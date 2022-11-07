Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MLive.com
Who’s moving on? Predictions for Grand Rapids regional football games
The state semifinals are now within reach for six Grand Rapids area football teams. The regional round has arrived, and a victory will send you to the Final Four.
MLive.com
Grand Rapids volleyball scores: Regional finals next for Tuesday’s winners
Six Grand Rapids area volleyball teams have advanced in the state tournament. Check out who won regional semifinal matches Tuesday night and what’s next.
MLive.com
Portage committee recommends renaming Central football field to honor former coach
PORTAGE, MI – After 64 years, Portage Central’s McCamley Field could have a new name by the time Mustang student-athletes return to the playing surface in the spring. A Portage Public Schools committee has recommended the district rename the longtime athletic field located on South Westnedge Avenue to McCamley-Knight Field in honor of former Central High School football coach Bob Knight.
MLive.com
Hudsonville senior, who received first offer in 8th grade, signs letter of intent
College recruiters have been pursuing basketball standout Maddie Petroelje for years. The Hudsonville senior forward received her first scholarship offer while she was in the eighth grade when Grand Valley State University came calling in the spring of 2019.
MLive.com
What’s next for Hope College’s defending national champion basketball team
Hope College’s women’s basketball team has never had a losing season under head coach Brian Morehouse. It’s a fact becomes even more impressive when considering this weekend’s season-opening Hope Tip-Off Tournament at DeVos Fieldhouse marks the start of Morehouse’s 27th season at the program’s helm. Hope hasn’t lost more than five games in a season in any of the past 23 years and has gone a combined 77-1 over the past three seasons.
MLive.com
Vote for the Muskegon-area Athlete of the Week for Nov. 2-8
MUSKEGON – We’ve seen some impressive individual performances from Muskegon-area student-athletes this fall and last week so no exception. Whether it was local volleyball courts, soccer pitches or cross country courses, there were a plethora of noteworthy efforts we wanted to highlight with our Athlete of the Week poll.
Four candidates elected to the West Ottawa school board
HOLLAND, MI — Voters in the West Ottawa Public School District cast their ballots Tuesday for four seats on the school’s board of education. Five candidates were up for the seats, all of which are four-year terms. Darrin Duistermars, Lynn Rutan, Randy Schipper and Jim Otteman garnered the...
MLive.com
Muskegon-area volleyball highlights and reactions from regional semifinals
SEMIFINALS (Nov. 8) The Buccaneers fell in straight sets to No. 3-ranked Forest Hills Northern on Tuesday by scores of 25-13, 25-18, and 25-18. Izzy Whittaker registered eight kills to lead the Grand Haven attack, while Eden Smith added seven kills, and Kam Burbridge had five kills. Sara Weber recorded 24 assists and seven digs, while Taylor Smaka had 10 digs.
MLive.com
Western Michigan football approaching redshirt decision for freshman starting QB
KALAMAZOO, MI – It didn’t take long for Western Michigan’s offensive coaches to start seeing some promise in true freshman quarterback Treyson Bourguet. The Arizona native earned third-team reps on the first day of fall camp, and by the Broncos’ first full-pads practice, he received unprompted praise as a young guy making big strides.
MLive.com
WMU football sees bowl hopes slip away in last-minute loss to Northern Illinois
KALAMAZOO, MI – After being bottled up for much of the first 56 minutes, Northern Illinois’ offense got a jolt of energy from back-up quarterback Justin Lynch, who led the Huskies a 73-yard game-winning touchdown drive in Wednesday’s 24-21 win over Western Michigan in front of 8,772 fans at Waldo Stadium.
thelakeranchor.com
SLHS Marching Band Sets School Record
Since it was founded in 1959 by Director Harold Luoma, the Spring Lake Band Department has rocked its community with its fantastic array of bands. From concert bands, all the way to jazz and the Laker Marching Band, many people appraise the level of skill and talent the students perform with. Without fail, they blow us all away every year.
Can You Get A Ticket For Parking Like This Michigan Moron Did?
I'm sure I sound like a cranky old man that yells things like "GET OFF MY LAWN!" but something has been happening in my Grand Rapids neighborhood and it's really starting to GRIND MY GEARS. Someone has been parking their car during the day and at night part way up...
Popular West Michigan Chicken Wing Location Permanently Closes Its Doors
I'm a lover of food on the grill or smoker. In my opinion, one of the best things to eat is chicken wings. I even enjoy some boneless wings - which to some people makes me a child, but I don't care. Now I and my fellow chicken wing lovers have one less place to go.
3 newcomers to replace incumbents on Rockford school board
ROCKFORD, MI – There will be three new faces on the Rockford Board of Education next year after three incumbent candidates lost challenges by newcomers in Tuesday’s general election. Only one of four incumbent candidates was reelected, Jarrod Folsom, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to unofficial election results...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Much of Michigan is in a population decline. Why is Grand Rapids booming?
GRAND RAPIDS — As many parts of Michigan saw declining populations between 2010 and 2020, people flocked to greater Grand Rapids for health care, construction and manufacturing jobs. Recent transplants to the west side say the region’s intentional planning and “special” culture is what keeps them around.
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Michigan
Not all was lost for Michigan in the big Powerball excitement. A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was reportedly sold in Mecosta County.
Injuries Reported In A Head On Crash In Muskegon (Muskegon, MI)
The Muskegon Police Department reported a head-on crash on Monday. The accident was reported to have occurred on South Getty Street and Access Highway. The officials received reports about it at 6.42 a.m.
whtc.com
Zeeland Couple Critically Hurt in M-45 Crash
ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 8, 2022) – A Zeeland couple in their 70’s was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Allendale on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Cal Keuning, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) and 92nd Avenue around 3:15 PM. That was where the westbound vehicle, driven by a 71-year-old man with a 73-year-old woman as a passenger, slammed into a vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old Zeeland man, who had stopped for a stop sign but then drove in front of the older man’s vehicle.
Dixon says it's 'gonna be a late night for us,' wasn't ready to concede in speech prior to AP calling the race
Republican candidate Tudor Dixon says she’s not ready to throw in the towel yet, despite early returns showing Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer with a lead late Tuesday night.
Deteriorating wall at Grand Rapids school causes class cancellation for remainder of week
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A deteriorating wall at a Grand Rapids school building has caused district leaders to cancel in-person classes for the remainder of the week. Classes at Innovation Central High and Grand Rapids Montessori Middle High, 421 Fountain St. NE, have been canceled from Wednesday, Nov. 9 through Friday, Nov. 11. Learning will be done virtually.
