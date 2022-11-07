ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Stores in Northampton, Montgomery counties sell Powerball tickets worth $100K

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – Several winning Powerball tickets were sold in Pennsylvania ahead of Monday's drawing, including one at a Wawa in Bethlehem. The Wawa at 3300 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem sold a ticket worth $100,000, as did the Giant at 2450 Chemical Road, in Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County. Both stores get a $500 bonus for selling the tickets.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Roundup: State representative races in Berks

READING, Pa. — Winners have been declared in some of the races for the Pennsylvania House of Representative districts that include Berks County; others remained undeclared Wednesday morning. In the 99th District, which is new to Berks County, Republican incumbent Dave Zimmerman, with 72% of the vote, was declared...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. L&I Dept.: Berks-based Loomis Co. cutting 298 jobs

WYOMISSING, Pa. — The Loomis Company, an insurance brokerage firm based in Berks County, is cutting 298 jobs, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. The department posted a notice for job cuts on its website Wednesday, saying that 210 jobs will be cut in Pennsylvania. Another 88 jobs are for remote workers in 24 other states.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Muth wins reelection bid in Pa. Senate's 44th District

BIRDSBORO, Pa. — Democrat Katie Muth scored a victory Tuesday in her bid for a second 4-year term in the Pennsylvania Senate. The Associated Press on Wednesday declared Muth the race's winner, with 54% of the vote over her Republican challenger, Jessica Florio. Muth was first elected to the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Watro tops Rodriguez in 116th District race for state House

Republican Dane Watro topped Democrat Yesenia Rodriguez by a 2-to-1 margin to become the next state representative from the 116th District. Unofficial results from Tuesday’s election posted by the Pennsylvania Department of State show Watro pulled 68.5% of the vote to 31.5% for Rodriguez. A former military police officer...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Person hit by moving propeller at LVIA

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - One person is hurt after getting into a freak accident at Lehigh Valley International Airport. First responders were called just before 11:30 a.m. to an aircraft ramp on the complex. Airport officials say someone was hit by a moving propeller and was taken to the hospital...
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Mexican restaurant chain to open second regional location Wednesday

BARTONSVILLE, Pa. - The second regional location of a fast-casual, Mexican-fusion restaurant chain is set to open Wednesday in Monroe County. Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a New Jersey-based chain serving made-to-order burritos, quesadillas, tacos and more, will open 11 a.m. Wednesday at 3578 Route 611 in Bartonsville. The new eatery, near...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

What Pa., NJ voters should know for Election Day

EASTON, Pa. - The phones have been ringing off the hook at local election offices, as people ask about their polling places, districts, registration status and ID needed for the first-time voting. All of that information can be found on the Pennsylvania and New Jersey Department of States' websites. "Democracy...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Man charged with DUI in deadly Route 611 crash

L. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - State Police say a crash on Route 611 that killed an Emmaus woman Sunday afternoon was caused by a drunk driver from Georgia. Richard Schroeder, 53, is charged with DUI-alcohol, homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault while DUI, and associated traffic offenses, according to a news release from state police.
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs 2 killed in dump truck crash on I-78

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A New Jersey man and a Bethlehem man were the two killed in a violent dump truck crash on Interstate 78. Donald Gercie, 63, of Alpha, was driving the dump truck when it hit the Adams Road overpass in Upper Macungie Township just before 10 a.m. Monday, said the Lehigh County coroner.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pashinski retains House seat in 121st Legislative District race

State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski will serve a ninth term in the state House of Representatives, according to unofficial election results. Pashinski, a Democrat serving the 121st Legislative District, easily defeated Republican newcomer Eryn Harvey by more than 10 percentage points, garnering 55.4% of the votes cast in the race.
WILKES-BARRE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy