TechRadar

Today's best Apple deals ahead of Black Friday: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads, more

Are you looking to save some cash on Apple devices ahead of Black Friday? While the official Black Friday deals event doesn't land until November, Amazon is offering some fantastic prices on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads, and more, and we're rounding up the top offers for you below. Some of today's...
Digital Trends

Amazon just dropped the price of the iPad Mini by $100

IPad deals don’t get much better than being able to save $100 off the latest iPad Mini at Amazon. Ordinarily priced at $499, you can buy the iPad Mini in any of the four colors it’s available in for $399, saving you $100 off the usual price. We’re assuming this is a limited-time-only deal so if you’re keen to treat yourself to a new tablet, buy it now before you miss out. It’s a great addition to any technology-loving home. Here’s why you need it.
TechRadar

Act fast - Walmart's Black Friday sale just dropped this 55-inch 4K smart TV to $188

Walmart just released its first Black Friday sale, and we've spotted a stunningly-low price on a mid-size 4K TV that's not to be missed. The retailer has this TCL 55-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $188 (was $298) (opens in new tab). That's the best deal we've ever seen and one of the best cheap Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far.
ZDNet

Black Friday phone deals: The best early sales on iPhone and Android phones

I wouldn't blame you if you've held off on upgrading your smartphone all these months. For one, it's always helpful to get a scope of what every manufacturer has to offer with their latest handsets. And secondly, discounts and sales are more significant than ever with the current state of the economy.
laptopmag.com

Alienware m15 RTX 3070 gaming laptop hits new price low of $1,499 in Dell Black Friday sale

Alienware m15 RTX 3070 gaming laptop is at a stellar price right now. Early Black Friday 2022 deals are in full swing at Dell and oh boy, are the prices unbeatable. Currently, Dell offers the Alienware m15 Ryzen RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop for $1,499 (opens in new tab). That's a colossal savings of $950 and the lowest price we've seen for the system. By comparison, it's $50 cheaper than the Razer Blade 15 RTX 3060's current price (opens in new tab).
laptopmag.com

Black Friday laptop deals LIVE 2022: $500 off the best 2-in-1 laptops, a $79 Chromebook and more

Live coverage of the best Black Friday laptop deals. The Black Friday deals are hitting fast and furious already with many retailers offering low-price guarantees so you don't need to worry about missing out on bigger sales at the end of the month. Most major retailers are offering up some of the lowest prices of the year on laptops, headphones, tablets, and more and we'll be covering the very best sales we find live here through the end of November.
laptopmag.com

iPhone trade-in values increase — but iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and more drop

IPhone trade-in values have changed, with the arrival of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro decreasing the value of the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and even models all the way back to the iPhone 7 Plus. However, select iPhone models are now worth more. Spotted by 9to5Mac, a majority...
ZDNet

Save $440 on a premium Asus ROG Strix gaming PC on Amazon

We have a few weeks before the official Black Friday shopping event begins, but we've noticed US retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are all launching pre-sales at the start of November. Right now, we've spotted a great deal on the high-spec Asus ROG Strix G10 gaming desktop PC, which normally retails for $1,499. Amazon has discounted the tower PC by 30% for only $1,009, saving you $440.
laptopmag.com

MacBook Pro M2 deal knocks $200 off — early Black Friday discount on Apple's most affordable Pro

Apple's MacBook Pro M2 joins the rest of Apple's lineup with deep discounts in early Black Friday laptop deals. Best Buy now offers the Apple MacBook Pro M2 for $1,149 (opens in new tab). That's $150 off its normal asking price of $1,299. If you want a little more RAM or storage, you can get $200 off any higher-end MacBook Pro M2 configurations (opens in new tab). Considering one of the other MacBook models? Don't worry, Best Buy has discounts on almost every MacBook right now (opens in new tab).
Parade

Score Early Black Friday Deals on Ring Doorbell Models Customers Say are a 'Must Have'

A Ring doorbell is a far cry from the door chimes of the past. These handy devices are packed with fantastic features like a built-in camera and two-way talk that connects to an app, so you can see what's happening at your door, regardless of your location. You can also enjoy alerts on your phone and get intel on what's happening in your area in terms of home security.

