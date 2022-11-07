ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Second Operation Take Back of 2022 yields 139 pounds of surrendered medications in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Chris Kimker, Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon, Hanover Township Chief of Police Michael Loock, Morris Plains Borough Chief of Police Mike Koroski, Morris Township Chief of Police Robert Shearer, and Randolph Township Chief of Police Will Harzula announce the annual autumn collection day of the Operation Take Back program yielded 139 pounds of surrendered medications.
Woman accused of providing false name during traffic stop in Hunterdon County

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A woman is accused of providing cops with a false name after she was stopped by police in Flemington Borough. On October 11, an officer stopped a vehicle for various traffic violations. Upon requesting the driver credentials, Annette Kuilan advised she didn’t have them with her and provided a false name to law enforcement, police said.
Heroin, drug paraphernalia found during traffic stop in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two Sussex County residents are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Denville Township Monday, according to police. On November 7, police stopped a vehicle on East Main Street after the officer observed the vehicle with dark tinted windows, police said. While...
Police: Hunterdon County man exposed himself to trick-or-treaters

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A 23-year-old Flemington man allegedly exposed himself to trick-or-treaters on Halloween, according to police. Arnaldo Ruano-Polanco reportedly exposed himself to trick-or-treaters while they were walking by his residence, police said. Ruano-Polanco was arrested and charged with lewdness, police said. Ruano-Polanco was later transported...
COVID-19 case count in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on November 9, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
Man admits to stealing wallet from customer at Sussex County Walmart

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – An Essex County man admits to stealing a wallet from a customer at the Walmart in Hampton Township, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Manuel Cartagena-Araya, 38, of Newark pleaded guilty to fourth-degree theft on Nov. 3 before the Honorable Michael C....
Driver Fleeing From Trenton Police Crashes into D&R Canal

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police were pursuing a stolen vehicle from North Hermitage Ave Tuesday night just before 11:00 Pm when the car entered the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail the pursuit was terminated but the car lost control and crashed into the canal. Trenton Firefighters from the Marine unit searched the car and did not locate anyone inside the vehicle. Police officers also did not locate anyone in the area.
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 27,991 positive cases and 229 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of November 8. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
4 arrested after four-week long drug investigation in Warren County

BELVIDERE, NJ (Warren County) – A four-week long investigation into the alleged distribution of methamphetamine in Belvidere has led to the arrest of four New Jersey residents, Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, the New Jersey State Police Strategic Investigations...
Serious Crash Reported On Route 1 Central Jersey

There was a serious crash reported on Route 1 in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 on Route 1 northbound near Route 18 in New Brunswick, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. There were injuries in the crash and...
28-Year-Old MontCo Man Killed In Crash: Coroner

A 28-year-old Montgomery County man was killed in a crash on Monday, Nov. 7, officials said. Justin Minnucci, of Souderton in Franconia Township, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest of multiple blunt force injuries due to the 11:45 a.m. crash on West Cherry Lane and Souderton Hatfield Pike, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.
