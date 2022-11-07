ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Three Republicans expected to join Lynchburg City Council

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Cty Council will soon have new members as the votes are finalized. Stephanie Reed, Martin Misjuns, and Larry Taylor, who were all endorsed by the Lynchburg Republican City Committee, came out on top Election night. The three ousted two incumbents in a tight race.
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Augusta County Courthouse is moving and people in Staunton are quiet about it

STUANTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Courthouse is moving away from its current location in downtown Staunton following a ballot measure Tuesday, November 8. Nearly 9-out-of-10 voters said they are in favor of moving the court to the county. How this will affect the historic building and the surrounding businesses in the city has yet to be seen.
NBC 29 News

CPD addresses city council about crime in the city

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police Chief Tito Durrette spoke to Charlottesville City Council on Monday, November 7 about crime statistics in the city. This comes amid growing concern, after one person died and two others were injured in a shooting on the Downtown Mall on October 23. According to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Village at Gordon House announces plans to close in 2023

GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Village at Gordon House says it will be closing its doors next year. The senior living community announced Tuesday, November 8, that it recently notified staff, residents, and their families of an anticipated closure date of March 1, 2023. “We have enjoyed a wonderful 40...
GORDONSVILLE, VA
cvillecountry.com

Survey respondents hugely familiar with Meriwether Lewis in school name examination

IVY (WINA) – Ninety-four percent of respondents to an Albemarle schools naming committee survey are familiar with Meriwether Lewis… the “Lewis” of the Lewis & Clark expedition… for whom an Ivy elementary school is named. Meriwether Lewis Elementary is the next of the schools whose names are being considered if they are appropriate for new school name standards set in the past year. A survey for a committee studying the name got 421 responses… including more than 200 county schools parents and employees, 148 community members, and 51 students.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. “This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Nelson County encourages residents to shop Artists Sunday on Nov. 27

You’ve heard of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, but have you heard about Artists Sunday?. Artists Sunday is the Sunday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 27 this year, and the event aims to highlight artists during the holiday shopping season. Nelson County announced that it is participating in...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
timesvirginian.com

Sheriff’s office asks county for additional school resource officer

Appomattox County Sheriff Donald Simpson requested the addition of one more full-time School Resource Officer (SRO) when he appeared before the Appomattox County Board of Supervisors at their Oct. 16 meeting. The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office (APSO) applied for and received one of the state SRO position grants, an award...
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro High School students petition against transgender policy changes

Waynesboro High School staff and students presented Waynesboro School Board with a petition protesting proposed policies by Gov. Glenn Youngkin for transgender and nonbinary public school students at its regular meeting Tuesday night. “My hope for all of our children — is that all our children have the tools and...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville Police arrest Orange man in Oct. 18 hit-and-run

A male suspect has been charged and arrested in connection to a hit-and-run case involving a bicyclist in Charlottesville. John Dean Sherwin, 31, of Orange, faces a felony hit-and-run charge in the Oct. 18 incident on East High Street. A witness had called in a report of a cyclist who...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Couric announces $1M scholarship donation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia alumna and journalist Katie Couric is helping UVA start a new scholarship. The Cavalier Daily reports Couric donated $1 million, which will go to the creation of the Blue Ridge Scholarship. Her donation was matched by the university. Couric made the announcement Friday,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Temperatures soar to hottest on record for November at Lynchburg, Roanoke

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. It’s never been hotter in November than it was Monday at Lynchburg and Roanoke, a day that was warmer than 17 days of the previous summer at Lynchburg and 20 summer days at Roanoke.
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy