Fstoppers
A Review of the New Fujifilm X-T5 Mirrorless Camera
The Fujifilm X-T5 mirrorless camera is here, and it brings with it a huge variety of upgrades and new features. This great video review takes a look at the new camera and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice. Coming to you from...
Fstoppers
Insane Magnification: A Review of the Laowa 25mm f/2.8 2.5-5X Ultra Macro Lens
Most dedicated macro lenses have a 1:1 maximum reproduction ratio, which means they can project an image of the subject on your camera's sensor up to the same size it is in real life. However, the Venus Optics Laowa 25mm f/2.8 2.5-5X Ultra Macro can project an image of your subject up to five times bigger than it is in real life, opening up an entirely new world of extreme macro photography. This great video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
Fstoppers
Nikon Announces New All-Black Version of Z fc as Well as Special Edition NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 SE
Nikon puts a stylish twist on a couple products in its Z family of mirrorless cameras. Yes, I admit it. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, one of the main reasons I really liked the Nikon Z fc camera when it was first released was for the styling. If that makes me a (really old) hipster, then so be it. I am 100% clear that the way a camera looks doesn’t affect the way it performs. But for a camera like the Z fc, which is a great everyday walk around camera, I can’t help but to appreciate that it elevates my attire. What can I say? I like to be fancy.
Fstoppers
Hands-On Experience With the 'World's Best Pocket Camera'
There is a quiet rise of small, pocketable cameras when it comes to popularity. In this video, James Popsys gives his thoughts on the little Ricoh after spending some time shooting with it. So, if you're in the market for one, take a look. The Ricoh GR IIIx is a...
Fstoppers
We Review the Astrhori 85mm f/2.8 1:1 Macro and Tilt Lens
With shorter daylight hours and longer dark, cold, and wet nights, it's time to think about what to shoot indoors: something new perhaps? For myself, it's going to be trying something new, and that's macro with the Astrhori 85mm f/2.8 Macro Tilt lens. I haven't actually shot any macro since...
Fstoppers
Field Review of the Godox Junior Retro-Inspired Flash
Let me rewind the clock by a decade: it’s the tail end of 2012, and the NYPD was in the process of clearing out Zuccotti Park in Lower Manhattan. Over the last year, Occupy Wall Street had been picking up steam, with an encampment filling the better part of the park and protests regularly spilling out into the streets.
Fstoppers
Why You Should Use a 100mm Macro Lens for Beauty and Portrait Photography
Most photographers drool over 85mm f/1.4 lenses for portrait work, and while those are certainly a lot of fun, they might not actually be the best choice for you. This awesome video will show you why you should consider a 100mm macro lens for your work. Coming to you from...
Fstoppers
A Guide to the New Portrait Editing Features in Capture One 23
Capture One 23 is here, and it brings with it a wide range of new features and upgrades sure to please a variety of photographers. As always, there is a strong focus on portrait photography. This great video will take you through some of those new features and show you how to use them to improve your portrait edits and make them more efficient.
