wrnjradio.com
Second Operation Take Back of 2022 yields 139 pounds of surrendered medications in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Chris Kimker, Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon, Hanover Township Chief of Police Michael Loock, Morris Plains Borough Chief of Police Mike Koroski, Morris Township Chief of Police Robert Shearer, and Randolph Township Chief of Police Will Harzula announce the annual autumn collection day of the Operation Take Back program yielded 139 pounds of surrendered medications.
wrnjradio.com
Woman accused of providing false name during traffic stop in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A woman is accused of providing cops with a false name after she was stopped by police in Flemington Borough. On October 11, an officer stopped a vehicle for various traffic violations. Upon requesting the driver credentials, Annette Kuilan advised she didn’t have them with her and provided a false name to law enforcement, police said.
wrnjradio.com
Heroin, drug paraphernalia found during traffic stop in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two Sussex County residents are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Denville Township Monday, according to police. On November 7, police stopped a vehicle on East Main Street after the officer observed the vehicle with dark tinted windows, police said. While...
Deer caused 2-vehicle crash that killed 19-year-old, N.J. cops say
A deer that darted out in front of a Jeep late Sunday on a highway in Sussex County was blamed for causing a two-vehicle crash that killed a 19-year-old woman and seriously injured the 18-year-old driver, authorities said. The fatal crash was at least the second involving a deer Sunday...
wrnjradio.com
Police: Hunterdon County man exposed himself to trick-or-treaters
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A 23-year-old Flemington man allegedly exposed himself to trick-or-treaters on Halloween, according to police. Arnaldo Ruano-Polanco reportedly exposed himself to trick-or-treaters while they were walking by his residence, police said. Ruano-Polanco was arrested and charged with lewdness, police said. Ruano-Polanco was later transported...
Disturbing images: DUI arrest after Porsche smashes parked truck in Verona, NJ
VERONA — A female driver was in trouble after crashing at high-speed into a parked pickup truck, as caught on a surveillance camera. The Sunday crash happened along Grove Avenue around 1 a.m. As seen in Nest camera footage shared by Verona police, what appears to be a Porsche...
Motorcyclist Airlifted To Hospital After Serious Warren County Crash, Police Say
A motorcyclist was airlifted to a nearby hospital after a weekend crash in Warren County, authorities confirmed. A motor vehicle collided with the motorcyclist on Route 173 near milepost 2.2 in Greenwich Township just before 12:50 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Police Chief Richard Hummer told DailyVoice.com on Tuesday. The motorcyclist...
wrnjradio.com
‘Drifting’ leads to charges for Passaic County man in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Passaic County man is facing charges after he was allegedly observed by police “drifting” and causing damage in a Hackettstown parking lot, police said. On November 5, at around 5:19 p.m., a police officer observed a Chevy Astro van “drifting” in...
Raleigh News & Observer
Driver runs away after crashing bus with teens inside, NJ officials say. He faces DUI
A bus driver taking high school students to school crashed into a vehicle — then ran away, leaving the teens alone inside, New Jersey prosecutors say. He is accused of driving intoxicated during the hit-and-run crash the morning of Friday, Nov. 4, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, which didn’t specify the substance.
wrnjradio.com
1 killed, 2 injured after Jeep hits deer, crashes into car in Sussex County
FREDON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – One person was killed and two others were injured after a Jeep hit a deer and then crashed into a car in Sussex County, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The crash happened at around 10:27 p.m. on Route...
wrnjradio.com
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on November 9, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of shoplifting from 7-Eleven in Mount Olive Township
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegedly stole from the 7-Eleven in Mount Olive Township Tuesday morning, according to police. On November 1, at around 2:20 a.m., police responded to the 7-Eleven, located in the Budd Lake section of the...
wrnjradio.com
Man admits to stealing wallet from customer at Sussex County Walmart
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – An Essex County man admits to stealing a wallet from a customer at the Walmart in Hampton Township, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Manuel Cartagena-Araya, 38, of Newark pleaded guilty to fourth-degree theft on Nov. 3 before the Honorable Michael C....
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Driver Fleeing From Trenton Police Crashes into D&R Canal
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police were pursuing a stolen vehicle from North Hermitage Ave Tuesday night just before 11:00 Pm when the car entered the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail the pursuit was terminated but the car lost control and crashed into the canal. Trenton Firefighters from the Marine unit searched the car and did not locate anyone inside the vehicle. Police officers also did not locate anyone in the area.
wrnjradio.com
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 27,991 positive cases and 229 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of November 8. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
wrnjradio.com
4 arrested after four-week long drug investigation in Warren County
BELVIDERE, NJ (Warren County) – A four-week long investigation into the alleged distribution of methamphetamine in Belvidere has led to the arrest of four New Jersey residents, Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, the New Jersey State Police Strategic Investigations...
Serious Crash Reported On Route 1 Central Jersey
There was a serious crash reported on Route 1 in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 on Route 1 northbound near Route 18 in New Brunswick, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. There were injuries in the crash and...
wrnjradio.com
Man admits to verbally threatening to kill victim while firing a handgun in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man admits to verbally threatening to kill victim while firing a handgun in Vernon Township, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Robert Wilson, 52, of Sussex pleaded guilty to third-degree terroristic threats on Nov. 3 before the Honorable Michael...
2 deaths in NJ after deer cause separate car accidents
Deer are being blamed for causing two deaths in two separate incidents in New Jersey on Sunday. In Gloucester County, Franklin Deputy Police Chief Matthew DeCesari said a deer ran onto Delsea Drive around 5:15 p.m. and struck a Kia Soul. The deer went through the front windshield on the...
28-Year-Old MontCo Man Killed In Crash: Coroner
A 28-year-old Montgomery County man was killed in a crash on Monday, Nov. 7, officials said. Justin Minnucci, of Souderton in Franconia Township, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest of multiple blunt force injuries due to the 11:45 a.m. crash on West Cherry Lane and Souderton Hatfield Pike, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.
