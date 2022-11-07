ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duran Duran Played at Robert Downey Jr.'s 50th Birthday Party

By Julia Dzurillay
Robert Downey Jr. is an unapologetic Duran Duran fan, inducting the band into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and even having them play at his 50th Birthday party. The Iron Man actor even noted that one attendee threw her bra on stage during their set.

Duran Duran was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pdNSi_0j1wZk3F00
Actor Robert Downey Jr. attends the ‘Iron Man 3’ Special Screening | David M. Benett/WireImage via Getty Images

They’re the band behind “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “Ordinary World,” “Girls on Film,” and “Save a Prayer.” In 2022, Duran Duran was officially inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, with the ceremony taking place in November.

Robert Downey Jr. inducted Duran Duran into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The “Girls on Film” band earned several celebrity fans, including Marvel’s actor Robert Downey Jr., who gave a speech before Duran Duran’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“Duran Duran invites us all to put our best days here, now and still in front of us,” the Iron Man star said. “Cool, sophisticated fun. You know who’s got that in spades? Duran Duran. They own that space, and they have for over 40 years. Read the lyrics to ‘Paper Gods.’ Watch the video for ‘Celebration.’ Cry in the mirror as you lip-sync to ‘Ordinary World.’”

“I adore this band,” Downey Jr. added, according to Rolling Stone . “They’ve grown and changed and aged out of one mode and embraced the next. High among the many surreal moments I’ve witnessed in my life shall remain my 50th birthday party. They played a short set and, I s*** you not, halfway through ‘Rio,’ the wife of a prominent Hollywood director tore off her bra and tossed it onto the stage.”

Other celebrities shared their appreciation for the rock band, including Gwen Stefani.

Robert Downey Jr. also mentioned his love for Duran Duran on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

While on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , the Marvel star explained other aspects of his party, including a “disorienting” white tunnel to represent the 1960s. In the end, attendees could slide into a ball pit. If they opted for the fun exit, they received a picture of themselves on the yellow slide.

In addition to Duran Duran, Steely Dan played at the birthday event, which Downey Jr. described as “wildly indulgent,” even if it was a milestone. Of course, the actor mentioned the bra being thrown on stage during Duran Duran.

“When I saw that happen, I said ‘I think we’re having a really good time,'” he noted.

Other inductees in the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame include Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Judas Priest, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, and Harry Belafonte. Music by Duran Duran is now available on most major streaming platforms.

RELATED: ‘Marvel’ Star Robert Downey Jr. Revealed How Dangerous Filming ‘Iron Man’ Actually Was: ‘I Felt Like I Was In a Mine Field’

