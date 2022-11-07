Read full article on original website
Sun Gazette editorial: Make every day of school count for something
Unless things get really bad, snowstorm-wise, Arlington Public Schools does not plan to revert to “virtual” learning during inclement-weather days this winter, but rather rely on the tried and true snow days that have been a staple of childhood for generations. And we find it hard to quibble...
Don Beyer cruises to fifth term in 8th District
Democratic U.S. Rep. Don Beyer cruised to re-election for his fifth term in the 8th District on Tuesday, defeating two challengers. The Associated Press called the race for Beyer at 8:45 p.m. With 85% of the vote counted as of 11 p.m., Beyer had 73.4%. Republican challenger Karina Lipsman had 25.1% and independent Teddy Fikre had 1.5%.
McLean group voices concern about enrollment growth due to Tysons development
Some McLean-area schools may become even more overcrowded because of Tysons developments and Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) should use a variety of tools to offset those impacts, according to a McLean Citizens Association (MCA) report presented Nov. 2. FCPS officials each year make five-year school-enrollment projections based on birth...
From Veterans Day to the holidays: Hylton’s fall performances will celebrate the seasons
The 2022-23 season at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas continues over the next two months with performances to celebrate Veterans Day week and the holiday season. Veterans will be honored in an evening of music presented by the Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra on Nov. 12, including songs from the Jazz Age and eras of World War I and World War II.
Entrepreneur Funegra lauded for supporting others through her efforts
Patricia “Paty” Funegra, founder of the Arlington-based La Cocina VA as well as founder and president of Global Development Advisors and Moon Dancer Fund, has been honored with the inaugural Champion of Inclusivity Award at Letts Consult’s State of the Woman 2022 conference, held recently at the Sagamore Pendry in Baltimore.
Connolly turns back Republican challenger to win eighth term in 11th District
Democrat Gerry Connolly was handily re-elected to an eighth term in Congress on Tuesday, defeating Republican challenger Jim Myles in the 11th District. According to unofficial vote totals Wednesday afternoon, with all of the district's 180 precincts reporting, Connolly had 66.2% of the vote to 33.5% for Myles. The district...
Erik Shannon named CEO of UVA Community Health, overseeing hospitals in Culpeper, Haymarket, Manassas
Erik Shannon has been named CEO of UVA Community Health, a role he has held on an interim basis since October 2021. His transition from interim status is effective immediately, the hospital system said in a news release. UVA Community Health includes the UVA Health hospitals in Culpeper, Haymarket and...
Democrats fare well in Manassas contest
Democrats picked up an additional seat on the Manassas City Council, expanding their advantage to 5-1 even as incumbent Republican Theresa Coates Ellis won the most votes Tuesday night. With all but late-arriving absentee votes and provisional ballots left to be counted, Coates Ellis led the tally with 5,314 votes...
Improvements turn Arlington school's playground into learning bazaar
Regular physical activity is essential to help children build strong muscles and bones, improve fine motor skills, focus better in the classroom and maintain mental health. To help promote such activity, students and staff at Randolph Elementary School on Oct. 28 held a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the completion of new educational blacktop art that encourages outdoor play.
InFive: Hurricane Nicole remnants, food poisoning death and governor apology
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The region’s first Cook Out fast-food restaurant has opened in Manassas Park. Gov. Glenn Youngkin has apologized to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over comments he made last month after her husband was attacked with a hammer at their San Francisco home.
Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts
As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
Carrera returning to Manassas Park council
Michael Carrera will return to Manassas Park’s City Council after serving on the body from 2014 to 2018 and losing a previous re-election bid. Incumbents Alanna Mensing and Haseeb Javed also won re-election Tuesday night, as the three winners were the only candidates who made the ballot for the three open seats on the seven-seat council.
Brescia wins Manassas School Board seat
Sara Brescia, a Republican-backed newcomer, knocked off Democrat-backed incumbent Alex Iqbal for the Manassas School Board, but two other Democrat-endorsed incumbents led the voting Tuesday. With eight of the city’s nine precincts reporting Tuesday and only provisional ballots left out of the official tally, Lisa Anne Stevens led all candidates...
Arlington party chair: Democrats have much to be proud of
Win or lose on Election Day, Democrats have much to be proud of when it comes to national accomplishments over the past two years. That’s the assessment of Steve Baker, chair of the Arlington County Democratic Committee, rallying the troops in advance of the Nov. 8 verdict by the American people.
Department of Justice monitoring polling places in Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park
Polling places in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park are among those in 64 jurisdictions throughout the country that will be monitored today by the U.S. Department of Justice for compliance with federal voting rights laws. The Justice Department announced Tuesday that it will monitor compliance in 64 jurisdictions...
Under threat of condemnation, Vienna home will be spruced up
Fairfax County supervisors on Nov. 1 indefinitely deferred proposed spot-blight-abatement measures for a dilapidated house at 1724 Beulah Road in Vienna. “Breaking news on this one,” said Supervisor Walter Alcorn (D-Hunter Mill). “The property owner is moving forward with getting permits to remedy the situation.”. Built in 1959,...
Democrats ahead in Arlington County Board, School Board races
Democratic Arlington County Board member Matt de Ferranti was turning back challenges -- largely over the county government's proposed Missing Middle zoning changes -- in early results on Election Night. De Ferranti was holding a commanding lead over independents Audrey Clement and Adam Theo, who had pressed the incumbent throughout...
Incumbent mayor holds 18-vote lead in Warrenton
Several hours after the polls closed in Fauquier County Tuesday, the mayoral race in Warrenton remained neck-and-neck, with incumbent Carter Nevill holding a slight advantage. According to County Registrar Alex Ables, more than 1,000 absentee ballots are still in the process of being counted. "With all the changes the General...
Cook Out opens in Manassas Park
The region’s first Cook Out fast-food restaurant has opened in Manassas Park. The eatery at 8502 Centreville Road began welcoming customers Saturday, and social media users reported the drive-through line was dozens deep shortly after opening. The chain has become famous for its inexpensive, fresh fast-food specialties like burgers,...
Interim park, baseball field slated for future building site in Tysons
Fairfax County supervisors on Nov. 1 unanimously approved a proposal by Capital One subsidiary 1820 Dolley Madison LLC to build an interim park and baseball field on the eastern edge of the bank’s Tysons campus. The 6.9-acre site, located at Dolley Madison Boulevard (Route 123) and Scotts Crossing Road,...
