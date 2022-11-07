ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Don Beyer cruises to fifth term in 8th District

Democratic U.S. Rep. Don Beyer cruised to re-election for his fifth term in the 8th District on Tuesday, defeating two challengers. The Associated Press called the race for Beyer at 8:45 p.m. With 85% of the vote counted as of 11 p.m., Beyer had 73.4%. Republican challenger Karina Lipsman had 25.1% and independent Teddy Fikre had 1.5%.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
McLean group voices concern about enrollment growth due to Tysons development

Some McLean-area schools may become even more overcrowded because of Tysons developments and Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) should use a variety of tools to offset those impacts, according to a McLean Citizens Association (MCA) report presented Nov. 2. FCPS officials each year make five-year school-enrollment projections based on birth...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Entrepreneur Funegra lauded for supporting others through her efforts

Patricia “Paty” Funegra, founder of the Arlington-based La Cocina VA as well as founder and president of Global Development Advisors and Moon Dancer Fund, has been honored with the inaugural Champion of Inclusivity Award at Letts Consult’s State of the Woman 2022 conference, held recently at the Sagamore Pendry in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Democrats fare well in Manassas contest

Democrats picked up an additional seat on the Manassas City Council, expanding their advantage to 5-1 even as incumbent Republican Theresa Coates Ellis won the most votes Tuesday night. With all but late-arriving absentee votes and provisional ballots left to be counted, Coates Ellis led the tally with 5,314 votes...
MANASSAS, VA
Improvements turn Arlington school's playground into learning bazaar

Regular physical activity is essential to help children build strong muscles and bones, improve fine motor skills, focus better in the classroom and maintain mental health. To help promote such activity, students and staff at Randolph Elementary School on Oct. 28 held a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the completion of new educational blacktop art that encourages outdoor play.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts

As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
VIRGINIA STATE
Carrera returning to Manassas Park council

Michael Carrera will return to Manassas Park’s City Council after serving on the body from 2014 to 2018 and losing a previous re-election bid. Incumbents Alanna Mensing and Haseeb Javed also won re-election Tuesday night, as the three winners were the only candidates who made the ballot for the three open seats on the seven-seat council.
MANASSAS PARK, VA
Brescia wins Manassas School Board seat

Sara Brescia, a Republican-backed newcomer, knocked off Democrat-backed incumbent Alex Iqbal for the Manassas School Board, but two other Democrat-endorsed incumbents led the voting Tuesday. With eight of the city’s nine precincts reporting Tuesday and only provisional ballots left out of the official tally, Lisa Anne Stevens led all candidates...
MANASSAS, VA
Arlington party chair: Democrats have much to be proud of

Win or lose on Election Day, Democrats have much to be proud of when it comes to national accomplishments over the past two years. That’s the assessment of Steve Baker, chair of the Arlington County Democratic Committee, rallying the troops in advance of the Nov. 8 verdict by the American people.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Under threat of condemnation, Vienna home will be spruced up

Fairfax County supervisors on Nov. 1 indefinitely deferred proposed spot-blight-abatement measures for a dilapidated house at 1724 Beulah Road in Vienna. “Breaking news on this one,” said Supervisor Walter Alcorn (D-Hunter Mill). “The property owner is moving forward with getting permits to remedy the situation.”. Built in 1959,...
VIENNA, VA
Democrats ahead in Arlington County Board, School Board races

Democratic Arlington County Board member Matt de Ferranti was turning back challenges -- largely over the county government's proposed Missing Middle zoning changes -- in early results on Election Night. De Ferranti was holding a commanding lead over independents Audrey Clement and Adam Theo, who had pressed the incumbent throughout...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Incumbent mayor holds 18-vote lead in Warrenton

Several hours after the polls closed in Fauquier County Tuesday, the mayoral race in Warrenton remained neck-and-neck, with incumbent Carter Nevill holding a slight advantage. According to County Registrar Alex Ables, more than 1,000 absentee ballots are still in the process of being counted. "With all the changes the General...
WARRENTON, VA
Cook Out opens in Manassas Park

The region’s first Cook Out fast-food restaurant has opened in Manassas Park. The eatery at 8502 Centreville Road began welcoming customers Saturday, and social media users reported the drive-through line was dozens deep shortly after opening. The chain has become famous for its inexpensive, fresh fast-food specialties like burgers,...
MANASSAS PARK, VA
Interim park, baseball field slated for future building site in Tysons

Fairfax County supervisors on Nov. 1 unanimously approved a proposal by Capital One subsidiary 1820 Dolley Madison LLC to build an interim park and baseball field on the eastern edge of the bank’s Tysons campus. The 6.9-acre site, located at Dolley Madison Boulevard (Route 123) and Scotts Crossing Road,...
TYSONS, VA

