live: Putin says 50,000 mobilised Russian soldiers serving with combat units
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that 50,000 Russian soldiers called up as part of his mobilisation drive were now serving with combat units in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported. Read our live blog to see how the day's events unfold. All times are Paris time (GMT+1). 7:05pm:...
U.S. and U.K. reportedly nearing a deal for America to supply much-needed gas to Britain
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks at the COP27 climate change conference in Egypt on Nov. 7, 2022. The U.K. and the U.S. are nearing a deal that will see America inject huge supplies of natural gas into the British market, according to a new report. Skyrocketing natural gas prices...
Ukraine hails new air defences, warns power situation 'tense'
Ukraine announced Monday it had received more air defence systems from Western military allies, as officials in Kyiv asked residents to use electricity sparingly after weeks of Russian attacks on energy facilities. I'm coming to work... just like every other day," 21-year-old Kyiv resident Alyona Plekh told AFP. - Helping hands - Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced Monday that Ukraine had received National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) and Italian Aspide air defences, adding to weapons supplied by Germany.
Suddenly, a More Sober European Turn on Iran | Opinion
For decades, European officials have been the most ardent proponents of engagement with the Islamic Republic.
GOP nudges closer to House win; Senate could hinge on runoff
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on a series of tight races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership. Either party could secure a Senate majority with wins […]
Putin's Military Suffers Over 700 Deaths in One Day of War: Ukraine
Ukraine's military says more than 700 Russian troops were killed during a single day of war. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that a total of 710 Russian soldiers had been "eliminated." Ukraine said that a significant number of Russians were killed in the Donetsk region. The "greatest losses" were said to be near the city of Avdiivka and in Bakhmut, which Russian forces have been battling to capture for months.
CNBC
What a Republican Congressional sweep could mean for U.S.-China relations
If there's one thing most Republican and Democratic politicians have in common, it's hawkishness toward China. CNBC's Ted Kemp reports.
eenews.net
Supreme Court may scale back agency enforcement power
The Supreme Court on Monday appeared open to allowing agency enforcement actions to move more quickly to federal court. During back-to-back oral arguments, justices seemed sympathetic to challenges to the constitutionality of using in-house administrative law judges to resolve disputes within the Federal Trade Commission and Securities and Exchange Commission. Opponents say the process is costly and time-consuming and can unfairly tip the scales toward the agencies.
AOL Corp
More than 400 Russian reservists died after their commanders ran away during a Ukrainian artillery bombardment, Russian soldier says
A Russian reservist said his unit was slaughtered in a Ukrainian attack after its officers fled. Around 570 of the reservists in his unit were from his home city, and only 130 survived, he said. Their wives are pleading with authorities to rescue the mobilized men, per Russian outlet Verstka.
