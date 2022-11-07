ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Maryland state trooper to receive medal in Baltimore for saving trapped tow truck driver

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland state trooper who saved a tow truck driver pinned beneath a sport-utility vehicle earlier this year will receive a "Courage Under Fire" award from the tow truck industry, according to authorities.

Trooper Jason Reid rescued the tow truck driver on the morning of May 23, according to the Maryland State Police.

The 51-year-old tow truck driver had been removing a Chevrolet Equinox from a crash site on Interstate 495 in Silver Spring, Maryland, when the sport-utility vehicle slipped off the back of the tow truck and pinned him.

Despite having never operated a tow truck, Reid used the truck's controls to lower the truck's bed and maneuver it underneath the SUV, troopers said. Reid then used the bed to lift the SUV off the 51-year-old driver, so he could pull him to safety.

American Towman Magazine & Expositions will award the American Towman Commendation Medal to Reid during a November exposition in Baltimore, according to the Maryland State Police.

The exposition will take place at the Baltimore Convention Center between Nov. 17 and Nov. 19, according to an online event planner.

This is the first time that a law enforcement officer will receive the American Towman Commendation Medal from the tow truck industry, troopers said.

