Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
Brush fires in Lawrence County, Ohio investigated as suspicious
PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Investigators are looking into the possibility of brush fires in Lawrence County being set intentionally. Rome Fire Department Chief Nick Kuhn said it feels like they’ve been battling one giant fire since Saturday night. He says they’ve delt with nearly 15 different brush fires near...
WSAZ
Several brush fires burning, threatening structures in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Emergency crews are working to contain several brush fires Wednesday in Kanawha County, according to Kanawha County Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman. Sigman tells WSAZ.com at least two fires are burning near Brounland Road and flames are visible on each side of the mountain...
Scioto County, Ohio sees major brush fire damage
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Scioto County engineer officials spent Wednesday repairing Duck Run Road after a brush fire caused thousands of dollars worth of damages. Officials had to replace multiple culverts under the road that were burned by the fires. “We got plastic culverts running under the road and it caught them on fire […]
WSAZ
Deputies investigate shooting; victim seriously injured
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies are investigating a shooting Wednesday night in the Sissonville area, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. A 34-year-old man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the abdomen, deputies say. They say the incident appears to have been accidental. It...
WSAZ
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Lincoln County; name released
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Wednesday afternoon in Harts, including the victim’s name. Sonja Workman, 42, of Branchland, West Virginia, died from her injuries at CAMC General in Charleston, West Virginia State Police troopers say. Workman was struck...
WSAZ
Person sent to the hospital after a truck crashes into a tree
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a tree. According to a supervisor with Cabell County 911, the crash occurred at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday. It happened on 5th Street near 12th Avenue in Huntington. The supervisor told WSAZ a Chevrolet pickup...
Off-duty West Virginia volunteer firefighter assists on scene of Logan County structure fire
HOLDEN, WV (WOWK) — Cora Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) in Logan County said it responded to a structure fire on Fairlawn Street in Holden, West Virginia, on Sunday at 6:37 p.m. Other responders included Verdunville VFD, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Logan County Emergency Ambulance Service Authority. In addition, off-duty volunteer fireman Justin […]
WSAZ
Crews fight large brush fire in southeastern Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews were fighting a large brush fire Tuesday night in the Lucasville area of Scioto County, according to our crew at the scene. Neighbors tell WSAZ the fire broke out around 6 p.m. There was thick smoke in the air as cars drove by Duck...
Ironton Tribune
Ironton man killed by train
An Ironton man was killed Sunday night after being struck by a train. Around 9:51 p.m., the Ironton Police Department got a call after a train struck a man in the area the city boundary meets with the Coal Grove village boundary. The man was identified as Robert Hall, 37,...
WSAZ
Red flag fire warning issued for most of the tri-state region
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Brush fire season is in full swing in the tri-state region, keeping crews especially busy. Charlie Spencer with West Virginia’s Division of Forestry says his region from Mason County all the way through Mingo has been bombarded since July. “That nine-county region we’ve had 48...
Crews battle fire at West Virginia TGI Friday’s
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a fire at the TGI Friday’s location in Cross Lanes. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is still active, but no injuries have been reported. West Side, Institute, Nitro and Cross Lanes Fire Departments are responding to the scene. This is a developing story, and […]
Crews respond to working house fire in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews have responded to a working fire near the Sissonville area of Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at a home on Slater Farm Rd. near Martins Branch Rd. The call came in around 12:20 p.m. The home is thought to be occupied, but dispatchers say they have […]
PHOTOS: Deputies in West Virginia seeking suspect(s) responsible for illegal Mingo Co. dump
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person(s) responsible for an illegal dump in the area. The dump is located on Devil Anse Drive between Matewan and Edgarton (also known as Delorme). Photos show items the person(s) unlawfully threw away at the site, the Sheriff’s Office says. Those […]
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates l Huntington bar owner speaks about deadly shooting, string of violence
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A restaurant employee died after being hit by a bullet because of an argument that started inside a nearby bar in the 1500 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington. The victim, Joseph Bryan, died Sunday after police say Bryan was hit by gunfire aimed at Premiere...
WSAZ
Fire chief shares disappointment after proposed county levy fails
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With 48 years of firefighting and answering critical medical emergencies, Chief John Smoot walked out of the Teays Valley fire station a disappointed man after Election Day -- all after a levy failed in Putnam County. “It really disappoints me,” Smoot said. ”If the voters...
Small fire at Logan’s Roadhouse in Barboursville, West Virginia
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at Logan’s Roadhouse in Barboursville. The call came into dispatch at 1:23 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire was small, and they believe crews are close to finishing up at the scene. Responders include Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department […]
Truck crashes into Ohio Walmart
SOUTH POINT, OHIO (WOWK) – No one was injured when the driver of a truck went through the sliding doors at the Walmart in South Point Tuesday evening. That is according to Lawrence County Ohio Sheriff Jeff Lawless who tells 13 News that he believes the driver was not paying attention. However, he added that […]
WSAZ
Firefighters battle fire for more than 12 hours
LAVALETTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on scene of a fire in Wayne County, West Virginia. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the fire was first reported to the 911 center just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning. First responders dealt with windy and dry conditions while they tried to contain the fire. As...
WSAZ
Search for missing man with heart condition enters second week
RAND, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It has been almost two weeks since the family of Mark Coles has heard from him. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said relatives last heard from the 68-year-old on Oct. 28. Seven days later, on Nov. 4, a Silver Alert was issued. Sgt. Ana Pile...
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Oct. 19 and returned 29 felony indictments and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Comments / 0