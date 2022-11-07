ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming Game & Fish To Award 15 Year Old ‘Ultimate Angler’

Wyoming Game and Fish Department loves to give credit where credit is due. Tristen Brodrecht deserves every bit of credit they're willing to dish out. Brodrecht, a 15 year old living along the North Platte River in Casper, is the youngest Ultimate Angler Award recipient. That is something anglers that have been fishing their entire life may never accomplish and Tristen did it before he could drive a car.
Wyoming’s Zach Watts seeks fourth Border War victory

LARAMIE -- Zach Watts' first collegiate football game took place less than 16 miles from his hometown. Nico Evans rushed for a team-high 176 yards that night. Quarterback Sean Chambers, who was also starting his first game in a Wyoming uniform, added 101 more on the ground and an additional 116 through the air in the Cowboys' initial visit to Canvas Stadium.
-4, Numerous Single Digit Temps Recorded In SE Wyoming

A temperature of -4 degrees was recorded overnight in Albany county, and numerous single-digit readings were also recorded in southeast Wyoming. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service:. Cheyenne officially logged an overnight low of 13 degrees, according to Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr.
Sequel To Wyoming Film ‘Wind River’ In Production

In the original movie "Wind River" a veteran hunter helps an FBI agent investigate the murder of a young woman on the Wyoming Wind River Indian Reservation. The movie was well-received. Folks enjoyed the story as well as the stunning scenery shot of the area. It was just announced that...
Who Broke The Powerball? Probably Not Wyoming

We're not going to break our retirement plan, I mean come on. That's a Colorado move. If you're one of the probably millions of people waiting to find out that you didn't win the Powerball, you'll have to wait a little longer. It's looking like we'll get the numbers this morning, but the draw was postponed last night due to "security issues" with one of the states in collecting money. It would happen during the biggest Powerball draw ever. I mean, we have $1.9 Billion on the line!
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon Issues Election Statement

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has issued a statement in response to be re-elected to another term in office in Tuesday's General Election:. Cheyenne, WY - I am humbled that Wyoming voters have spoken so persuasively. The votes are counted and I am thankful to receive the people of Wyoming’s support. I look forward to continuing to serve as your Governor for the next four years. Jennie and I want to thank all our supporters for their work and volunteer efforts and for everyone getting to the polls and putting your confidence in our shared vision for Wyoming’s future. My hat’s off to Theresa Livingston and Jared Baldes who ran honorable campaigns. It is not easy to stand for election, and I want to complement both of them for the integrity of their campaigns and their work to put their platforms forward. They did so the right way.
Gordon, seeking reelection, points to Wyoming improvements

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Following a first term fraught with a double dose of crises — the COVID-19 pandemic and crash in oil prices that combined knocked the wind out of Wyoming’s economy — Republican Gov. Mark Gordon is asking voters to give him four more years. He faces a little-known Democrat, Theresa Livingston, of Worland, a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired educator and U.S. Bureau of Land Management employee. Gordon faced criticism in the pandemic’s first year for public health restrictions that many in his party considered intrusive and heavy-handed, stirring talk he would face a serious primary challenge. After lifting the restrictions in 2021 and shoring up his appeal to right-leaning voters on issues including abortion, he didn’t.
Laramie Fire Station 3 Completed 25kW Solar Project

Back in December last year, Laramie Fire Station 3 announced that it will generate its own clean, renewable power thanks to a funding award from Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky program participants. The $39,465 funding was used to support the installation of a 25kW solar array and an electric...
District-Wide Crack Seal Project To Begin

Crews with Z and Z Seal Coating, Inc. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation are starting a district-wide crack sealing project Tuesday, November 8th, weather permitting, according to a release by WYDOT earlier today. Crews will start with Wyoming Highway 230 at mile markers 33-42 Tuesday afternoon. Various road sections...
Grab Those Santa Costumes, Cheyenne’s Running Of The Santas Is Back

This is one of my favorite winter events that we have in Cheyenne, the annual Running of the Santas 0.5k. So, grab your best Santa suit, some buddies, and some Holiday Cheer. This year's Running of the Santas will take place December 3rd at 1 PM. The starting at 1 PM with registration starting at 12:15. The race itself will kick off at 15th and Bent with the finish line being in front of Accomplice Beer Co.
