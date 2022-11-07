ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento's Aftershock and GoldenSky music festivals announce 2023 dates

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OR3Bq_0j1wYaKc00

Aftershock, GoldenSky music festivals announce 2023 dates 00:32

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento's biggest music festival, as well as its younger sibling, has announced next year's dates.

Aftershock organizers announced on Monday that the hard rock festival will take place at Discovery Park from Oct. 5-8.

Then the following weekend, on Oct. 14 and 15, country music fans will take over for the second year of GoldenSky Festival.

Early bird passes for both festivals will go on sale this Wednesday at 9 a.m.

The lineups for both festivals are expected to be announced in early Spring 2023, organizers say.

After a two-year layoff due to the pandemic, Aftershock came roaring back in 2022. Organizers said they saw a record total of 145,000 fans over the four-day festival, which saw bands like Slipknot, KISS, My Chemical Romance and Muse as the headliners.

Tim McGraw and Sam Hunt headlined this year's GoldenSky Festival.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink officially opens for 30th season

SACRAMENTO — It's time to sharpen your skates and head to the heart of downtown Sacramento where a holiday tradition is back in action.The Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink opened its doors Wednesday to say "Hello, skaters" for its 30th season, bringing a piece of winter wonderland to the city. Organizers say the holiday staple was a labor of love. "We spent 3-4 weeks constructing this entire ice rink in Ali Youssefi Square," said Madelyn Smith with the Downtown Sacramento Partnership. "It's a huge deal. The community comes together and we're so excited to open it."No triple axel necessary, the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS News

Raging Waters Sacramento closing after 15 years

SACRAMENTO - Raging Waters Sacramento is closing down. On Tuesday, the company that operates the water park, Palace Entertainment, announced in a written statement that the park, which has been in business since 2007 at Cal Expo, wouldn't be opening in 2023. The statement reads, in part:. "Today, we made...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Broderick Jerky Co.

What Broderick Jerky offers is flavors that are not found in your average grocery store. They sell thinly sliced Beef Jerky and recently added Brisket Jerky to their menu. The Hot Cheeto flavor is a customer favorite and its all word of mouth. There are a total of 7 flavors and each one has a following. They have a diverse blend of flavors and are always trying to improve our products. Follow them on their Instagram at @broderickjerkyco_
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

California Fish and Grill

See what Chef Louie has prepared for you today at California Fish Grill. It’s seafood that’s “so good, so responsible.” For 23 years, seafood lovers have enjoyed flavorful, premium, and responsibly-sourced seafood specialities. Visit at cafishgrill.com or one of their Sacramento locations:. California Fish Grill. 2100...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Dutch Bros location opening in West Sacramento this winter | Need to Know

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dutch Bros is set to open in West Sacramento this winter following months of planning and construction for the coffee chain's long-awaited arrival. The new location can be found at Ikea Court just off of Reed Avenue, and is anticipated to open in mid-December, according to Dutch Bros General Manager Wayne Jensen, who happens to be from the area.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
macaronikid.com

Enchant, The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze And Village

Is coming to Sacramento and San Jose this Holiday season. Get ready to spend an unforgettable night with friends and family. Open November 25 through January 1. Guests can explore one of two story-themed Mazes this year. Go on The Great Search at Enchant San Jose to help find Santa’s 9 illuminated reindeer scattered around The Maze. Or head on over Enchant Sacramento to discover the story of The Mischievous Elf and help find 8 missing presents before Santa needs to deliver them on Christmas day.
SAN JOSE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Rocklin Christmas Lights on Pebble Creek Drive

Rocklin, Calif. – Each holiday season, residents located on Pebble Creek Drive in Rocklin bathe their homes with the magical sights and sounds of Christmas for the whole community to enjoy. Visitors trek from miles around to see this very fun and family-oriented Christmas light extravaganza that includes hundreds...
ROCKLIN, CA
KCRA.com

Here are Sacramento rain and Sierra snow totals from this week's storm

As leftover rain and snow showers wind down on the west slope of the Sierra, precipitation totals are trickling in. Since Sunday night, most spots in the Valley measured anywhere from three-quarters of an inch to 1 inch. The rain came in several rounds, limiting the impacts from flooding. Downtown...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Former Calaveras Saddle Queen crowned Miss Rodeo California 2023

McKensey Middleton, a Calaveras County native and former Saddle Queen, took the title of Miss Rodeo California 2023 at the three-day pageant and competition at the Cal Poly SLO Rodeo Arena in San Luis Obispo last month. Beating out competitors from all over the state, Middleton was crowned Miss Rodeo...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Toys R Us among new shops and restaurants coming to DOCO

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A candy store, a café, a boutique, a nostalgic toy store and more storefronts are coming to DOCO (Downtown Commons). A variety of new tenants signed agreements and expect to open early-to-mid 2023, according to an announcement by DOCO. “We are excited about the considerable...
SACRAMENTO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Sacramento: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Sacramento, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sacramento California. Visiting the State Capitol in Sacramento, California is a great way to see the government in action. The building is a gorgeous structure with a domed ceiling and stately columns. Inside, you’ll find several rooms and a museum dedicated to the state’s history.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Strong line of thunderstorms move through Sacramento region

A strong line of storms are rolling through the Sacramento region Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service and issued Special Weather Statements for a couple of areas. The first statement was issued for the Ione, Wilton, and Rancho Calaveras until 2:15 p.m.Another statement was then issued for Roseville, Citrus Heights, and Folsom until 2:45 p.m.Forecasters say small accumulating hail, gusty winds, and brief funnel clouds are possible with the storms. At least one CBS13 viewer spotted what is possibly a funnel cloud near Highway 99 between Galt and Elk Grove. What are you seeing in your neighborhood? 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Disney Legend and Central Valley native dies at 93

ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, Disney Legend Alice Estes Davis died at the age of 93 after a career of being involved in some of the most iconic animated movies and animatronic costume designs. A Disney Legend is a person that receives a Disney Legends Award to recognize those who have made an extraordinary […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Northern California Election Results Congressional Districts 2022

(KTXL) — Every single House of Representatives seat is up for reelection this year, including all 52 from California.  California previously had 53 representatives, however, based on the 2020 census and a shift in population, California lost one representative.  At the same time, congressional districts were remade. Some representatives that are running for reelection are […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Sacramento’s first-time home buyer crisis: ‘Our own people cannot afford our homes’

The starter home is becoming a myth for many first-time home buyers in the Sacramento, California, market. The typical renter’s income of roughly $47,000 is less than half what it takes to afford the median-priced home in the area, according to a new analysis by Point2. That ratio is tied for 13th worst in the nation with Fresno, California, and Tuscon, Arizona — and places Sacramento in the same range as markets such as Seattle, Boston and Portland.
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville Santa Neighborhood Visiting Schedule 2022 announced

Santa Claus to visit Roseville for pre-Christmas tour. Roseville, Calif. – Santa will be returning to visit Roseville neighborhoods in 2022 during the evenings of December 6,7, 8, 13,14,15. Santa will begin at 6:00pm each night and is routes are expected to last l1 to 1.5 hours in duration.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

El Dorado County Election Results 2022

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Residents in El Dorado County will be able to vote on two separate city councils and make their choice on several measures.  Residents in Placerville and South Lake Tahoe will be voting to fill three seats each in their respective city councils.  County residents will decide if Measures R […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
114K+
Followers
20K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy