Grand Rapids, MI

MLive.com

Portage committee recommends renaming Central football field to honor former coach

PORTAGE, MI – After 64 years, Portage Central’s McCamley Field could have a new name by the time Mustang student-athletes return to the playing surface in the spring. A Portage Public Schools committee has recommended the district rename the longtime athletic field located on South Westnedge Avenue to McCamley-Knight Field in honor of former Central High School football coach Bob Knight.
PORTAGE, MI
MLive.com

What’s next for Hope College’s defending national champion basketball team

Hope College’s women’s basketball team has never had a losing season under head coach Brian Morehouse. It’s a fact becomes even more impressive when considering this weekend’s season-opening Hope Tip-Off Tournament at DeVos Fieldhouse marks the start of Morehouse’s 27th season at the program’s helm. Hope hasn’t lost more than five games in a season in any of the past 23 years and has gone a combined 77-1 over the past three seasons.
HOLLAND, MI
MLive.com

Vote for the Muskegon-area Athlete of the Week for Nov. 2-8

MUSKEGON – We’ve seen some impressive individual performances from Muskegon-area student-athletes this fall and last week so no exception. Whether it was local volleyball courts, soccer pitches or cross country courses, there were a plethora of noteworthy efforts we wanted to highlight with our Athlete of the Week poll.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Muskegon-area volleyball highlights and reactions from regional semifinals

SEMIFINALS (Nov. 8) The Buccaneers fell in straight sets to No. 3-ranked Forest Hills Northern on Tuesday by scores of 25-13, 25-18, and 25-18. Izzy Whittaker registered eight kills to lead the Grand Haven attack, while Eden Smith added seven kills, and Kam Burbridge had five kills. Sara Weber recorded 24 assists and seven digs, while Taylor Smaka had 10 digs.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Western Michigan football approaching redshirt decision for freshman starting QB

KALAMAZOO, MI – It didn’t take long for Western Michigan’s offensive coaches to start seeing some promise in true freshman quarterback Treyson Bourguet. The Arizona native earned third-team reps on the first day of fall camp, and by the Broncos’ first full-pads practice, he received unprompted praise as a young guy making big strides.
KALAMAZOO, MI
thelakeranchor.com

SLHS Marching Band Sets School Record

Since it was founded in 1959 by Director Harold Luoma, the Spring Lake Band Department has rocked its community with its fantastic array of bands. From concert bands, all the way to jazz and the Laker Marching Band, many people appraise the level of skill and talent the students perform with. Without fail, they blow us all away every year.
SPRING LAKE, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Much of Michigan is in a population decline. Why is Grand Rapids booming?

GRAND RAPIDS — As many parts of Michigan saw declining populations between 2010 and 2020, people flocked to greater Grand Rapids for health care, construction and manufacturing jobs. Recent transplants to the west side say the region’s intentional planning and “special” culture is what keeps them around.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Zeeland Couple Critically Hurt in M-45 Crash

ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 8, 2022) – A Zeeland couple in their 70’s was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Allendale on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Cal Keuning, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) and 92nd Avenue around 3:15 PM. That was where the westbound vehicle, driven by a 71-year-old man with a 73-year-old woman as a passenger, slammed into a vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old Zeeland man, who had stopped for a stop sign but then drove in front of the older man’s vehicle.
ZEELAND, MI

