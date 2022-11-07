ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

NEWStalk 870

The Best Town in Washington for Christmas

Eastern Washington is full of small towns that, in the winter snow, feel like a Hallmark Christmas movie come to life. But one town - one Bavarian themed town - stands out from the rest: Leavenworth. From November 25th to December 24th, Leavenworth becomes Christmastown. The Most "Christmassy" Town in...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Registration Opens for 14th Annual Regional Forecast & Innovation Expo

Registration is now open for the 14th Annual Regional Forecast & Innovation Expo on Dec. 1 at Great Wolf Lodge in Centralia. This networking event, which draws more than 350 decision makers, community leaders, and innovators from all sectors of business and industry, is the largest economic summit in the region, a release said.
CENTRALIA, WA
washingtonbeerblog.com

2022 Washington Beer Awards: The list of winning beers and breweries

Friday night in Puyallup, brewers from across the state gathered for the annual Washington Beer Awards ceremony. The winners were announced and the medals were handed out. We share the list of winning breweries and beers below. (Pictured above: Four Generals Brewing & Logan Brewing, winners in the Collab Beer category.)
PUYALLUP, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Puget Sound to experience full Blood Moon lunar eclipse tonight

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 7, 2022—Tonight at 12:02 a.m. PST, residents of Puget Sound will witness the beginning of a full Blood Moon lunar eclipse, the last one for the year. The total phase of the eclipse will begin at 2:16 a.m. and end at 3:41a.m., maximizing at 2:59 a.m. Tuesday morning. The next Blood Moon will take place on March 14, 2025.
COLORADO STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

As temperatures drop, many brace for the coldest weather yet

As temperatures drop to freezing at times this week across Western Washington, many are bracing for the coldest weather we’ve seen this fall. “It gets trying sometimes,” Timothy Bruwster, who has been houseless for three years in Tacoma, said. He’s relying on his tent and a small propane heater to get him through the cold winter months ahead.
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WA State DNR hiring around 60 year-round positions

OLYMPIA. — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is looking to hire around 60 year-round fire positions to help expand wildfire response across the state. DNR is recruiting positions from hand crew squad bosses to heavy equipment operators. During the “offseason,” the positions will do forest health work as part of DNR’s 20-year Forest Health Plan. “When fires break...
WASHINGTON STATE
southsoundbiz.com

Made in South Sound: Machine Makers

A Tacoma company has a hand in making products as diverse as composite airplane and car parts, wood products such as doors and I-beams, and paper products including bathroom tissue and paper towels. Globe Machine Manufacturing Co. doesn’t make those products, though — it assembles the machines for other companies...
TACOMA, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Report: Home Inventory Continues to Improve; Prices Still Mostly Up

More homes were available for buyers in South Sound counties in October, and though pending and closed sales both declined, prices continued to move higher than a year ago in most counties, according to data today from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. Looking at the 26-county NWMLS region, median sales...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Outsider.com

Wildlife Conservation Group Seeks to Decrease Hunting in Washington State

In many states, wildlife officials utilize the help of hunters to help maintain animal populations like deer and bears. However, they also aid in managing predatory species as well. In Washington, though, this kind of management tool has become less popular among the public. In recent years, influential conservation groups have begun arguing that hunting is not nearly as necessary as it once was. Unsurprisingly, this has caused a major rift between wildlife advocates and pro-hunting organizations. And at the center of the conflict is Washington’s Department of Fish and Wildlife.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Live, updated results for the top 2022 general election races in Washington state

SEATTLE — An initial round of general election returns was released shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday. KING 5 will provide live updates as returns are counted. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. Counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Washington Residents Say No to Raising Taxes in Advisory Vote

In advisory measures that serve as a kind of opinion poll on actions of the Washington Legislature, voters were asked how they feel about two transportation-related taxes or premiums. On Advisory Vote 39, 59% of the state's voters in Tuesday's count wanted a 7-cent-per-gallon increase in taxes on aircraft fuel...
WASHINGTON STATE
KHQ Right Now

School closures and delays for Monday, Nov. 7

With a Winter Storm Warning hitting Northern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle, some schools have closed or are planning for delays on Monday. Last updated on Nov. 7 at 5:30 a.m. Here are the schools affected on Monday, Nov. 7:. Pateros School District - No School. Brewster SD | No...
WASHINGTON STATE

