Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man wanted in fatal stabbing at gas station near West Palm Beach arrested
A man accused of fatally stabbing a man during an altercation at a Palm Beach County gas station is behind bars.
cw34.com
Locked up for death threats, battery on girlfriend, plus gun violations and police chase
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — "An argument about $400" led to "a written threat investigation" and Marquis Carlisle's latest lockup. It was his third arrest in less than four months in Palm Beach County. A detective with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded on Oct. 23 to a...
Police looking for 3 missing runaways in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach police are seeking the public's help in locating three missing girls they say ran away together from their homes.
cw34.com
Dolphin Whodunit: Officers looking for thief who stole dolphin statue
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the Vero Beach Police Department are dealing with a whodunit mystery after a dolphin statue was stolen from Riverside Park. Officers said the statue was taken from the northwest volleyball court on Friday morning. The police department is still looking for the thief.
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Sheriff sends message to criminals and residents in Indian River County
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The sheriff in Indian River County shared two messages Wednesday afternoon with Tropical Storm Nicole on approach to Florida. One to homeowners in low-lying areas. Sheriff Eric Flowers aimed the second message at "the bad guys" who might want to take advantage of the incoming storm and evacuations.
Man Stabbed To Death At Gas Station During Fight
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect behind a fatal stabbing near West Palm Beach.
cbs12.com
Firefighters contain boat fire in Stuart
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The on-and-off rain all around South Florida couldn't do this job. It took firefighters to battle and extinguish a fire on a boat, on Wednesday. The Stuart Police Department said officers and crews from Stuart Fire Rescue responded to Loggerhead Marina. Tracking Nicole: Storm shelters...
cw34.com
IRCSO: Man threatens neighbor when asked to turn music down, later threatens deputies
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office were called in reference to an ongoing noise complaint. They identified the noisemaker as Brandon Mayerat. Deputies say that Mayerat confronted and threatened to harm them. Eventually they entered Mayerat's home and arrested him. Deputies...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Storm damage in Lantana, tree down on Dixie Highway
LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — Heavy rain and wind are hitting parts of Palm Beach County as Nicole makes its way to Florida. CBS12 News sports anchor John Evenson took a break from sports reporting to provide added coverage on the storm. Dixie Highway just south of Forest Hill Boulevard...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Boat ramp buried by flooding in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Nicole is bringing flooding to Fort Pierce. CBS12 News reporter Stefany Valderrama is at Jaycee Park where a boat ramp is under water. The storm is expected to become a hurricane before it makes landfall in Florida.
cw34.com
Woman narrowly escapes injury after making a turn onto railroad tracks in pouring rain
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman had a near miss with a Tri-Rail train Tuesday night. The West Palm Beach Police Department said the woman, driving a Lexus, attempted a turn in the pouring rain on the tracks and got stuck. Officers said incident took place at...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Heavy winds cause power lines to hit home in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A traffic alert has been issued on Georgia Avenue after power lines fell on a home in West Palm Beach. The West Palm Beach Police Department said parts of the street were blocked off after windy conditions from Hurricane Nicole brought down power lines onto a house.
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Power line at dangerously low level in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a hurricane overnight Thursday. The storm has left behind dangerous conditions across South Florida, including flooding and eroded roadways, but one danger that may go unnoticed during the night involves power lines. CBS12's Dylan Huberman reports that a...
Man Admits to 1985 Murder of His Family, Is Acquitted
The Brown Family(Charley Project) An entire family disappeared without a trace from Port St. Lucie, Florida in 1985. Soon after, James Brown came forward to say that he killed his family. Shockingly, he was never convicted of the crime. To this day, his wife and three children are missing persons, and their fate is unknown, despite his confession.
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Missing Buoy washes ashore in Stuart Beach
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing buoy off the coast of Fort Pierce found its way on shore thanks to Tropical Storm Nicole. The Melbourne Weather Service Office told CBS12 News that last night, the buoy stopped transmitting data at 4:56 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9. Waves peaks at the time were 5.5 meters.
Soured relationship, South Bay shooting leads to ex-girlfriend’s conviction for manslaughter
WEST PALM BEACH — Two years after deputies found 43-year-old Estevan Rodriguez shot dead in his South Bay home, his ex-girlfriend and her friend have been convicted for their roles in the killing. Roykeria Wiley, 31, of Okeechobee pleaded guilty to manslaughter and burglary this year for what one defense attorney described as a "robbery gone bad." Prosecutors...
Florida Man Charged After Tying Up, Muzzling, And Abandoning German Shepherd To Die
A Florida man was found and arrested on animal cruelty charges this week, after allegedly muzzling, tying up, and abandoning his German Shepherd along a desolate road in Florida. Yunio Lopez, 37, of West Palm Beach traveled to Martin County with the intent of leaving his German shepherd behind, tying the dog up
treasurecoast.com
ST LUCIE SHERIFF : DETECTIVES IDENTIFY HOMICIDE VICTIM IN EARLY MORNING SHOOTING
ST LUCIE SHERIFF : DETECTIVES IDENTIFY HOMICIDE VICTIM IN EARLY MORNING SHOOTING. Detectives have identified the homicide victim in this morning’s shooting as 23-year-old Vincent Rashawn Green Jr. This appears to be an isolated incident, and detectives do not believe there is any danger to the community. If you have any information related to this incident, please call 772-462-3230 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers 1-800-273-TIPS.
cbs12.com
Tracking Nicole: Fire station on Singer Island evacuated due to flooding
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Nicole is having an impact on Florida's east coast as it approaches the state. The City of Riviera Beach said Fire Station 86 on Singer Island has been evacuated due to flooding. All fire calls will be taken at the fire station...
Freight train hits and kills person in Delray Beach, police say
Delray Beach police said a freight train hit and killed a person Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to the area of Old Dixie Highway and East Linton Boulevard just before 6:30 a.m.
Comments / 1