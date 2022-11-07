Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Stores in Northampton, Montgomery counties sell Powerball tickets worth $100K
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – Several winning Powerball tickets were sold in Pennsylvania ahead of Monday's drawing, including one at a Wawa in Bethlehem. The Wawa at 3300 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem sold a ticket worth $100,000, as did the Giant at 2450 Chemical Road, in Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County. Both stores get a $500 bonus for selling the tickets.
Barton claims 124th District seat in Schuylkill, Berks; Burns says she will be back
Jamie Barton is gearing up for his new job in Harrisburg. The 57-year-old fuel company executive won Tuesday’s election to represent Pennsylvania’s 124th Legislative District. Barton, an East Brunswick Twp. Republican, earned 18,198 votes to Tamaqua Democrat Tina Burns’ 8,304 — or 68.66% to 31.33%. “I...
Roundup: State representative races in Berks
READING, Pa. — Winners have been declared in some of the races for the Pennsylvania House of Representative districts that include Berks County; others remained undeclared Wednesday morning. In the 99th District, which is new to Berks County, Republican incumbent Dave Zimmerman, with 72% of the vote, was declared...
Pa. L&I Dept.: Berks-based Loomis Co. cutting 298 jobs
WYOMISSING, Pa. — The Loomis Company, an insurance brokerage firm based in Berks County, is cutting 298 jobs, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. The department posted a notice for job cuts on its website Wednesday, saying that 210 jobs will be cut in Pennsylvania. Another 88 jobs are for remote workers in 24 other states.
Muth wins reelection bid in Pa. Senate's 44th District
BIRDSBORO, Pa. — Democrat Katie Muth scored a victory Tuesday in her bid for a second 4-year term in the Pennsylvania Senate. The Associated Press on Wednesday declared Muth the race's winner, with 54% of the vote over her Republican challenger, Jessica Florio. Muth was first elected to the...
Watro tops Rodriguez in 116th District race for state House
Republican Dane Watro topped Democrat Yesenia Rodriguez by a 2-to-1 margin to become the next state representative from the 116th District. Unofficial results from Tuesday’s election posted by the Pennsylvania Department of State show Watro pulled 68.5% of the vote to 31.5% for Rodriguez. A former military police officer...
Person hit by moving propeller at LVIA
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - One person is hurt after getting into a freak accident at Lehigh Valley International Airport. First responders were called just before 11:30 a.m. to an aircraft ramp on the complex. Airport officials say someone was hit by a moving propeller and was taken to the hospital...
Mexican restaurant chain to open second regional location Wednesday
BARTONSVILLE, Pa. - The second regional location of a fast-casual, Mexican-fusion restaurant chain is set to open Wednesday in Monroe County. Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a New Jersey-based chain serving made-to-order burritos, quesadillas, tacos and more, will open 11 a.m. Wednesday at 3578 Route 611 in Bartonsville. The new eatery, near...
What Pa., NJ voters should know for Election Day
EASTON, Pa. - The phones have been ringing off the hook at local election offices, as people ask about their polling places, districts, registration status and ID needed for the first-time voting. All of that information can be found on the Pennsylvania and New Jersey Department of States' websites. "Democracy...
Lower Macungie tables plan for complex across from Hamilton Crossings
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Planning Commission tabled a conditional use plan for a regionally significant mixed-use development. The proposal dubbed "The Shoppes at Hamilton" calls for 372 apartments, a 160-room hotel and a 20,000-square-foot retail building at 617 N. Krocks Road, across the bypass from Hamilton Crossings.
Staffing crisis strains child services in Pa., officials say Lycoming County in good shape
As reports of child abuse rise throughout Pennsylvania and across the country, low staff and high turnover rates make providing social services to these children an ever-increasing challenge, according to state and local experts. “I’ve never seen staffing as bad as it is right now,” said Brian Bornman, Executive Director...
Election comes off without a hitch in Schuylkill County; Democratic chairman questions lack of vote curing
SAINT CLAIR — Despite the often bitter tone of the campaigns for Pennsylvania governor and United States senator, the 2022 general election ran smoothly in Schuylkill County, officials said late Tuesday as election bureau employees worked to finalize the count. The county chairmen of the Democratic and Republican parties...
Doctors say to make way for the 'tripledemic,' share tips on prevention
Just as life gets closer to how we once knew it, with the worst of the COVID pandemic seemingly behind us, experts are now warning that a so-called "tripledemic" is on its way this winter. "Cases of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, are converging into a perfect...
Man charged with DUI in deadly Route 611 crash
L. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - State Police say a crash on Route 611 that killed an Emmaus woman Sunday afternoon was caused by a drunk driver from Georgia. Richard Schroeder, 53, is charged with DUI-alcohol, homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault while DUI, and associated traffic offenses, according to a news release from state police.
Pennsylvania Senate race: Vote count may take days to determine winner
(The Center Square) – As eyes across the nation turned toward Pennsylvania, the commonwealth responded: wait. The results of its U.S. Senate election may not be known for days. The race between Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to replace retiring Republican Pat Toomey has...
Coroner IDs 2 killed in dump truck crash on I-78
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A New Jersey man and a Bethlehem man were the two killed in a violent dump truck crash on Interstate 78. Donald Gercie, 63, of Alpha, was driving the dump truck when it hit the Adams Road overpass in Upper Macungie Township just before 10 a.m. Monday, said the Lehigh County coroner.
Pashinski retains House seat in 121st Legislative District race
State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski will serve a ninth term in the state House of Representatives, according to unofficial election results. Pashinski, a Democrat serving the 121st Legislative District, easily defeated Republican newcomer Eryn Harvey by more than 10 percentage points, garnering 55.4% of the votes cast in the race.
Development with Topgolf, apartments, hotel proposed for Lower Macungie
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – Lower Macungie planners on Tuesday night reviewed a sketch plan and zoning text amendment request for a 45-acre mixed-use development on roughly 59 acres. The project, called Lehigh Valley Town Center, is offered by Jaindl Land Co., and would be located between Schantz Road,...
