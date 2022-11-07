ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ESPN

Brazil's World Cup squad: Dani Alves included, Roberto Firmino out

Brazil will take 39-year-old defender Dani Alves to the World Cup in Qatar but leave behind Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino as head coach Tite named his 26-man squad for the tournament on Monday. Alves will be hoping to use his experience as football's most decorated player with 44 career trophies...
Yardbarker

Another Juventus star risks missing out on the World Cup through injury

Juventus players have suffered from persistent injuries in this campaign, which has affected their performance in the league and other competitions. The Bianconeri have had to change their lineups in almost every game they have played this season. Paul Pogba has been ruled out of the World Cup in Qatar,...
The Independent

Dani Alves: Brazil manager Tite explains defender’s World Cup squad inclusion

Brazil named their squad for the World Cup 2022 on Monday, with one of the most intriguing inclusions being that of veteran full-back Dani Alves.Now aged 39, Alves is playing in Mexico for UNAM but has not featured for a month due to a knee issue.World Cup 2022 LIVE: Brazil squad announcement and latest newsHowever, he’s in the 26-man Selecao group as one of four full-backs, where he’ll likely go up against Juventus’ versatile performer Danilo for a starting spot on the right side of defence.Head coach Tite has detailed exactly why Alves, the oldest and most-capped player in...
Yardbarker

Manchester United trio make 26-man Brazil squad for World Cup

Brazil have confirmed their 26-man squad for the Qatar World Cup and it includes a number of Manchester United players. Selecao coach Tite named his squad on Monday and there were notable omissions for Premier League duo Roberto Firming and Gabriel Magalhaes. However, none of the Brazilian contingent at Old...
SB Nation

Tuesday November 8th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Yardbarker

Watch: Konate had Van Dijk applauding him over what he did to Harry Kane v Tottenham

Ibrahima Konate was a breath of fresh air in the Liverpool backline as the Reds secured a rare away victory this season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It was the Frenchman’s physicality and willingness to battle for possession that had Virgil van Dijk applauding his centre-half partner as the former toppled Harry Kane.
SB Nation

Fan Letters: How do these young players get experience?

You kindly printed a posting from me a few weeks back after the defeat by Burnley in which I stated I believed Tony Mowbray to be tactically inept in that game. It gives me no pleasure at all to reiterate that message after the latest toothless showing against Cardiff. We...
Yardbarker

Juventus trio called up for Brazil World Cup squad

With the World Cup just around the corner, the participating national teams are gradually announcing their squads. For his part, Brazil manager Tite preferred not to wait any longer, revealing his 26-man squad on Monday. The final cut included three Juventus players who will travel to Qatar to bolster the...
SB Nation

Breaking: Liverpool Not For Sale According to Jürgen Klopp

Reports that Liverpool Football Club owners Fenway Sports Group may have been seeking to sell the club were met with some trepidation by many fans who nervously questioned just who might be willing and able to afford its £3B-plus price tag. For many, the only possible answers seemed be...
SB Nation

Manchester City v Chelsea: League Cup Preview, Team News, and Prediction

Manchester City’s preferred competition begins in earnest and City play a game Chelsea side. Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England. Time and Date: Wednesday 9 November 2022, kick off at 20.00 pm (UK), 3.00 pm (EST) Head Official: Simon Hooper. Assistants: Darren Cann and Adrian Holmes. 4th...
SB Nation

Everton at Bournemouth: Carabao Cup Analysis | Will the Blues Progress?

Coming off a dispiriting setback at the weekend, in which Everton were beaten handily by Leicester, Frank Lampard’s charges are handed the chance to quickly rid themselves of that memory, with an EFL Cup tie versus Bournemouth on Tuesday night. The match will be the first of two battles with the Cherries within less than four day, as the south coast side will be the Merseysiders’ final league game before the break for the bizarrely-timed World Cup in Qatar later this month.
SB Nation

Klopp: “We Really Love to Give the Boys the Opportunity”

Jürgen Klopp fielded a completely changed Liverpool FC side against Derby County last night. With a smattering of familiar backups from the senior team backing them, Klopp went bold with the youth infusion, giving starts to Calvin Ramsay, Stefan Bajcetic, Bobby Clark, Melkamu Frauendorf and Layton Stewart, with Ben Doak coming off the bench in the second half. (Fellow young people Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott also featured but they’re pretty much senior team members at this point, so you get it.)
The Guardian

England World Cup squad: Maddison makes cut with Wilson and Rashford

Gareth Southgate has taken the shock decision to include James Maddison in his England squad for the World Cup in Qatar. The Leicester playmaker, who has been in outstanding form in 2022, had feared he would be overlooked by a manager who has previously used him only once – as a substitute in the European Championship qualifying win over Montenegro in November 2019.
SB Nation

The State Of Play

Let us start with the positive - the Remembrance Day display was a magnificent gesture of support to those who have and who serve this country. Those who were remembered fought for principles, their personal freedom and free speech. The work which The Spirit of 73 fan group have put into each of the displays this season are a credit to all involved and shows our supporter base at its very best, so the magnificence of Saturday's display was certainly not a surprise.

