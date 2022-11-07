ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

petapixel.com

Photos Show What Life Looked Like for Iranian Women Before 1979 Revolution

Following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, women have been protesting against Iran’s religious regime for nearly a month. As the country continues to protest, photos show what life looked like for Iranian women before the 1979 revolution. The collection of pictures — which were taken...
The Guardian

New Zealand couple detained in Iran for months leave the country

Two New Zealand social media influencers who were detained in Iran for almost four months have been released and have now left the country. Social media influencers Christopher “Topher” Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray were undertaking a trip called Expedition Earth in which they aimed to travel across 90 countries in a Jeep. The two recorded their travels with near-daily vlogs and Instagram posts, and documented their border crossing into Iran from Turkey in early July.
The Independent

We are watching a revolution take place in Iran

Some six weeks ago, a young Kurdish woman – 22-year-old Mahsa Amini – died in the custody of her country’s so-called morality police, a grotesque organisation dedicated to the oppression of women. Ms Amini’s “crime” was to wear her hijab “improperly”. She was detained by the morality police for three days, during which time she fell into a coma after collapsing at the detention centre. The officers concerned stand accused of beating her with a baton and banging her head against a vehicle. Their version of events is that she suffered a heart attack. There’s little chance of anything resembling...
travelnoire.com

Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe

Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.
Daily Mail

Pro-regime students yell anti-British chants in Tehran - and even call for a united Ireland - over UK's support for anti-government marches… which have seen a protester shot dead today

Pro-regime protesters in Iran have gathered outside the British embassy in Tehran today to hold a demonstration against what they say is 'Britain's support for anti-government protests'. Images showed loyal supporters of Iran's government burning the Union Jack and LGBT flags in the streets outside the embassy as they condemned...
US News and World Report

LGBT Activists Protest at FIFA Museum Ahead of World Cup in Qatar

ZURICH (Reuters) -A few dozen people protested in front of the FIFA Museum in Zurich on Tuesday to press for the rights of the LGBT+ community ahead of the World Cup hosted by Gulf state Qatar. Some soccer players have raised concerns over the rights of fans travelling to the...
BBC

Taraneh Alidoosti: Top Iranian actress poses without headscarf

A top Iranian actress has posted an image of herself on Instagram without a headscarf to signal solidarity with anti-government demonstrations. Taraneh Alidoosti - best known for her role in the Oscar-winning film The Salesman - also held a sign reading "Woman, Life, Freedom" in Kurdish. The slogan has become...
BBC

Iran International: TV channel says Iran threatened UK-based journalists

Two British-Iranian journalists for the UK-based Persian-language TV channel Iran International have been warned of a possible risk to their lives, a UK law enforcement source has confirmed. Parent company Volant Media said the Metropolitan Police had notified the pair of a recent increase in "credible" threats from Iranian security...
Reuters

Cleric killed in restive Iranian city, protests rage on

DUBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A cleric at a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in the restive, mostly Sunni Muslim Iranian city of Zahedan has been shot dead, the official news agency IRNA said, threatening a spike in sectarian tensions complicating government efforts to contain widespread unrest.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Qatar ambassador comments on homosexuality 'harmful and unacceptable'

A Qatar World Cup ambassador calling homosexuality "damage in the mind" is "harmful and unacceptable", says Human Rights Watch. Former Qatar international Khalid Salman told German broadcaster ZDF that LGBTQ+ people attending the tournament should "accept our rules". Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar because it is considered immoral under Islamic...

