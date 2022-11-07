ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixie County, FL

mycbs4.com

Man arrested for stealing from multiple neighborhoods in Alachua County

According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), yesterday a deputy responded to the Paddock Club Apartments after receiving call about a suspicious person. The deputy says that the person was seen looking into vehicles and trying to get into them. The suspect later identified as Teshon Johnson,24, was described...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

First-degree murder suspect from Pensacola nabbed at bar in Lake County

A Pensacola man on the run for first-degree murder in Escambia County was arrested early Saturday during a traffic stop at the Crazy Gator bar in Eustis. Jacob Monroe Colville, 29, was the third person arrested in connection with the Oct. 29 slaying of 26-year-old Jesse Geoghagan. An arrest warrant had been issued for Colville charging him with first-degree premeditated murder, and he was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by a Eustis police officer because the driver wasn’t wearing his seatbelt. Colville possessed a trafficking quantity of drugs and a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest, according to the police report.
PENSACOLA, FL
WCJB

Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say one person was killed in a shooting in Southwest Alachua County. According to sheriff’s office officials, the shooting happened before 10 a.m. on Southwest 87th Avenue. They say two neighbors got into an argument that ended in shots fired.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man shot, killed in Lake County

UMATILLA, Fla. — One man was shot and killed in Umatilla Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Deputies are still investigating the homicide. They got to a home on Merrell Avenue around 3:30 p.m. to look into a call they received about shots fired. Deputies...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Persons of interest identified related to missing Dixie County 14-year-old Demiah Appling

Dixie County — The Dixie County Sheriff's Office says investigators have identified several people of interest related to the disappearance of a missing 14-year-old. October 16th at 9:30 PM is the last time the Sheriff's Office says there was a confirmed sighting of Demiah Appling. That was in the Suwannee Gardens neighborhood.
WESH

Deputies: 2 dead, 1 seriously injured after Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office said there was a deadly crash Thursday morning. The crash happened in the area of Sunshine State Parkway in Orlando. According to the sheriff's office, two people were pronounced dead and one person was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
proclaimerscv.com

17-Year-Old Man in Florida Accused of Shooting a 16-Year-Old Pregnant Woman, Allegedly Hits Another Woman

Deputies in Orange County, Florida said that a 17-year-old man shot and killed a 16-year-old pregnant woman. The suspect was also alleged of killing another woman. A man in Florida identified as Lorenzo Michael Larry, 17 years old, shot and killed a 16-year-old pregnant woman named De’Shayla Ferguson, 16 years old. Police authorities cannot yet say the suspect and the victim have a relationship.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Governor adds Marion County to State of Emergency as Nicole nears Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update Wednesday on state preparation efforts ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole and urged Floridians to listen to local emergency management officials for updates related to their counties. There are currently 16,000 linemen staged to respond to power outages following the storm. That includes a huge...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Police investigate deadly shooting in Northeast Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers are in Northeast Gainesville searching for a gunman after a man was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon. Gainesville Police officers say units searched the area of 100 Northeast 22nd Street after a man was shot multiple times. Officers say when they arrived on the scene they found a man with gunshot wounds.
GAINESVILLE, FL

