Horseshoe Bay, TX

Community Impact Austin

The Victory Tap now open in downtown Pflugerville

Tripp Wiggins (left) and Rob Clem (right) are The Victory Tap's co-owners. (Traci Rodriguez/Community Impact) Neighborhood sports bar The Victory Tap held its soft opening Nov. 2 at 111 E. Main St., Pflugerville. The brand-new sports bar in downtown Pflugerville has a selection of beers on tap, serves food and has extensive seating available both indoors and outdoors. 512-358-6150. www.thevictorytap.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

New maritime-themed bar, boutique and more San Marcos business news

The Native Blends opened at 309 N. Edward Gary St., San Marcos, in September. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Aquarium on the Square, a maritime-themed bar, opened in August at 126 S. Guadalupe St., San Marcos. The Aquarium on the Square features signature Fish Bowl drinks similar to its counterpart on Sixth Street in Austin with shareable cocktail bowls for two, three, and four or more drinkers with sizes dubbed Snapper, Marlin and Great White, respectively. 512-499-8003. www.aquariumonthesquare.com.
SAN MARCOS, TX
fox7austin.com

Cedar Park resident wins $1 million Powerball prize

CEDAR PARK, Texas - One lucky Cedar Park resident won $1 million in the Powerball lottery drawing on October 31. The anonymous winner just claimed their prize. Lotto officials say they bought the winning ticket at Reserve By Camco on Cluck Creek Trail in Cedar Park. The second-tier winning Quick...
CEDAR PARK, TX
travelawaits.com

9 Best Things To Do In Beautiful Marble Falls, TX

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Marble Falls, Texas, is nestled in the rolling hills of Central Texas, also known as the Texas Hill Country, and is surrounded by many prestigious lakes, state parks, natural wonders, and dozens of wineries and breweries. It’s located about a 1-hour drive northwest of Austin and 1.5 hours from San Antonio.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
austinmonthly.com

This Austin Restaurant Had a Pet Alligator Named Charlie

On a spring morning in 1964, a municipal dog catcher hovered over UT’s Littlefield Fountain, net in hand, while an elusive 4-foot-long alligator scuttled underneath the algae-filled water. Reports hinted that it belonged to a fraternity, but when nobody claimed the reptile, police planned on dropping him off at a zoo. That is until restaurateur Ralph Moreland showed up at the station ready to adopt.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Recent rain makes insignificant impact on South-Central Texas drought

Despite recent rainfall, drought conditions aren’t expected to improve any time soon in South-Central Texas. Tuesday the Austin Integrated Water Resource Planning Community Task Force met for a regular update on current water supply. “We did see that October was dryer and warmer than average and we anticipate those...
AUSTIN, TX

