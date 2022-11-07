ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta landlords could be required to accept housing vouchers

Atlanta City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari has introduced legislation that would require local landlords that receive city subsidies to accept federal housing vouchers to pay the rents for very low-income families, the elderly, and disabled. The legislation, introduced at the council’s Nov. 7 meeting, is part of the city’s attempt to create more affordable housing as […] The post Atlanta landlords could be required to accept housing vouchers appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Atlanta’s Metro Only Has Early Child Care Capacity for Two-thirds of Its Children

Lower income households may be particularly impacted by child care shortages. Early childhood education settings are often among children’s first communities. Research shows that high-quality child care can have long-term benefits for children, including increased cognitive abilities, improved language development and better relationships with peers. Beyond the underlying benefits, child care is a necessity for most parents because many families require two incomes to meet living expenses; and single parents often do not have the capacity to raise their children and have a full-time job.
ATLANTA, GA
ggc.edu

Georgia Gwinnett College grad earns first TESOL certification

Taylor Dukes was recently awarded Georgia Gwinnett College’s (GGC) first certification in teaching English to speakers of other languages (TESOL) and began her career teaching English in South Korea this fall. Dukes, an English major, who speaks some Korean and Spanish in addition to English, aspired to teach abroad,...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
saportareport.com

Halloween on Page Avenue – Candler Park – Oct. 31, 2022

Kelly Jordan, who has lived in Atlanta since 1968, attended Emory University before he and partners revitalized Little Five Points into one of Atlanta's most eclectic retail districts. In recent years, Kelly has been leading the Arabia Mountain Heritage Area Alliance, and he has been active with a host of environmental organizations. Decades ago, Kelly wrote architectural criticism for a weekly Atlanta newspaper, and his interest in natural and built environments is readily apparent in the photos he has been taking for SaportaReport.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Henry County police remember fallen officer one year later

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - It's been a year since Henry County police officer Paramhans Desai was tragically killed in the line of duty. His family said all he ever wanted to do was grow up to become a policeman, and that dream came true. Officer Desai spent 17 years as a law enforcement veteran.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
saportareport.com

MARTA to reveal three Clifton Corridor transit alternatives

MARTA will reveal three alternatives for routes or modes of its proposed Clifton Corridor transit line at public meetings on Nov. 15 and 17. The Clifton Corridor line would run between Buckhead’s Lindbergh Center Station and either the Avondale or Decatur stations. Along the way, it would serve such major institutions as Emory University.
DECATUR, GA
saportareport.com

Clark Atlanta hosted exhibit of Basquiat’s early work

The “Our Friend, Jean” exhibition was at the CAU Art Museum for one week. Last week, a rare exhibit showcasing the early works of Jean-Michele Basquiat gave an intimate account of the artist to mostly Atlanta University Center students by people who knew him best. New York-based art...
ATLANTA, GA

