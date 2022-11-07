Sacramento's Aftershock and GoldenSky music festivals announce 2023 dates

Aftershock, GoldenSky music festivals announce 2023 dates 00:32

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento's biggest music festival, as well as its younger sibling, has announced next year's dates.

Aftershock organizers announced on Monday that the hard rock festival will take place at Discovery Park from Oct. 5-8.

Then the following weekend, on Oct. 14 and 15, country music fans will take over for the second year of GoldenSky Festival.

Early bird passes for both festivals will go on sale this Wednesday at 9 a.m.

The lineups for both festivals are expected to be announced in early Spring 2023, organizers say.

After a two-year layoff due to the pandemic, Aftershock came roaring back in 2022. Organizers said they saw a record total of 145,000 fans over the four-day festival, which saw bands like Slipknot, KISS, My Chemical Romance and Muse as the headliners.

Tim McGraw and Sam Hunt headlined this year's GoldenSky Festival.