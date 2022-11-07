Read full article on original website
Related
LG C2 OLED is lowest price ever before Black Friday — and it's our favorite OLED TV
Grab the 55" LG C2 OLED for $1,346 at Amazon right now.
Walmart quietly lowered the price of Apple's iPad Air ahead of Black Friday
Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days saving event begins Nov. 7, but shoppers can already score discounts on popular Apple devices.
TechRadar
Today's best Apple deals ahead of Black Friday: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads, more
Are you looking to save some cash on Apple devices ahead of Black Friday? While the official Black Friday deals event doesn't land until November, Amazon is offering some fantastic prices on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads, and more, and we're rounding up the top offers for you below. Some of today's...
Walmart Black Friday deals has kicked off: Here are the biggest savings
Walmart's holiday deals have already launched online and are about to hit stores on Wednesday. The nation's largest retailer is planning to extend its holiday sales all month long.
Digital Trends
Amazon just dropped the price of the iPad Mini by $100
IPad deals don’t get much better than being able to save $100 off the latest iPad Mini at Amazon. Ordinarily priced at $499, you can buy the iPad Mini in any of the four colors it’s available in for $399, saving you $100 off the usual price. We’re assuming this is a limited-time-only deal so if you’re keen to treat yourself to a new tablet, buy it now before you miss out. It’s a great addition to any technology-loving home. Here’s why you need it.
intheknow.com
The 10 best early Black Friday tech sales to shop right now — up to 70% off at LG, Dyson, HP and more
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Black Friday is still two weeks away, but...
TechRadar
Act fast - Walmart's Black Friday sale just dropped this 55-inch 4K smart TV to $188
Walmart just released its first Black Friday sale, and we've spotted a stunningly-low price on a mid-size 4K TV that's not to be missed. The retailer has this TCL 55-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $188 (was $298) (opens in new tab). That's the best deal we've ever seen and one of the best cheap Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far.
iPad Pro (2022) gets surprise price cut ahead of Black Friday sales
The all-new iPad Pro 2022 comes with an M2 chip, lots of features, and now, a low price, too
ZDNet
Black Friday phone deals: The best early sales on iPhone and Android phones
I wouldn't blame you if you've held off on upgrading your smartphone all these months. For one, it's always helpful to get a scope of what every manufacturer has to offer with their latest handsets. And secondly, discounts and sales are more significant than ever with the current state of the economy.
laptopmag.com
Alienware m15 RTX 3070 gaming laptop hits new price low of $1,499 in Dell Black Friday sale
Alienware m15 RTX 3070 gaming laptop is at a stellar price right now. Early Black Friday 2022 deals are in full swing at Dell and oh boy, are the prices unbeatable. Currently, Dell offers the Alienware m15 Ryzen RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop for $1,499 (opens in new tab). That's a colossal savings of $950 and the lowest price we've seen for the system. By comparison, it's $50 cheaper than the Razer Blade 15 RTX 3060's current price (opens in new tab).
laptopmag.com
Black Friday laptop deals LIVE 2022: $500 off the best 2-in-1 laptops, a $79 Chromebook and more
Live coverage of the best Black Friday laptop deals. The Black Friday deals are hitting fast and furious already with many retailers offering low-price guarantees so you don't need to worry about missing out on bigger sales at the end of the month. Most major retailers are offering up some of the lowest prices of the year on laptops, headphones, tablets, and more and we'll be covering the very best sales we find live here through the end of November.
Apple iPad (10th gen) vs. iPad (9th gen): Which one should you buy?
Should you go with the flashy looks and more future-proofed specs of the 2022 iPad, or save some cash on the still-excellent 2021 model? We’ve tested both tablets extensively, and have put them head-to-head to help you make the right decision.
laptopmag.com
Asus TUF Dash F15 with RTX 3070 is now under $1,000 in bargain early Black Friday deal
With Black Friday 2022 already kicking off with a bundle of stellar price cuts, there are big savings to be made on some of the best devices around. And, if you're on the hunt for a bargain gaming laptop that packs a punch, this Asus TUF Dash F15 deal is worth checking out.
laptopmag.com
iPhone trade-in values increase — but iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and more drop
IPhone trade-in values have changed, with the arrival of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro decreasing the value of the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and even models all the way back to the iPhone 7 Plus. However, select iPhone models are now worth more. Spotted by 9to5Mac, a majority...
ZDNet
Save $440 on a premium Asus ROG Strix gaming PC on Amazon
We have a few weeks before the official Black Friday shopping event begins, but we've noticed US retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are all launching pre-sales at the start of November. Right now, we've spotted a great deal on the high-spec Asus ROG Strix G10 gaming desktop PC, which normally retails for $1,499. Amazon has discounted the tower PC by 30% for only $1,009, saving you $440.
laptopmag.com
HP Spectre x360 16 with 12th Gen Intel Evo gets $500 price cut in big early Black Friday deal
Black Friday 2022 is already slicing up prices on a bundle of the latest laptops, and if you're on the hunt for a big, powerful machine that can handle nearly everything you throw at it, you'll want to check out this killer 2-in-1 laptop deal. Right now, the HP Spectre...
laptopmag.com
MacBook Pro M2 deal knocks $200 off — early Black Friday discount on Apple's most affordable Pro
Apple's MacBook Pro M2 joins the rest of Apple's lineup with deep discounts in early Black Friday laptop deals. Best Buy now offers the Apple MacBook Pro M2 for $1,149 (opens in new tab). That's $150 off its normal asking price of $1,299. If you want a little more RAM or storage, you can get $200 off any higher-end MacBook Pro M2 configurations (opens in new tab). Considering one of the other MacBook models? Don't worry, Best Buy has discounts on almost every MacBook right now (opens in new tab).
laptopmag.com
Google Store Black Friday 2022 deals: Pixel 7 Pro for $749 — save $100 on Pixel 7
Google Store Black Friday deals preview (opens in new tab) includes epic holiday discounts starting Nov. 17. As part of the sale, the Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 are seeing their first notable price drop. Starting Nov. 17, the Google Pixel 7 Pro will drop to $749 (opens...
intheknow.com
Don’t miss Target’s newest early Black Friday deals on Dyson vacuums, Apple AirPods, TVs and more
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. The winter holidays are approaching! Luckily, Target kicked...
Score Early Black Friday Deals on Ring Doorbell Models Customers Say are a 'Must Have'
A Ring doorbell is a far cry from the door chimes of the past. These handy devices are packed with fantastic features like a built-in camera and two-way talk that connects to an app, so you can see what's happening at your door, regardless of your location. You can also enjoy alerts on your phone and get intel on what's happening in your area in terms of home security.
Comments / 0