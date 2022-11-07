Read full article on original website
Eater
Put These Gorgeous Pies on Your Thanksgiving Table This Year
As we’ve already announced, it’s never too early to start thinking about Thanksgiving dessert. And while you can’t really go wrong with classic pumpkin or a streusel-topped apple pie, there’s also something to be said for going a more unexpected route for your meal’s sweet ending — which is where the Bay Area’s roster of talented bakers comes in. Leave the basic baked goods to someone else and pull out something that’s sure to impress everyone at the table.
Eater
This 117-Year-Old Classic North Beach Restaurant Is Finally Reopening
The Savoy Tivoli, originally opened in 1906 at 1434 Grant Avenue, is set to reopen after closing during the pandemic. The 117-year-old restaurant and bar is a veritable San Francisco institution: the Ramones played at the bar in 1976; it was the original home of the city’s holiday special “Beach Blanket Babylon;” and it’s situated a block from the original publishing location of City Lights. According to Tablehopper, the restaurant and bar will reopen after finishing up final inspections by the health department.
daytrippen.com
7 Best Bay Area Kids Birthday Party Places
Finding the perfect place for a children’s birthday party in the San Francisco Bay Area can be tedious. We have compiled a list of some of the best Bay Area birthday party places. Search through party listings from toddlers to teens. Many of these party venues offer packages to fit all budgets. If we missed your favorite place, let us know in the comment section.
Eater
These 7 Bay Area Restaurants Just Got Added to the California Michelin Guide
It seems congrats are in order for a handful of Bay Area restaurants. As of November 9, more than three dozen restaurants have been added to the California Michelin Guide, including seven restaurants in San Francisco, Oakland, and Sonoma. The announcement comes about one month ahead of the unveiling of the tire company’s most anticipated news: the annual awarding of coveted Michelin stars, which we now know will take place on December 5 at an event in Los Angeles.
There's A Secret Tiled Staircase In A San Francisco Garden With Breathtaking Views & It's Free
If you're looking for free things to do in San Francisco, CA where you can enjoy the city without breaking the bank, then the 16th Avenue Tiled Steps belong on your bucket list. Located in San Francisco's Golden Gate Heights Neighborhood, this community art project began in the early 2000s...
Here's how much rain fell across the SF Bay Area
A cold front dumped rain that was heavy and fierce at times, leading to some flooding on roadways.
This is the Bay Area Favourite Cheesecake
Cheesecake is one of the most favourite desserts in the United States, and the New York style cheesecake possibly one of the most famous of all because of its dense, smooth and rich texture.That was until the Basque cheesecake from San Sebastian’s La Viña Restaurant in Spain, became Bay Area's most popular cheesecake, surpassing in popularity all time favourites such as the New York or Japanese cheesecake.
foodgressing.com
Golden Boy Pizza San Francisco: “Sanfrancilian” pizza [Review]
We visited Golden Boy Pizza, an iconic, family-owned and operated San Francisco pizza spot which has been around since the 19070s. They’re just a takeaway window located in San Francisco’s Little Italy. It’s the sort of place people line up for. Golden Boy Pizza specializes in what...
macaronikid.com
Enchant, The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze And Village
Is coming to Sacramento and San Jose this Holiday season. Get ready to spend an unforgettable night with friends and family. Open November 25 through January 1. Guests can explore one of two story-themed Mazes this year. Go on The Great Search at Enchant San Jose to help find Santa’s 9 illuminated reindeer scattered around The Maze. Or head on over Enchant Sacramento to discover the story of The Mischievous Elf and help find 8 missing presents before Santa needs to deliver them on Christmas day.
sunset.com
This Pie Makes Every Other Holiday Dessert Look Boring
Jaynelle St. Jean’s pies are modernist works of edible art. Over the past few years, the Oakland-based baker has established herself as a design-minded deliverer of deliciousness with her bakery Pietisserie, which offers some 15 flavors in five visual categories. There’s the “cocoa” line of brooding dark crusts filled with contrasting dark berries and pumpkin; architectural lattice- and herringbone-topped “woven” pies; “open” pies, such as ultraviolet sweet purple potato; and the “pastel” collection featuring crusts dyed with beet, annatto, and other natural pigments, contrasted with yolky condensed-milk citrus fillings. St. Jean has garnered such a devoted following in the Bay Area that she announces her holiday pop-ups months in advance to give her customers a chance to strategize their dessert shopping.
48hills.org
Kvelling over SF’s fresh Jewish food scene
A strong part of Jewish culture is expressing love through food. With new businesses making bagels, pastrami, babka, and more, the greater Bay Area is building a fresh Jewish food scene that also embraces the global tastes of the region, and now is a particularly good time to support it.
sfstandard.com
Skip the Dishes: 15 SF Restaurants That Still Have Tables for Thanksgiving Dinner
Maybe you’ve had it with hosting Thanksgiving at your house year in and year out. Maybe you’re afraid of the big bird and what you might do to it if left with only an oven, a meat thermometer and your own insecurities about cooking. Or maybe you’re just fed up with cousin Terry and his political diatribes.
Eater
How This Food Access Nonprofit Is Continuing Cala’s Legacy With Chef-Led Dinners
Walking into the Farming Hope space on Fell Street, where Gabriela Cámara’s Cala once took up residence, is like walking into a verdant dinner party. The organization recently hosted its third chef-led dinner, an event that connects high-end cuisine to its mission of combatting San Francisco’s issues surrounding food access. Andie Sobrepeña, the co-executive director of Farming Hope, started the dinner on November 5 by reminding guests that everything they’d eat on their six-course menu is root to stem. “This is about what we can do in our own homes to reduce waste,” Sobrepeña says. “We really believe we can change these statistics together.”
Greater Milwaukee Today
New San Francisco park makes National Geographic’s global list of best trips for next year
SAN JOSE, Calif. — How special is it that the world’s premiere travel-and-photography outlet puts a macro lens on a new Bay Area park? For its 25 Breathtaking Places and Experiences for 2023, National Geographic includes San Francisco’s Tunnel Tops as one of the top destinations in the world, praising its family-friendly atmosphere and opportunities to conduct citizen science.
SFist
Most SF Museums Will Be Free the First Weekend In December, Thanks to Anonymous Donors
21 museums across San Francisco will be open to the public free of charge on the weekend of December 3, thanks to some generous, anonymous patrons of the arts who are underwriting the weekend. The Chronicle reported Monday that the SF Free Museum Weekend will be divided into two days,...
3-Michelin-star Bay Area restaurant will close after 20 years, reservations for its last days will open soon
At the end of the year, one of the most acclaimed Michelin-starred restaurants in the Bay Area will close its location after 20 years, reservations for those who want to enjoy its last days will open soon.
Rainfall adds up to impressive totals across SF Bay Area
Heavy rain soaked the San Francisco Bay Area overnight.
Influx of children wait for ICU beds in Bay Area due to RSV
The RSV outbreak has intensified in the Bay Area, causing some pediatric intensive care units to hit their maximum capacity, Dr. Peter Chin-Hong warned.
Eater
Head to San Francisco’s Newest ‘Secret’ Bar for Fruity Pebbles Cocktails and Kimchi Paella
A new cocktail bar just opened and, importantly, there is kimchi paella. Edward Dang, the same owner behind Prime Steakhouse, opened Best Kept Secret at 1055 Taraval Street in the restaurant’s now-vacant space. Drinks will be the main focus, offering six craft cocktails on the debut menu; the Breakfast of Champions is comprised of Tito’s, clarified Fruity Pebbles milk, lemon, and chrysanthemum tea. Modular couches, meant to accommodate groups of varying sizes, are the main seating options, with QR codes for serverless ordering. Dang tells Eater SF that a recent trip to Miami inspired the bar and restaurant’s feel and approach. “Where else, Downtown or Marina or the Mission, can you have a meal on a couch with cocktails and food?” Dang says.
7x7.com
25 Fun Things to Do This Week (11.7.22)
Take a break from the daily grind at the San Francisco Coffee Festival. Plus, Opera at the Ballpark is sure to be a high note, a Black Panther Party tour of Oakland is a great way to pre-game before screening Wakanda Forever, and Bono is coming to town. Have a...
