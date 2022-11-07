Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Slams Into Wall During Drag Race
A twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan said to be pumping out 2,000 hp has been destroyed after a crash at a drag racing event in Sydney, Australia. Footage of the incident shows the Italian supercar lining up alongside another car and beginning to accelerate down the straight of Sydney Motorsport Park as part of a rolling drag race.
3 best candidates for Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 41 car in 2023
Stewart-Haas Racing still needs to make a decision on the No. 41 car for the 2023 season. Here are the three best candidates to drive the No. 41 car.
Brad Keselowski Squeezes in a Car-B-Que to Close Out a Frustrating Cup Series Season
Brad Keselowski's difficult first season with RFK Racing concluded with a late car fire that took him out of Sunday's race. The post Brad Keselowski Squeezes in a Car-B-Que to Close Out a Frustrating Cup Series Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Legend Jimmie Johnson Returning as Owner, Driver
NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson, who retired from full-time NASCAR competition following the 2020 season, is returning to the sport as a part owner and part-time driver, according to the Associated Press.
NASCAR Fans Will Love Kyle Busch’s Farewell Message Before Final Race: VIDEO
For many reasons, Sunday was an emotional day for Kyle Busch. It marked the final time in his career that he’d race the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing after 15 years with the team. He also dealt with the heartbreaking news of Coy Gibbs’ sudden death prior to the NASCAR race at Phoenix.
Sorry, Chase Elliott and Kyles (Busch and Larson): Joey Logano Is Now the Cup Series’ Top Driver
With the 2022 Cup Series crown in his back pocket, Joey Logano is sitting on top of the NASCAR world. The post Sorry, Chase Elliott and Kyles (Busch and Larson): Joey Logano Is Now the Cup Series’ Top Driver appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
gmauthority.com
1978 Corvette Drag Races 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302: Video
We’re headed back to the drag strip for another classic performance showdown, this time with a 1978 Chevy Corvette lining up alongside a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302. This drag racing video is once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, and includes walkarounds and specs for both of the competitors, as well as several rounds of racing at the end. Skip ahead to the 5-minute, 25-second mark if you want to get straight to the action.
racer.com
Laguna Seca starts track renovations to mark 65th anniversary
The static camera looking back at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca’s start/finish line revealed the first of many changes in store for the venerable road course that opened on November 9, 1957, two days prior to its first road race on Nov. 11 (pictured below). On its anniversary week for...
racer.com
The RACER Mailbag, November 9
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
Lewis Hamilton committed to helping Mercedes end slump
Lewis Hamilton rebounded from last year's crushing defeat in the Formula One season finale to return to racing when many believed he'd walk away
MotorTrend Magazine
Mighty Tough Horse: “Twisted Hemi” Mustang Road Test
Y'all gonna see some gettin' on with some gettin' on when Hubert Platt ("the mouth of the South") and Ed Terry start campaigning the 429 Mustang early this spring. Seems that Ford's new NASCAR engine (mentioned as the "twisted hemi" in June '68 HRM) will shortly become a production engine and thus will be eligible to run the NASCAR circuit along with the stock car classes of NHRA and AHRA.
Carscoops
Take A Tour Of Richard Hammond’s Secret Car Barn
Richard Hammond has accrued quite an enviable collection of cars over the years and in a tour of his secret collection housed in a British barn, has showcased some vehicles that you may not have known he owns. The barn is filled with lots of little car ‘bubbles’ that help...
racer.com
RJ Anderson to replace Kurt LeDuc on Ganassi Extreme E team for finale
RJ Anderson will drive for Chip Ganassi Racing in Extreme E’s season-ending Energy X Prix in Uruguay later this month, replacing Kyle LeDuc who will miss a round of the series for the first time due to a scheduling conflict. The California native arrives in the all-electric off-road series...
racer.com
Vettel opens auction for fans to be on final F1 helmet
Sebastian Vettel has started an auction that will allow fans to have their photograph on his final Formula 1 helmet at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The four-time world champion is retiring from F1 at the end of the season, and will be replaced by Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin. Vettel has been increasingly vocal about wider global issues in the latter part of his career and wants to use the opportunity of his final race to connect with his fans at the same time as raising funds.
racer.com
Jay Frye to be a featured speaker at Race Industry Week
Jay Frye, President of IndyCar, has joined the list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022. Jay Frye’s tenure as president of IndyCar has coincided with many impactful moves for North America’s premier open-wheel sanctioning body.
3 Best NASCAR Cup Series Races in 2022
Denny Hamlin's Coca-Cola 600 victory was one of the best races of the NASCAR season, but two others topped it. The post 3 Best NASCAR Cup Series Races in 2022 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
racer.com
Taylor makes Extreme E return as part of Veloce driver shuffle
Molly Taylor will return to Extreme E for the season-ending Energy X Prix in Uruguay, joining Kevin Hansen in a new-look Veloce Racing lineup. Taylor won the inaugural running of the all-electric off-road series alongside Johan Kristoffersson for Rosberg X Racing last year, but parted with the team ahead of this season and was replaced by Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky.
NBC Sports
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
racer.com
Lamborghini chooses Iron Lynx to run LMDh program
Lamborghini Iron Lynx will be the name of the team campaigning the new Lamborghini LMDh car in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship in 2024 as Lamborghini Squadra Corse and Iron Lynx team up. The long-rumored partnership will begin in 2023, as Iron Lynx will run...
racer.com
NASCAR releases race start times, broadcast networks for 2023
NASCAR, FOX Sports, and NBC Sports jointly announced 2023 race start times and networks for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Twenty-one NASCAR Cup Series races will air on FOX or NBC broadcast networks in 2023, the highest number of broadcast races since 2009. The 2023 schedule marks the second consecutive year of growth on network television with one more race airing on broadcast than in 2022.
