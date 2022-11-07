Read full article on original website
DeKalb sets deadline for new applications to rental assistance program
DeKalb County still has millions available in rental relief funds — but the window for receiving them is closing fast. ...
Fulton County Schools to set calendars for next two years
The Fulton County Board of Education gave early approval to the calendars for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years.
Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office to hold 2nd annual Thanksgiving giveaway
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Thousands of people will have a chance to pick up free turkeys this week at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Last year, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office handed out more than 50 tons of food to...
Atlanta landlords could be required to accept housing vouchers
Atlanta City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari has introduced legislation that would require local landlords that receive city subsidies to accept federal housing vouchers to pay the rents for very low-income families, the elderly, and disabled. The legislation, introduced at the council’s Nov. 7 meeting, is part of the city’s attempt to create more affordable housing as […] The post Atlanta landlords could be required to accept housing vouchers appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
$500 million plan to revamp one of metro Atlanta’s biggest malls rejected
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council rejected a $500 million plan to redevelop the aging North Point Mall, voting 7-0 Monday to deny rezoning the 100-acre property. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. North Point Mall in Alpharetta, which opened in 1993, has struggled...
fox5atlanta.com
Voters complain about issues, delays at Fulton County polling place
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Polling locations in Georgia have only been open for a few hours, but voters in one community say they are dealing with massive issues. The issue impacted voters at the Chattahoochee Hills City Hall and Police Precinct in south Fulton County. Voters who came to cast...
wabe.org
Groups find ways to hand out free food and water near Georgia polls despite voting law prohibitions
Early Tuesday Cameron Britt stood in the corner of a parking lot across from the Metropolitan Library in Southwest Atlanta, talking into a bullhorn aimed at voters and telling them about free food. “You know what I’m excited about? Free coffee and doughnuts,” he says. Behind him a...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results for Gwinnett County
Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's general election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races. Below are the results for Gwinnett County. Click or tap here to return to master list.
Two Johns Creek poll workers were fired just before polls opened
The Scoop: Two poll workers at a precinct in Johns Creek were fired this morning just before voting began. Fulton County elections officials say their removal was due to a social media post. What we know: According to Nadine Williams, the Interim Director of Registration and Elections for Fulton County,...
Election Day Updates: Voting runs smoothly throughout Georgia
Below are live updates on how Election Day is going throughout Georgia. The results are starting to come in. View our live coverage of the results here. Two Cobb County voting precincts will remain open past 7 p.m. after delays in opening for the general election. Superior Court Judge Gregory...
Fulton County fires 2 poll workers after concerns over social media posts
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Fulton County election officials fired a poll worker and her son after they expressed concerns with social media posts. The two workers were fired about 15 minutes before the polls opened at the Ocee Library. Fulton County Elections confirmed the workers are a mother and son.
saportareport.com
Atlanta’s Metro Only Has Early Child Care Capacity for Two-thirds of Its Children
Lower income households may be particularly impacted by child care shortages. Early childhood education settings are often among children’s first communities. Research shows that high-quality child care can have long-term benefits for children, including increased cognitive abilities, improved language development and better relationships with peers. Beyond the underlying benefits, child care is a necessity for most parents because many families require two incomes to meet living expenses; and single parents often do not have the capacity to raise their children and have a full-time job.
Alpharetta to decide fate of North Point Mall Monday
Alpharetta will decide on the proposed redevelopment of North Point Mall during a Monday meeting....
ggc.edu
Georgia Gwinnett College grad earns first TESOL certification
Taylor Dukes was recently awarded Georgia Gwinnett College’s (GGC) first certification in teaching English to speakers of other languages (TESOL) and began her career teaching English in South Korea this fall. Dukes, an English major, who speaks some Korean and Spanish in addition to English, aspired to teach abroad,...
saportareport.com
Halloween on Page Avenue – Candler Park – Oct. 31, 2022
Kelly Jordan, who has lived in Atlanta since 1968, attended Emory University before he and partners revitalized Little Five Points into one of Atlanta's most eclectic retail districts. In recent years, Kelly has been leading the Arabia Mountain Heritage Area Alliance, and he has been active with a host of environmental organizations. Decades ago, Kelly wrote architectural criticism for a weekly Atlanta newspaper, and his interest in natural and built environments is readily apparent in the photos he has been taking for SaportaReport.
fox5atlanta.com
Henry County police remember fallen officer one year later
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - It's been a year since Henry County police officer Paramhans Desai was tragically killed in the line of duty. His family said all he ever wanted to do was grow up to become a policeman, and that dream came true. Officer Desai spent 17 years as a law enforcement veteran.
saportareport.com
MARTA to reveal three Clifton Corridor transit alternatives
MARTA will reveal three alternatives for routes or modes of its proposed Clifton Corridor transit line at public meetings on Nov. 15 and 17. The Clifton Corridor line would run between Buckhead’s Lindbergh Center Station and either the Avondale or Decatur stations. Along the way, it would serve such major institutions as Emory University.
Gwinnett’s first Black county commissioner loses reelection
Matthew Holtkamp appeared to defeat District 4 Commissioner Marlene Fosque, according to unofficial results.
saportareport.com
Clark Atlanta hosted exhibit of Basquiat’s early work
The “Our Friend, Jean” exhibition was at the CAU Art Museum for one week. Last week, a rare exhibit showcasing the early works of Jean-Michele Basquiat gave an intimate account of the artist to mostly Atlanta University Center students by people who knew him best. New York-based art...
8-year-old acts quickly to get family out of burning Douglasville home
A Douglasville 8-year-old’s swift actions helped get his family out of their burning home quickly before the fire and smoke spread, according to officials.
