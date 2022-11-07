Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This H-E-B In Texas Just Underwent Massive Upgrades: See What's New!
This H-E-B just got a whoooooole lot cooler!
mycanyonlake.com
Commissioners to Replat Five-Acre Lot in Front of TPML for Possible Commercial Development
Development in unincorporated Comal County continues as commissioners are expected to approve a request to replat or subdivide a five–acre lot in front of Tye Preston Memorial Library (TPML) into four smaller lots. The agenda item is up for consideration at Thursday’s Commissioners Court meeting. To see the replat...
California-based winery to build $5M Fredericksburg facility
The winery is expected to be completed in 2024.
The Victory Tap now open in downtown Pflugerville
Tripp Wiggins (left) and Rob Clem (right) are The Victory Tap's co-owners. (Traci Rodriguez/Community Impact) Neighborhood sports bar The Victory Tap held its soft opening Nov. 2 at 111 E. Main St., Pflugerville. The brand-new sports bar in downtown Pflugerville has a selection of beers on tap, serves food and has extensive seating available both indoors and outdoors. 512-358-6150. www.thevictorytap.com.
Donut 79 in Round Rock under new management as La Concha Feliz
Donut 79 has a new name and new management. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Donut 79, a donut shop and bakery at 310 W. US 79, Round Rock, is under new management as La Concha Feliz, a bakery offering donuts, cakes and traditional Mexican baked goods. The store changed hands and opened in early August. 512-358-4089 Facebook: La Concha Feliz Bakery.
New maritime-themed bar, boutique and more San Marcos business news
The Native Blends opened at 309 N. Edward Gary St., San Marcos, in September. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Aquarium on the Square, a maritime-themed bar, opened in August at 126 S. Guadalupe St., San Marcos. The Aquarium on the Square features signature Fish Bowl drinks similar to its counterpart on Sixth Street in Austin with shareable cocktail bowls for two, three, and four or more drinkers with sizes dubbed Snapper, Marlin and Great White, respectively. 512-499-8003. www.aquariumonthesquare.com.
Mouton’s Southern Bistro undergoes expansions, renovations after 10 years of serving Leander, Cedar Park
Ben Mouton opened Mouton’s Southern Bistro in Leander in early 2012. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) After more than 10 years in business, owner Ben Mouton has fresh plans for Mouton’s Southern Bistro’s Leander and Cedar Park locations. An expansion of the Cedar Park location is expected to be...
Central Texas resident $1 million richer after Powerball lottery win
Winning of any kind, anywhere is one thing, but it's a whole other thing when your win can equate to your bank account skyrocketing by, let's say, $1 million.
Dave and Buster’s to Open Significant New Location in Austin
The upcoming development is significant both in terms of estimated cost—$3,609,602—and its size of 22,983 square feet.
Texas restaurant ranked among best in country & state for its chicken sandwich: report
Two buns, a slab of fried chicken, sauce, pickles, and any & all toppings you desire, put it all together and what do you get? One of the most popular foods in America, the chicken sandwich.
fox7austin.com
Cedar Park resident wins $1 million Powerball prize
CEDAR PARK, Texas - One lucky Cedar Park resident won $1 million in the Powerball lottery drawing on October 31. The anonymous winner just claimed their prize. Lotto officials say they bought the winning ticket at Reserve By Camco on Cluck Creek Trail in Cedar Park. The second-tier winning Quick...
Buildings over 400 feet tall now allowed around Q2 Stadium
The view from Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium could soon be filled with tall buildings. City Council approved a zoning change on Oct. 27 to allow buildings up to 420 feet in height – about 40 stories – on some properties around Q2 Stadium and in the Domain.
travelawaits.com
9 Best Things To Do In Beautiful Marble Falls, TX
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Marble Falls, Texas, is nestled in the rolling hills of Central Texas, also known as the Texas Hill Country, and is surrounded by many prestigious lakes, state parks, natural wonders, and dozens of wineries and breweries. It’s located about a 1-hour drive northwest of Austin and 1.5 hours from San Antonio.
cbs19.tv
Ongoing drought, growing population and aging infrastructure affecting supply of water
AUSTIN, Texas — Having enough water for Austin's growing population is a huge concern. Add the ongoing drought, record-breaking heat and aging infrastructure and you can see why water managers and conservationists are worried about the future. The KVUE Defenders looked into what's being done so we don't run...
Local workers hired by MVP Event Staffing for F1 say they haven’t been paid
Some of the people working with a contractor at the Formula 1 Grand Prix race say they still haven't been paid.
MOD Pizza to Open Leander-Georgetown Location ￼
The upcoming store will be located at 19388 Ronald Reagan Blvd, in a growing area relatively underpopulated by restaurants.
Study: Austin bakery serves up the best bread in Texas
"Garlic bread is my favorite food. I could honestly eat it for every meal." Us too Scott Pilgrim. Us too.
austinmonthly.com
This Austin Restaurant Had a Pet Alligator Named Charlie
On a spring morning in 1964, a municipal dog catcher hovered over UT’s Littlefield Fountain, net in hand, while an elusive 4-foot-long alligator scuttled underneath the algae-filled water. Reports hinted that it belonged to a fraternity, but when nobody claimed the reptile, police planned on dropping him off at a zoo. That is until restaurateur Ralph Moreland showed up at the station ready to adopt.
CBS Austin
Recent rain makes insignificant impact on South-Central Texas drought
Despite recent rainfall, drought conditions aren’t expected to improve any time soon in South-Central Texas. Tuesday the Austin Integrated Water Resource Planning Community Task Force met for a regular update on current water supply. “We did see that October was dryer and warmer than average and we anticipate those...
VIA 313 Pizzeria to Open Kyle Location
The chain has been recognized by food outlets such as Pizza Today, Food Network, and Food & Wine for its “Built Right” pizza, constructed carefully from scratch.
Comments / 0