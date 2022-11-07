Read full article on original website
Classic diner offerings at an affordable price
NEEDHAM, Mass. — While food prices are soaring everywhere, a meal at one suburban landmark won’t break the bank. Pat Casey owns Casey’s Diner in Natick. The business has been all in the family for more than 130 years. Casey says the diner's $6 egg sandwiches are hot sellers for breakfast, as are the "good morning" burgers — beef patties topped with a fried egg and bacon for the price of $10.
WCVB
Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
Several smaller Powerball winning tickets sold across Massachusetts
BOSTON – There was no big Powerball winner in Massachusetts, but someone in Quincy is now $1 million richer.One person in California hit all five numbers and the Powerball during the latest drawing, which was delayed until Tuesday morning because Minnesota needed additional time to "process its sales and play data." According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The one-time cash option for the $2.04 billion jackpot was $997.6 million, before taxes.In Massachusetts, the state lottery said one player won $1 million by matching the first five numbers, but not the Powerball....
nbcboston.com
Popular Christmas Store in Abington to Close
A popular Christmas store in Abington, Massachusetts has announced that it will be closing its doors. The Christmas Place posted on its Facebook page Sunday that the owners of the store have decided to retire and will be closing both their holiday-themed store and The Pool Place, their swimming pool supply store. Both stores are located at 1500 Bedford St.
Tuscan Brand Restaurants Serve Free Italian Feast for Veterans and Their Families
Every year, Tuscan Kitchen opens their doors to Veterans and a guest to enjoy an Italian feast for Veterans day. It is their way of saying "Thank you for your service". Since 2010, Tuscan Brands has served over fifteen thousand Veterans. They are proud to continue the tradition this year and serve an estimated 4,000 Veterans.
WCVB
Cheap Eats: Massachusetts restaurants to visit on a budget
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Michael Chow openedDumpling Café in Chinatown in 2011. The cafe's chef, Peter Wang, serves hundreds of dumplings and mini juicy buns every day. Chow says the cuisine stands out in a sea of options because of traditional cooking methods and the use of fresh ingredients.
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton galleries hosting artists Nov. 11
Abel Contemporary Gallery and Grand Inspired Gallery are each opening new art exhibits this weekend beginning with artists’ receptions from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at both locations. Abel Contemporary will feature Mary Hood, Karl Borgeson and Mary Connole. Hood uses handmade paper in combination with digital composition and...
Bride frustrated hotel room price tripled after Taylor Swift tour announcement
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVFOXBORO - Another bride is fighting with a hotel following price increases around Gillette Stadium after Taylor Swift announced her tour dates. Arianna Stevenson is from Haverhill. She's been engaged for 2 years and has been looking forward to her wedding this upcoming spring in Wrentham. "The hope was to have an amazing weekend, stay at Patriot Place with my family and friends, then have our wedding there," said Stevenson. When Taylor Swift announced her 2023 concert tour dates, the Renaissance Hotel in Foxboro told her she'd have to pay more for the room...
B.J. Novak From ‘The Office’ Loves This Small New England Movie Theater
Going to the movies is an activity for people of all ages. There is just something about kicking back and relaxing and watching something new (or old). Everyone has a favorite movie theater that they go to or one that they previously frequented, and being a celebrity is no exception to that fact.
Winning lottery ticket from Market Basket claimed but winner’s name isn’t released
A ‘Lucky for Life’ lottery prize won from a drawing that took place in August was finally claimed on October 26. The winner chose to use J D Trust of Malden to claim their lottery prize of $25,000 a year for life in order to remain anonymous. Massachusetts...
nbcboston.com
3 Walgreens in Boston Set to Close, Creating ‘Pharmacy Deserts' for Some
The decision to close the three Walgreens locations in Boston neighborhoods, leaving two of those communities without a convenient pharmacy, isn't sitting well with residents. Hennie Beaman lives in Mattapan and is upset the Walgreens at 90 River St. is closing. “This store was just open three or four years...
The Return of the Holiday Market at Snowport
It wouldn’t be the holiday season in Boston without Seaport’s iconic winter experience, Snowport. Returning for the fourth year and serving as the ultimate holiday destination for Bostonians and tourists alike, Snowport will once again feature The Holiday Market at Snowport, created with The Makers Show. The luminous, open-air market, which debuted in 2021, returns in 2022 with over 120 small businesses to shop from, doubling last year’s lineup. Visitors will also find an expanded dining area and enchanting holiday décor throughout. In addition to The Holiday Market, Snowport will offer outdoor iceless curling, large-scale winter games, the Tree Market at Snowport, and an annual holiday tree lighting and celebration, Light Up Seaport (December 2). Snowport begins on November 11, 2022. Further details and dates are below. Visit www.bostonseaport.xyz/snowport and follow @seaportbos to learn more.
hot969boston.com
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter
You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
Eater
12 Restaurants Around Boston That Are Great for Groups
Whether it’s a birthday dinner, family coming into town, a work gathering, or just a regular weekend out with friends, everyone finds themselves in a situation that calls for the perfect restaurant for a group. Here’s a collection of excellent options for planning, with great food and a variety of vibes.
Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle in This Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, and in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely...
stoughtonnews.com
Richard Alan Amundson
Richard Alan “Dick” Amundson, 95, of Stoughton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Stoughton Hospital. He was born on May 28, 1927, in Stoughton, the son of Arthur J. and Mabel (Martinson) Amundson. His family spent summers on Lake Kegonsa, operating a grocery store and dance pavilion...
stoughtonnews.com
Girls basketball: Stoughton’s Maddie Reott returns as all-conference selection to lead Vikings
The Stoughton girls basketball team returns one of its three all-conference selections for the 2022-23 season. Senior Maddie Reott was named a Badger East Conference honorable mention last year as a junior. The Vikings graduated first-team selection Ava Loftus and honorable-mention selection Annie Tangeman. Reott – a wing – finished...
stoughtonnews.com
The Joyes of running
Growing up in well-glaciated Stoughton, there weren’t a lot of places for Gabe Joyes to practice high-elevation running. That’s not a problem anymore. These days, when the Lander, Wyoming resident and noted endurance runner isn’t roaming the mountains, he might be talking to family, friends and students about participating in the first-ever “Snowman Race” in Bhutan.
nshoremag.com
Radio Personalities from the North Shore Reflect on the Region
When listening to Boston radio stations, you may be surprised to know that on nearly every channel, many of the friendly and familiar voices you hear belong to broadcasters who call the North Shore home. Some grew up here, while others were drawn to the beauty of the area and its proximity to Boston.
hbsdealer.com
Mass. Move: Kodiak acquires Goodrich Lumber
Founded in 1906, Goodrich has a legacy of providing high-quality products, innovative building sciences, and top-tier education. Kodiak Building Partners has expanded in Massachusetts with the acquisition of Goodrich Lumber. Based in Kingston, Mass., Goodrich Lumber is an LBM distributor founded in Duxbury in 1906. The dealer provides lumber and...
