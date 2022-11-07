Read full article on original website
MilitaryTimes
Key House Navy advocate loses seat in midterm election
WASHINGTON — At least one Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee was defeated in Tuesday night’s midterm elections, but Democrats managed to avoid broader losses as their members surpassed analysts’ expectations. Democrat Elaine Luria, a Virginia representative who used her seat to fiercely advocate for a...
MilitaryTimes
After election wins, the number of vets in Congress is going up
The number of veterans elected to Congress will increase next session, only the third time that has happened in the past five decades. As of Wednesday afternoon, 79 veterans had won House or Senate races in the congressional midterm elections. Another 12 veterans currently serving in the Senate were not up for reelection this year. One undecided race — the New York 22nd congressional district — features two veterans running against each other.
defensenews.com
Republicans push back on Okinawa F-15 withdrawal
WASHINGTON — Four key Republicans on Capitol Hill are questioning the Air Force’s decision to replace two permanent F-15C Eagle fighter squadrons in Okinawa with rotational forces. In a new letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the lawmakers expressed concern about the plan and asked for a briefing...
MilitaryTimes
Pentagon: Xi and Putin ‘edging toward an alliance’
WASHINGTON ― The Pentagon says Russia and China appear to be “edging toward an alliance” at a time when Western nations are seeking to isolate Moscow over its war on Ukraine. Colin Kahl, the undersecretary of defense for policy, told reporters on Tuesday that “we should expect...
MilitaryTimes
Long-term assistance command to oversee training mission with Ukraine
The Pentagon is standing up a new command devoted to helping Ukraine win its war against Russia. It will oversee not only the billions of dollars in aid that the country has received, but the ongoing U.S. training mission with Ukrainian troops, according to the announcement Friday. The 300-person Security...
MilitaryTimes
US F-16 maintenance commander fired at South Korean base
Col. Jay Bertsch, commander of the 8th Maintenance Group at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, was fired Oct. 11 due to a “loss of confidence” in his leadership, Air Force Times has learned. Bertsch was reassigned outside of the unit after four months in the job, 8th Fighter...
Trump's Air Force One deal has cost Boeing another $766 million — taking the company's total loss to nearly $2 billion since construction began
Boeing is liable for the cost of any overruns under a deal struck with the Trump Administration to produce the two jets.
MilitaryTimes
White House nixed 4-star promotion for Army officer: report
An Army general’s promotion to the four-star rank was rejected by the White House after he came under scrutiny for the slow response time securing the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, effectively moving the officer into retirement, according to a news report. The Washington Post first reported that the...
30 Combat Aircraft Being Built for the US Military
The United States continues to maintain the world’s largest military aircraft fleet, by a very long shot. (These are the largest air forces in the world.) America has at least 13,246 active combat aircraft, transporters, tankers, training aircraft, intelligence gatherers, and special mission vehicles, according to FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace news and information website. […]
What it’s like to fire Raytheon’s powerful anti-drone laser
One of the two laser weapons was positioned on this vehicle. RaytheonPopSci tested out a laser weapon in the high desert of New Mexico. Here's how it works, and what it does.
defensenews.com
US Air Force seeks the aircraft equivalent of a Swiss Army knife
WASHINGTON — The C-17 Globemaster is one of the workhorses of the U.S. Air Force’s mobility fleet, transporting everything from heavy weaponry, like tanks, to hundreds of passengers. But the Air Force has another mission in mind for the massive aircraft: carrying pallets of standoff cruise missiles. As...
theaviationgeekclub.com
South Korea scrambles 80 fighter jets, including F-35A Lightning II stealth aircraft, after detecting 180 North Korean warplanes near border, military says
ROKAF scrambled 80 aircraft, including an unspecified number F-35A Lightning II stealth fighters. South Korea’s military said Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) scrambled fighter jets after detecting a large number of North Korean military aircraft north of the two countries’ border over four hours on Nov. 4, 2022.
theaviationgeekclub.com
USAF rotating about a dozen F-22 Raptor stealth fighters into Kadena Air Base as F-15C Eagles begin withdrawal
About a dozen F-15 jets will return to the US within a few weeks, while around the same number of F-22 fighters will be sent over to the base. Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said on Nov. 1, 2022 that about a dozen F-22 Raptor fifth generation stealth fighters will be deployed rotationally to the US military’s Kadena Air Base (AB) in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, Nippon.com reported.
Army probes whether troops wrongly targeted in bonus scandal
WASHINGTON (AP) — Years after about 1,900 National Guard and Reserve soldiers were swept up in a recruiting bonus scandal, U.S. Army investigators are reviewing the cases and correcting records because some individuals were wrongly blamed and punished, Army officials said Thursday. The Army’s Criminal Investigation Division said it will complete a review of the bulk of the 1,900 soldiers by the end of this year to identify and begin to fix the mistakes. CID said agents during the initial investigation may have misunderstood facts or failed to follow proper procedures and erroneously added soldiers’ names to an FBI crime database and Pentagon records. Officials said that at the time, CID agents were grappling with a massive probe involving 100,000 people and hundreds of thousands of dollars in potentially fraudulent bonus payments. “Simply put, proper procedures were not always followed,” CID Director Greg Ford said in a statement provided to the AP.
US midterm elections 2022: Senate and House remain in balance as counting continues – live
Latest updates and results after Biden hails ‘good day’ for democracy as Democrats outperform expectations in US midterms – follow the latest
defensenews.com
KC-46 tanker’s boom breaks, dents plane while refueling fighter jet
Air Force officials are investigating a mishap that heavily damaged a KC-46 Pegasus tanker plane while it refueled a fighter jet last month, Air Force Times has learned. The tanker was on its way from Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Scotland to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, when it was tasked to gas up an F-15, an Air Force official confirmed Wednesday.
defensenews.com
F-22s arrive at Kadena, as aging F-15s prepare to depart
WASHINGTON — The Air Force has begun sending fighter jets to Kadena Air Base in Japan to take the place of aging F-15s headed for retirement. F-22A Raptors from the 3rd Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska arrived at Kadena on Nov. 4, Pacific Air Forces said in a release.
Army Times
Army leaders: Consider making information operations an enlisted MOS
In a world in which social media and other innovative technologies constantly fuel our digital transformations, information operations, or IO, likely will be increasingly called upon for the U.S. military to gain a decisive and marked advantage in tomorrow’s battlefield. Maintaining the training and readiness for potential large scale combat operations will be a mainstay for the U.S. Army; however, the risks of impacts against the growing inter-connectedness of economies and societies influence global leaders’ decisions to engage in conventional conflict.
3DPrint.com
The Pentagon Wants to Use 3D Printing for Hypersonic Weapon Parts
A new project of the office of the secretary of defense (OSD) is looking to support the additive manufacturing required to build the Pentagon’s hypersonic capabilities. To that end, the OSD Manufacturing Technology, or ManTech program, is requesting prototype solutions for its Growing Additive Manufacturing Maturity for Airbreathing Hypersonics (GAMMA-H) challenge to expand current manufacturing processes for intricate hypersonic weapons parts.
MilitaryTimes
When Afghan military refugees need help, Honor the Promise reponds
Lyla Kohistany and her family left Afghanistan in the 1980s, coming to the United States as refugees. Following in the footsteps of her father, who was enlisted in the military in Afghanistan, Kohistany served in the U.S. Navy. When she saw Afghanis, including military members, fleeing the country in 2021, it made her think of her own experience.
