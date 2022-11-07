Read full article on original website
HP Tops Carroll, Heath to Begin Season
Highland Park’s strong start to the girls basketball season continued with a convincing 44-30 win over Rockwall-Heath in the home opener on Tuesday. Paris Lauro, who will sign with the University of New Mexico on Wednesday, scored a game-high 14 points for the Lady Scots (2-0). HP opened its...
Guyer Rallies to Eliminate Lady Scots
McKINNEY — A memorable Highland Park volleyball season that longtime coach Michael Dearman called the “best in school history” came to a sudden end on Tuesday. Led by an inspired performance from Kyndal Stowers, Denton Guyer defeated the Lady Scots in four sets, 20-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23, in a Class 6A Region I quarterfinal playoff match.
Alcuin Captures TAPPS Fall Soccer Title
Alcuin completed its underdog run through the TAPPS fall soccer playoffs by bringing home the program’s first state title. The Hawks topped Chinquapin Prep of Houston 2-0 in the championship game on Tuesday in Round Rock. Alcuin finished third in its district during the regular season before upsetting two...
Panthers Swept by Liberty in Playoffs
The Hillcrest volleyball season ended on Friday, but not before the Panthers made some history during their brief playoff run. Frisco Liberty overwhelmed Hillcrest in a Class 5A Region II area round match in Carrollton, 25-12, 25-14, 25-5, giving an abrupt finish to an otherwise stellar season. The Panthers (16-12)...
Superintendent Sees Her Role as Lifting Up Dallas ISD
W.T. White stakeholders quiz Elizalde about choice schools, COVID consequences. Stephanie Elizalde wore W.T. White orange during a recent meet and greet at the high school and explained how she views her role as Dallas Independent School District superintendent. “I used to think that the superintendent was at the top...
Gingerbread Stroll Returning to Highland Park Village
The annual Gingerbread Stroll benefiting Community Partners of Dallas is returning to Highland Park Village. The elaborate gingerbread houses will be on display at various merchants across the shopping center (including Beretta Gallery, Bird Bakery, Bistro 31, ETRO, La Ligne, MARKET Highland Park, Roller Rabbit, and Trina Turk) from Nov. 18-30 and auctioned off with 100% of the proceeds going to Community Partners of Dallas.
Big D Reads: History Lessons
The Rev. Michael Waters drew gasps with the props he brought for a Big D Reads discussion featuring faith leaders. “I would suggest this (a red MAGA hat) is the reincarnation today of this symbol (a Klansmen’s hood) a century ago,” Abundant Life A.M.E. Church’s pastor said.
How Do I Train My Eye For Art?
Knowing what to do in the presence of fine art is daunting. Knowing what to think about viewing contemporary art without guidance can leave you puzzled and confused. By writing about contemporary art, I hope to shed some light on those curious minds looking for guidance. We live in a...
More Tree Trouble in the Bubble
Storm splits beloved ole oak on Andy Beal estate at Beverly and Preston. Billionaire banker Andy Beal would like fellow admirers of a grand tree at Beverly Drive and Preston Road to know that he will miss the ole oak too. “Unfortunately, the tree was damaged and split due to...
Turtle Creek Fall Arts Festival Returns to Dallas
The Turtle Creek Fall Arts Festival will be at Reverchon Park Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13. The outdoor festival will turn the 43-acre park into an outdoor art gallery with 125 local and regional painters, photographers, sculptors, metalworkers, glass artists, jewelers, and artists who practice other mediums. There will also be artist demonstrations, local food trucks and vendors, live acoustic music, a children’s play area, and more.
Republicans Win Statewide Races, Democrats Sweep Dallas County Races
Nearly 625,410 voters cast their ballots in Dallas County Nov. 8. Statewide, while Democratic challengers failed to beat incumbent Republicans in the marquee races for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general, Dallas County’s leadership appears likely to become more Democratic. Incumbent Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins brushed off a...
Preston Hollow Crime Reports Oct. 31-Nov. 6
Stolen before 12:46 p.m. Nov. 3: a woman’s pool equipment from the 4600 block of Bobbitt Drive. Someone stole from a man at an unlisted time at a home in the 5500 block of West Hanover Avenue. At an unlisted time, someone stole from a man in the 5300...
November 2022 Midterm Election Results
Voters cast their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections Nov. 8. Of the more than 1.4 million registered voters in the county, the Dallas County Elections Department reported more than 189,000 voters had cast their ballot in Dallas County as of 6 p.m. Nov. 8. Early voting turnout was down...
Park Cities Crime Reports Oct. 31-Nov. 6
A stealer snatched an inflatable black cat decoration from outside a home in the 3100 block of Cornell Avenue before 12:20 a.m. Oct. 31. Sounds like bad luck to us. Arrested at 3:09 a.m.: a 24-year-old women accused of giving false information in the 4400 block of Mockingbird Lane. The...
Want To Reserve a Meeting Room At the UP Library? Note These Policy Changes
Those interested in reserving meeting rooms at the University Park Public Library will note changes to the meeting room policies and procedures and instructions and borrowing policy that the University Park City Council approved Nov. 1. In the “rental agreement” section, language was changed to clarify that charging admission fees,...
