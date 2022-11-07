Read full article on original website
racer.com
The RACER Mailbag, November 9
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
racer.com
GT Celebration unveils 2023 schedule
The GT Celebration (GTC) series has announced its 2023 calendar. GTC. series was founded in 2019 with ambition to become the ultimate platform for drivers to enjoy the thrill sports cars provide at unforgettable, professional venues around the country. The series will host seven doubleheader race weekends starting at Spring...
racer.com
Vettel opens auction for fans to be on final F1 helmet
Sebastian Vettel has started an auction that will allow fans to have their photograph on his final Formula 1 helmet at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The four-time world champion is retiring from F1 at the end of the season, and will be replaced by Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin. Vettel has been increasingly vocal about wider global issues in the latter part of his career and wants to use the opportunity of his final race to connect with his fans at the same time as raising funds.
racer.com
Fernando Julianelli to be a featured speaker at 3rd Annual Race Industry Week
Fernando Julianelli, CEO of VICAR (Stock Car Brazil, F4 and TCR South America), has joined the impressive, growing list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov 28-Dec 2, 2022. No charge to attend. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER. For more information,, visit: https://www.epartrade.com/more/onlineraceindustryweek. Fernando...
gmauthority.com
Nascar Chevy Teams Fall Short Of 2022 Xfinity Series Championship: Video
Three Nascar Chevy Camaro racers and one Toyota Supra race car set out after the Xfinity Series championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 5th, 2022. However, it was the “25 percent” that took the victory as Ty Gibbs and the No. 54 Supra outperformed the JR Motorsports (JRM) trio of Noah Gragson’s No. 9 Camaro, Justin Allgaier’s No. 7 Camaro and Josh Berry’s No. 8 Camaro.
fordauthority.com
Joey Logano And No. 22 Nascar Ford Win 2022 Championship
Joey Logano made a two-time champion out of the No. 22 Nascar Ford Mustang on Sunday, November 6th, 2022, holding off his fellow Playoffs contenders to take home the victory. Logano poled the No. 22 Mustang during Saturday’s qualifying session at Phoenix Raceway, proving that his machine was the one to beat heading into the final race of the 2022 season. He went on to lead 187 laps, despite being challenged by his Penske Racing teammate, Ryan Blaney in the No. 12 Mustang. In fact, the margin of victory was just .301 seconds at the line.
racer.com
Archer, Abbate win Trans Am Fan Favorite Awards
The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli announced the winners of the Fan Favorite Awards powered by CForce at the 2022 Honors Gala. The series named winners for Most Popular Driver, Best Looking Car and Best Looking Helmet, which were voted for by fans in the weeks leading up to the season finale at Circuit of The Americas. In addition to receiving a trophy, a check for $1,500 was presented for each award, courtesy of CForce Naturally Alkaline Water, owned and run by Chuck Norris.
racer.com
Lamborghini chooses Iron Lynx to run LMDh program
Lamborghini Iron Lynx will be the name of the team campaigning the new Lamborghini LMDh car in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship in 2024 as Lamborghini Squadra Corse and Iron Lynx team up. The long-rumored partnership will begin in 2023, as Iron Lynx will run...
racer.com
Taylor makes Extreme E return as part of Veloce driver shuffle
Molly Taylor will return to Extreme E for the season-ending Energy X Prix in Uruguay, joining Kevin Hansen in a new-look Veloce Racing lineup. Taylor won the inaugural running of the all-electric off-road series alongside Johan Kristoffersson for Rosberg X Racing last year, but parted with the team ahead of this season and was replaced by Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky.
racer.com
Cook wins female driver shootout; lands Kelly Moss ride for Porsche Carrera Cup North America
Victoria Thomas is a seasoned professional in the racing world – co-owner of the renowned Kelly Moss Racing operation – and a major voice in the sport. Even with her vast experience at racetracks and years of evaluating driver talent, Thomas came away amazed and impressed from the recent driver shootout and evaluation to select a fulltime female driver for the team’s 2023 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands effort.
racer.com
Mercedes would rather get race win than beat Ferrari to second
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff would rather win one of the final two races this season instead of beating Ferrari to second place in the constructors’ championship. Ferrari started the season with the fastest car but has faded as the year has gone on, failing to win a race since the Austrian Grand Prix in July. After Mercedes’ double podium in Mexico, there are just 40 points between the two teams heading to Brazil and Abu Dhabi, but Wolff is clear about what he wants from the final two rounds.
racer.com
Gasly aiming for the front with Alpine move
Pierre Gasly says the time was right to leave the Red Bull set-up and join Alpine because he believes he should be fighting with the likes of Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, and George Russell at the front of the grid. Alpine has signed Gasly to replace Aston Martin-bound Fernando Alonso...
racer.com
OPINION: Preparation and swagger made for a perfect combination in Phoenix
Joey Logano had the swagger. Now he has the trophy. For the second time in five years, NASCAR crowned Logano and the No. 22 team its Cup Series champions on Sunday night at Phoenix Raceway. It capped off Logano’s ‘revenge tour’, as he’d described the weekend in the days prior, referring to his still-raw defeat in the championship finale in 2020.
racer.com
Coyne considering part-time third IndyCar entry
Dale Coyne and his partners at HMD Motorsports and Rick Ware Racing have a plan in mind for next season that would see the Honda-powered team continue with two full-time entries and expand to run a third car on a part-time basis. The next step for the Illinois-based squad is...
racer.com
Hughes, Hyman accept laurels for F4 U.S., FR Americas titles
With the 2022 Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.) season officially complete, Lochie Hughes was crowned drivers’ champion with Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport awarded the teams’ championship at the annual F4 U.S. Awards Reception. Bryson Morris took home the Catherine Crawford Most Improved Driver Award.
racer.com
INTERVIEW: The 'Guenther Steiner effect'
Unless you’re Alpine, it was hard not to be impressed by Haas at last month’s United States Grand Prix. From a cool photoshoot in a saloon bar to Stars and Stripes on the livery, Haas was embracing America. But then, that was perhaps a little easier to do as it announced its major new title sponsor – Dallas-based MoneyGram – ahead of the race weekend.
Joey Logano Won the Championship, and Surprisingly Received an Assist From Kevin Harvick’s Crew Chief Rodney Childers During Race, According to Report
Joey Logano won the race and 2022 Cup Series championship in Phoenix on Sunday and interestingly got some help from Kevin Harvick's crew chief Rodney Childers during the race. The post Joey Logano Won the Championship, and Surprisingly Received an Assist From Kevin Harvick’s Crew Chief Rodney Childers During Race, According to Report appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
