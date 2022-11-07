‘Weak Hero Class 1’: New K-Drama Revolves Around Student Fighting Back Against School Bullies

Plenty of K-dramas take place in a school environment among the drama of teenagers and bullies. The highly anticipated K-drama Weak Hero Class 1 takes a dark and more action-packed spin on a student who becomes the target of bullies. Park Ji-hoon stars as Yeon Si-eun in the November K-drama , a physically frailed student who used his brains to fight against school violence.

Park Ji-hoon, Choi Hyun-woo, and Hong Kyung in ‘Weak Hero Class 1’ K-drama | via wavve

‘Weak Hero Class 1’ K-drama has Yeon Si-eun stomp on bullies in and outside of school

K-drama fans should get ready for a school storyline never seen before. It is no secret that many teen storylines involve the drama and turmoil of the main character being ridiculed and bullied by their peers. More often than not, the character’s self-esteem and life are turned upside down because of it. But Weak Hero Class 1 K-drama takes a darker approach, based on its original webtoon .

Si-eun gets perfect grades, is a model student, and is in the top 1%. But his intelligence and academics attract unwanted attention from school bullies. In the K-drama trailer, they torment him by saying, “Did you know that people can’t stand the sight of you?”

While Si-eun is physically frail, his brains are his biggest weapon. Unlike other tropes of school bullying, Si-eun is not the typical victim. Instead of bowing down to his bullies, he stares them straight in the eyes with a cold gaze. Alongside his classmates, Su-ho (Choi Hyun-wook) and Bum-seok (Hong Kyung), Si-eun uses his smarts to fight back and stop school violence inside and outside the classroom.

“The first set of posters put at the forefront Yeon Si-eun, who confronts violence in order to survive in the jungle-like school,” explained a representative of wavve, according to Soompi . Another official poster reveals Si-eun with cuts and bruises in a dimly lit alleyway. He holds a brick as the caption reads, “I asked you to stop.”

Actor Park Ji-hoon stars as the leading character in the action K-drama

Park Ji-hoon is notable for his career as an idol, having won second place in Produce 101 Season 2. He then debuted in the K-Pop boy group Wanna One. Before becoming an idol, Park was a child actor famous for his role in Jumong . He continued his career and, in 2019, starred as Go Young-soo in Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency . Park’s last K-drama role was in 2020 in Love Revolution before fulfilling his mandatory military service .

Weak Hero Class 1 will be Park’s grand return to the small-screen in a K-drama. Choi Hyun-wook joins the actor as Su-ho. A student who also has no aversion to taking down a few bullies. Su-ho does not care for school and only attends to fulfill his grandmother’s wish for him to graduate. When he sees Si-eun fight his bullies, he becomes intrigued. According to Soompi , Choi describes his character as a “‘loyal fighter’ who isn’t afraid to take a stand against unwarranted violence.” When Si-eun meets Su-ho, he develops a new goal.

Fans will recognize Choi thanks to his standout role in the critically acclaimed Netflix and tvN K-drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One . Alongside Park and Choi is actor Hong Kyung as Oh Beom-seok. The character begins to admire Si-eun and begins his own aspirations. Actor Hong became well known for his roles in Jung Hae-in’s D.P. and Lovers of the Red Sky.

The K-drama will also star Alchemy of Souls actor Shin Seung-ho as a bully character.

When will ‘Weak Hero Class 1’ premiere, and where can fans watch it?

The K-drama will have a short run of eight episodes and is scheduled to premiere in November. The official posters for the K-drama reveal the official date will be Nov. 18. Weak Hero Class 1 K-drama will stream on wavve . There is no news of whether the K-drama will be available on other popular platforms like Viki.

During the Busan Internationa Film Festival 2022, the first three episodes were premiered and received a good response from the audience. K-drama fans can look forward to a riveting storyline that is a must-watch.