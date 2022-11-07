ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Portland Tribune

Female pedestrian killed in crash Tuesday

The name of the victim who died in Northeast Portland was not immediately released.A female pedestrian was struck and killed in Northeast Portland on Tuesday evening. The name of the victim was not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 6:50 p.m. on Nov. 8, North Precinct officers responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 6:50 p.m., officers from the North Precinct responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Fargo Street. When officers arrived they found a...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian hit, killed Tuesday evening in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a fatal accident Tuesday evening. Police say at 6:50 p.m., officers from North Precinct responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Fargo Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman lying in...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Police identify 33-year-old man found dead in Lloyd Center parking garage

A 33-year-old Portland man was found dead in the Lloyd Center parking garage Friday, and police identified him Wednesday as Nick Henderson. Officers found Henderson’s body while performing a welfare check inside the Northeast Portland garage shortly before 11:30 p.m., police said. Homicide detectives responded to the scene due to “suspicious circumstances,” Portland police said last week.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police arrest one connected to a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police say they have arrested 34-year-old Aaron W. Baxter in connection with the shooting Tuesday afternoon near the 7600 block of East Fourth Plain Boulevard. Police say they were called to a reported traffic collision, however, when they arrived, they found a man who had...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Man dies after being struck by vehicle on SR-500 in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man died Sunday night after he was hit by a vehicle on State Route 500 in Vancouver, according to Washington State Patrol. The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on westbound SR-500 near Northeast Andresen Road. WSP said a man walked into a lane from the center median and was hit by a Lexus LS 460 that was heading west.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Police: Man found shot inside crashed vehicle in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a shooting that critically injured one person Sunday evening. Just after 8 p.m., officers responded to what was initially reported as a crash in the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. According to police, officers found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window and a man inside with a gunshot wound.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Police identify woman shot, killed in NE Portland's Cully neighborhood

Police have identified the woman who was fatally shot in Northeast Portland’s Cully neighborhood last Wednesday, and investigators are asking for help in finding the suspect. The shooting took place shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 in the 4600 block of Northeast Lombard Street. First responders say they...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver shooting injures 1, SWAT arrests suspect

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was shot in a car in East Vancouver Tuesday afternoon. Vancouver police responded to the 7600 block of East Fourth Plain Boulevard on the report of a car crash. They found an injured man who had been shot in his car in the parking lot of an apartment complex. He was crashed into a ditch across the street.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Police searching for suspects after armed carjacking in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is searching for two suspects following an armed carjacking Wednesday morning. At about 11:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery with a weapon in the 20300 block of Southeast Morrison Terrace. According to police, a person had their car stolen at gunpoint.
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Firefighter falls through floor during house fire in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A firefighter is doing okay after he fell through the floor of a northeast Portland home while battling a fire Wednesday morning. Just before 8:30 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a house fire in the 4800 block of Northeast 32nd Avenue. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home and then found an active fire when they entered the home.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Is this your dog? Tigard Police seek owner of lost pup

TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard Police are reaching out to find the owner of a lost dog. They say the female dog was found on Tuesday night near SW 130th Ave & SW Starview Lane. The dog isn't microchipped, but is well-behaved and rode with the police all the way to the vet.
TIGARD, OR

