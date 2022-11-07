Read full article on original website
petapixel.com
Photos Show What Life Looked Like for Iranian Women Before 1979 Revolution
Following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, women have been protesting against Iran’s religious regime for nearly a month. As the country continues to protest, photos show what life looked like for Iranian women before the 1979 revolution. The collection of pictures — which were taken...
Iranian enforces open fire on 'schoolgirls' as regime prepares for crackdown on Kurdish protesters: report
The Iranian regime is reportedly planning a crackdown on protesters in the city of Sanandaj, a center of unrest. The IRGC allegedly fired on "schoolgirls" protesting.
New Zealand couple detained in Iran for months leave the country
Two New Zealand social media influencers who were detained in Iran for almost four months have been released and have now left the country. Social media influencers Christopher “Topher” Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray were undertaking a trip called Expedition Earth in which they aimed to travel across 90 countries in a Jeep. The two recorded their travels with near-daily vlogs and Instagram posts, and documented their border crossing into Iran from Turkey in early July.
‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies in Iran at 94 a few months after first wash
An Iranian hermit nicknamed the “world’s dirtiest man” for not taking a shower for more than half a century has died at the healthy old age of 94, state media has reported. Irna news agency reported that “Amou Haji”, an endearing nickname for an elderly person, died...
Iranian teenager dies after security forces beat her for not singing pro-regime song: 'Horrific'
Asra Panahi, 16, was one of 17 students allegedly injured by security forces after refusing to sing a pro-regime song, with 10 of the students in hospital for their injuries.
We are watching a revolution take place in Iran
Some six weeks ago, a young Kurdish woman – 22-year-old Mahsa Amini – died in the custody of her country’s so-called morality police, a grotesque organisation dedicated to the oppression of women. Ms Amini’s “crime” was to wear her hijab “improperly”. She was detained by the morality police for three days, during which time she fell into a coma after collapsing at the detention centre. The officers concerned stand accused of beating her with a baton and banging her head against a vehicle. Their version of events is that she suffered a heart attack. There’s little chance of anything resembling...
Panicking Iranian officials seeking British passports to usher families out of country amid protests: report
Officials in Iran are reportedly securing British, Swiss, and Canadian passports for their families to flee the violent protests stemming from the death Mahsa Amini.
travelnoire.com
Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe
Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.
Iran Votes to Execute Protesters, Says Rebels Need 'Hard Lesson'
Nearly 15,000 Iranians have been arrested in connection with the protests, which were spurred by the death of Mahsa Amini in September.
Pro-regime students yell anti-British chants in Tehran - and even call for a united Ireland - over UK's support for anti-government marches… which have seen a protester shot dead today
Pro-regime protesters in Iran have gathered outside the British embassy in Tehran today to hold a demonstration against what they say is 'Britain's support for anti-government protests'. Images showed loyal supporters of Iran's government burning the Union Jack and LGBT flags in the streets outside the embassy as they condemned...
UK minister criticised over call for gay World Cup fans to show respect in Qatar
James Cleverly says ‘flex and compromise’ needed on both sides in country that criminalises homosexuality
Qatar World Cup ambassador describes being gay as 'damage in the mind'
Concern over Qatar's treatment of LGBTQ residents and visitors who will attend the World Cup have long dogged FIFA, soccer's world governing body.
S Korea leader criticized for banning broadcaster from plane
Journalist organizations say South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attacked press freedoms when his office banned a TV broadcaster's crew from the media pool traveling on his presidential plane this week for alleged bias in reporting
To the murderous regime that oppresses Iran, hear this: at home or abroad, we will never surrender | Golriz Ghahraman
Casting so many Iranians into exile is one of the worst acts of these terrorists masquerading as leaders. But it could also be their downfall
US News and World Report
LGBT Activists Protest at FIFA Museum Ahead of World Cup in Qatar
ZURICH (Reuters) -A few dozen people protested in front of the FIFA Museum in Zurich on Tuesday to press for the rights of the LGBT+ community ahead of the World Cup hosted by Gulf state Qatar. Some soccer players have raised concerns over the rights of fans travelling to the...
UK Minister Tells LGBTQ Soccer Fans To 'Be Respectful' At Qatar World Cup
The prime minister's office joined British opposition leaders in criticizing Foreign Secretary James Cleverly's comments.
BBC
Taraneh Alidoosti: Top Iranian actress poses without headscarf
A top Iranian actress has posted an image of herself on Instagram without a headscarf to signal solidarity with anti-government demonstrations. Taraneh Alidoosti - best known for her role in the Oscar-winning film The Salesman - also held a sign reading "Woman, Life, Freedom" in Kurdish. The slogan has become...
BBC
Iran International: TV channel says Iran threatened UK-based journalists
Two British-Iranian journalists for the UK-based Persian-language TV channel Iran International have been warned of a possible risk to their lives, a UK law enforcement source has confirmed. Parent company Volant Media said the Metropolitan Police had notified the pair of a recent increase in "credible" threats from Iranian security...
Cleric killed in restive Iranian city, protests rage on
DUBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A cleric at a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in the restive, mostly Sunni Muslim Iranian city of Zahedan has been shot dead, the official news agency IRNA said, threatening a spike in sectarian tensions complicating government efforts to contain widespread unrest.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Qatar ambassador comments on homosexuality 'harmful and unacceptable'
A Qatar World Cup ambassador calling homosexuality "damage in the mind" is "harmful and unacceptable", says Human Rights Watch. Former Qatar international Khalid Salman told German broadcaster ZDF that LGBTQ+ people attending the tournament should "accept our rules". Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar because it is considered immoral under Islamic...
