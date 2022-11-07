Read full article on original website
ESPN
Brazil's World Cup squad: Dani Alves included, Roberto Firmino out
Brazil will take 39-year-old defender Dani Alves to the World Cup in Qatar but leave behind Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino as head coach Tite named his 26-man squad for the tournament on Monday. Alves will be hoping to use his experience as football's most decorated player with 44 career trophies...
Barcelona Manager Xavi Talks About Facing Manchester United In Europa League
Barcelona manager Xavi has already spoken about facing Manchester United in the Europa League following todays play off draw.
Yardbarker
Another Juventus star risks missing out on the World Cup through injury
Juventus players have suffered from persistent injuries in this campaign, which has affected their performance in the league and other competitions. The Bianconeri have had to change their lineups in almost every game they have played this season. Paul Pogba has been ruled out of the World Cup in Qatar,...
Dani Alves: Brazil manager Tite explains defender’s World Cup squad inclusion
Brazil named their squad for the World Cup 2022 on Monday, with one of the most intriguing inclusions being that of veteran full-back Dani Alves.Now aged 39, Alves is playing in Mexico for UNAM but has not featured for a month due to a knee issue.World Cup 2022 LIVE: Brazil squad announcement and latest newsHowever, he’s in the 26-man Selecao group as one of four full-backs, where he’ll likely go up against Juventus’ versatile performer Danilo for a starting spot on the right side of defence.Head coach Tite has detailed exactly why Alves, the oldest and most-capped player in...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni asks clubs not to pick unfit players
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has asked clubs not to field players who are not fully fit in the final weekend of domestic games before the World Cup. This weekend sees the final matches in the Premier League and other European competitions before Qatar. "We are talking to the clubs so...
Yardbarker
Watch: Mo Salah sent into fit of laughter after Tsimikas spots and calls over Klopp lookalike
Several Liverpool stars did a present run earlier this year courtesy of the club’s sponsor Standard Chartered and left-back Kostas Tsimikas spotted a man that looks like a certain Reds manager whilst out and about. The footballers were challenged with handing out 1,000 gifts to Liverpool fans within the...
Yardbarker
Manchester United trio make 26-man Brazil squad for World Cup
Brazil have confirmed their 26-man squad for the Qatar World Cup and it includes a number of Manchester United players. Selecao coach Tite named his squad on Monday and there were notable omissions for Premier League duo Roberto Firming and Gabriel Magalhaes. However, none of the Brazilian contingent at Old...
Yardbarker
“I’m not impressed” – Cameroon star criticises Mohamed Salah and says he is just as good as Liverpool star
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is regarded as one of the best footballers in the world but his performances over the last five years don’t seem to have impressed Al-Nassr and Cameroon star, Vincent Aboubakar. The former Porto striker previously gave his opinion on the Liverpool star earlier this year...
SB Nation
Manchester City v Chelsea FC: 4 Questions with Dávid Pásztor of We Ain’t Got No History
Manchester City are set to host Chelsea FC tomorrow at the Etihad. It is the first appearance for each club in this season’s Carabao Cup, and for one of them, it will be their last. I was able to get some time with Dávid Pásztor of our sister site...
SB Nation
Tuesday November 8th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Yardbarker
Watch: Konate had Van Dijk applauding him over what he did to Harry Kane v Tottenham
Ibrahima Konate was a breath of fresh air in the Liverpool backline as the Reds secured a rare away victory this season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It was the Frenchman’s physicality and willingness to battle for possession that had Virgil van Dijk applauding his centre-half partner as the former toppled Harry Kane.
SB Nation
Fan Letters: How do these young players get experience?
You kindly printed a posting from me a few weeks back after the defeat by Burnley in which I stated I believed Tony Mowbray to be tactically inept in that game. It gives me no pleasure at all to reiterate that message after the latest toothless showing against Cardiff. We...
Yardbarker
Juventus trio called up for Brazil World Cup squad
With the World Cup just around the corner, the participating national teams are gradually announcing their squads. For his part, Brazil manager Tite preferred not to wait any longer, revealing his 26-man squad on Monday. The final cut included three Juventus players who will travel to Qatar to bolster the...
SB Nation
Breaking: Liverpool Not For Sale According to Jürgen Klopp
Reports that Liverpool Football Club owners Fenway Sports Group may have been seeking to sell the club were met with some trepidation by many fans who nervously questioned just who might be willing and able to afford its £3B-plus price tag. For many, the only possible answers seemed be...
SB Nation
Manchester City v Chelsea: League Cup Preview, Team News, and Prediction
Manchester City’s preferred competition begins in earnest and City play a game Chelsea side. Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England. Time and Date: Wednesday 9 November 2022, kick off at 20.00 pm (UK), 3.00 pm (EST) Head Official: Simon Hooper. Assistants: Darren Cann and Adrian Holmes. 4th...
BREAKING: Reece James Could Be Fit For The World Cup
Reece James has been told he could be fit enough to make the World Cup squad.
SB Nation
Everton at Bournemouth: Carabao Cup Analysis | Will the Blues Progress?
Coming off a dispiriting setback at the weekend, in which Everton were beaten handily by Leicester, Frank Lampard’s charges are handed the chance to quickly rid themselves of that memory, with an EFL Cup tie versus Bournemouth on Tuesday night. The match will be the first of two battles with the Cherries within less than four day, as the south coast side will be the Merseysiders’ final league game before the break for the bizarrely-timed World Cup in Qatar later this month.
SB Nation
Klopp: “We Really Love to Give the Boys the Opportunity”
Jürgen Klopp fielded a completely changed Liverpool FC side against Derby County last night. With a smattering of familiar backups from the senior team backing them, Klopp went bold with the youth infusion, giving starts to Calvin Ramsay, Stefan Bajcetic, Bobby Clark, Melkamu Frauendorf and Layton Stewart, with Ben Doak coming off the bench in the second half. (Fellow young people Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott also featured but they’re pretty much senior team members at this point, so you get it.)
England World Cup squad: Maddison makes cut with Wilson and Rashford
Gareth Southgate has taken the shock decision to include James Maddison in his England squad for the World Cup in Qatar. The Leicester playmaker, who has been in outstanding form in 2022, had feared he would be overlooked by a manager who has previously used him only once – as a substitute in the European Championship qualifying win over Montenegro in November 2019.
SB Nation
The State Of Play
Let us start with the positive - the Remembrance Day display was a magnificent gesture of support to those who have and who serve this country. Those who were remembered fought for principles, their personal freedom and free speech. The work which The Spirit of 73 fan group have put into each of the displays this season are a credit to all involved and shows our supporter base at its very best, so the magnificence of Saturday's display was certainly not a surprise.
