Nikon puts a stylish twist on a couple products in its Z family of mirrorless cameras. Yes, I admit it. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, one of the main reasons I really liked the Nikon Z fc camera when it was first released was for the styling. If that makes me a (really old) hipster, then so be it. I am 100% clear that the way a camera looks doesn’t affect the way it performs. But for a camera like the Z fc, which is a great everyday walk around camera, I can’t help but to appreciate that it elevates my attire. What can I say? I like to be fancy.

3 DAYS AGO