San Francisco, CA

Eater

Put These Gorgeous Pies on Your Thanksgiving Table This Year

As we’ve already announced, it’s never too early to start thinking about Thanksgiving dessert. And while you can’t really go wrong with classic pumpkin or a streusel-topped apple pie, there’s also something to be said for going a more unexpected route for your meal’s sweet ending — which is where the Bay Area’s roster of talented bakers comes in. Leave the basic baked goods to someone else and pull out something that’s sure to impress everyone at the table.
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

This 117-Year-Old Classic North Beach Restaurant Is Finally Reopening

The Savoy Tivoli, originally opened in 1906 at 1434 Grant Avenue, is set to reopen after closing during the pandemic. The 117-year-old restaurant and bar is a veritable San Francisco institution: the Ramones played at the bar in 1976; it was the original home of the city’s holiday special “Beach Blanket Babylon;” and it’s situated a block from the original publishing location of City Lights. According to Tablehopper, the restaurant and bar will reopen after finishing up final inspections by the health department.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
daytrippen.com

7 Best Bay Area Kids Birthday Party Places

Finding the perfect place for a children’s birthday party in the San Francisco Bay Area can be tedious. We have compiled a list of some of the best Bay Area birthday party places. Search through party listings from toddlers to teens. Many of these party venues offer packages to fit all budgets. If we missed your favorite place, let us know in the comment section.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

These 7 Bay Area Restaurants Just Got Added to the California Michelin Guide

It seems congrats are in order for a handful of Bay Area restaurants. As of November 9, more than three dozen restaurants have been added to the California Michelin Guide, including seven restaurants in San Francisco, Oakland, and Sonoma. The announcement comes about one month ahead of the unveiling of the tire company’s most anticipated news: the annual awarding of coveted Michelin stars, which we now know will take place on December 5 at an event in Los Angeles.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Amancay Tapia

This is the Bay Area Favourite Cheesecake

Cheesecake is one of the most favourite desserts in the United States, and the New York style cheesecake possibly one of the most famous of all because of its dense, smooth and rich texture.That was until the Basque cheesecake from San Sebastian’s La Viña Restaurant in Spain, became Bay Area's most popular cheesecake, surpassing in popularity all time favourites such as the New York or Japanese cheesecake.
macaronikid.com

Enchant, The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze And Village

Is coming to Sacramento and San Jose this Holiday season. Get ready to spend an unforgettable night with friends and family. Open November 25 through January 1. Guests can explore one of two story-themed Mazes this year. Go on The Great Search at Enchant San Jose to help find Santa’s 9 illuminated reindeer scattered around The Maze. Or head on over Enchant Sacramento to discover the story of The Mischievous Elf and help find 8 missing presents before Santa needs to deliver them on Christmas day.
SAN JOSE, CA
sunset.com

This Pie Makes Every Other Holiday Dessert Look Boring

Jaynelle St. Jean’s pies are modernist works of edible art. Over the past few years, the Oakland-based baker has established herself as a design-minded deliverer of deliciousness with her bakery Pietisserie, which offers some 15 flavors in five visual categories. There’s the “cocoa” line of brooding dark crusts filled with contrasting dark berries and pumpkin; architectural lattice- and herringbone-topped “woven” pies; “open” pies, such as ultraviolet sweet purple potato; and the “pastel” collection featuring crusts dyed with beet, annatto, and other natural pigments, contrasted with yolky condensed-milk citrus fillings. St. Jean has garnered such a devoted following in the Bay Area that she announces her holiday pop-ups months in advance to give her customers a chance to strategize their dessert shopping.
OAKLAND, CA
48hills.org

Kvelling over SF’s fresh Jewish food scene

A strong part of Jewish culture is expressing love through food. With new businesses making bagels, pastrami, babka, and more, the greater Bay Area is building a fresh Jewish food scene that also embraces the global tastes of the region, and now is a particularly good time to support it.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

How This Food Access Nonprofit Is Continuing Cala’s Legacy With Chef-Led Dinners

Walking into the Farming Hope space on Fell Street, where Gabriela Cámara’s Cala once took up residence, is like walking into a verdant dinner party. The organization recently hosted its third chef-led dinner, an event that connects high-end cuisine to its mission of combatting San Francisco’s issues surrounding food access. Andie Sobrepeña, the co-executive director of Farming Hope, started the dinner on November 5 by reminding guests that everything they’d eat on their six-course menu is root to stem. “This is about what we can do in our own homes to reduce waste,” Sobrepeña says. “We really believe we can change these statistics together.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Greater Milwaukee Today

New San Francisco park makes National Geographic’s global list of best trips for next year

SAN JOSE, Calif. — How special is it that the world’s premiere travel-and-photography outlet puts a macro lens on a new Bay Area park? For its 25 Breathtaking Places and Experiences for 2023, National Geographic includes San Francisco’s Tunnel Tops as one of the top destinations in the world, praising its family-friendly atmosphere and opportunities to conduct citizen science.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Head to San Francisco’s Newest ‘Secret’ Bar for Fruity Pebbles Cocktails and Kimchi Paella

A new cocktail bar just opened and, importantly, there is kimchi paella. Edward Dang, the same owner behind Prime Steakhouse, opened Best Kept Secret at 1055 Taraval Street in the restaurant’s now-vacant space. Drinks will be the main focus, offering six craft cocktails on the debut menu; the Breakfast of Champions is comprised of Tito’s, clarified Fruity Pebbles milk, lemon, and chrysanthemum tea. Modular couches, meant to accommodate groups of varying sizes, are the main seating options, with QR codes for serverless ordering. Dang tells Eater SF that a recent trip to Miami inspired the bar and restaurant’s feel and approach. “Where else, Downtown or Marina or the Mission, can you have a meal on a couch with cocktails and food?” Dang says.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
7x7.com

25 Fun Things to Do This Week (11.7.22)

Take a break from the daily grind at the San Francisco Coffee Festival. Plus, Opera at the Ballpark is sure to be a high note, a Black Panther Party tour of Oakland is a great way to pre-game before screening Wakanda Forever, and Bono is coming to town. Have a...
OAKLAND, CA

