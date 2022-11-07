ABC Sets Midseason Dates; ‘The Rookie’ Shows Paired On Tuesdays
ABC on Monday revealed its midseason lineup, which includes a new Tuesday night block featuring The Rookie and its spinoff The Rookie: Feds .
The new block kicks off January 3 with a crossover story for both The Rookie at 8 p.m. followed by The Rookie: Feds at 9 p.m. The new new crime drama Will Trent starring Ramón Rodríguez — based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling book series — will follow.
Related Story
‘A Million Little Things’ Will End With Season 5, ABC Confirms & Sets Premiere Date – Watch Cast Video
Related Story
'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Is Really Live For Election Night
Related Story
'Magnum, P.I' Return & 'Night Court' Update Lead NBC's Midseason Schedule
Abbott Elementary is back on January 4, followed by the winter premieres of Home Economics and Big Sky: Deadly Trails. The Bachelor with Zach Shallcross returns January 23.
A Million Little Things will begin its final season on February 8.
THURSDAY, DEC. 15
8-10 p.m. – Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
10-11p.m. – The Parent Test (special series premiere)
TUESDAY, JAN. 3
8-9 p.m. – The Rookie (new night and time)
9-10 p.m. – The Rookie: Feds (new time)
10-11 p.m. – Will Trent (series premiere)
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4
9-9:31 p.m. – Abbott Elementary
9:31-10 p.m. – Home Economics
10-11 p.m. – Big Sky: Deadly Trails
THURSDAY, JAN. 5
8-9 p.m. – Celebrity Jeopardy ! (new night)
9-10 p.m. – The Parent Test (regular time period premiere)
10-11 p.m. – The Chase (new night and time)
FRIDAY, JAN. 6
8-9:01 p.m. – Shark Tank
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11
8-8:30 p.m. – The Conners
8:30-9 p.m. – The Goldbergs
MONDAY, JAN. 23
8-10:01 p.m. – The Bachelor
10:01-11 p.m. – The Good Doctor
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8
8:30-9 p.m. – Not Dead Yet (early series premiere)
9:31-10 p.m. – Not Dead Yet (regular time period premiere – new episode)
10-11 p.m. – A Million Little Things
SUNDAY, FEB. 19
7-8 p.m. – America’s Funniest Home Videos
8-10 p.m. – American Idol
10-11 p.m. – The Company You Keep (series premiere)
THURSDAY, FEB. 23
8-9 p.m. – Station 19
9-10:01 p.m. – Grey’s Anatomy
10:01-11 p.m. – Alaska DailyMore from Deadline
- ‘A Million Little Things’ Will End With Season 5, ABC Confirms & Sets Premiere Date - Watch Cast Video
- 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Is Really Live For Election Night
- 'Magnum, P.I' Return & 'Night Court' Update Lead NBC's Midseason Schedule
Comments / 0