Pulaski Police details search and capture of fugitive who stole cop car, hit officers
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The Pulaski Police Department is releasing details related to the arrest of a wanted fugitive in their area after an incident in which police said he stole a cop car, tried to hit two officers, and stole firearms after crashing the car. Last Friday, efforts...
2 juveniles charged with Airdropping threats to students at Marion High School
Two DUI checkpoints upcoming in Mercer County
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department announced two DUI checkpoints coming up in the local area. The first DUI checkpoint is scheduled for Friday, November 11, 2022 from 8 P.M. to midnight on U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell. Alternative routes to bypass the DUI checkpoint include WV Route 20, WV Route 123, […]
Airdropped threat closes Southwest Virginia high school, charges pending
Pulaski County Emergency Management posts report of wildfire
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Pulaski County Emergency Management posted about a wildfire that occurred in the area yesterday. According to Pulaski County Emergency Management, fire crews have contained a wildfire that started around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, near Mabe Hollow in the Hiwassee area. Reports say personnel, equipment,...
Radford Police highlight officer training efforts for November
RADFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Radford City Police Department is highlighting its officers and training efforts for the month of November. RCPD said training is essential in the law enforcement department and for their officers. "In order to stay diligent in their skills," RCPD said. "As well as adapting...
Radford Police situation cleared, suspect in custody
Inmate arranged drug deals from the inside in multiple North Carolina counties: DOJ
An inmate arranging drug deals from the inside in Catawba and Lincoln counties was sentenced Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.
Surveillance video shows burglars ransack Pilot Mountain gun store after car rams entrance
PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WGHP) — Surveillance cameras captured footage as several people broke into a gun store in Surry County. The video shows a dark-colored sedan pulling into the parking lot of Red Oak Outfitters at 108 Lola Lane in Pilot Mountain. At 9:35:45 p.m. on Sunday, according to the timestamp on the video, the […]
Marion Senior High School dismisses early following threatening message, officials say
Virginia wildfire spanned 500 acres, threatened many homes
DAVENPORT, Va. (WJHL) — Crews continue to douse hotspots in a 500-acre wildfire that ravaged Buchanan County over the weekend. Russell Proctor with the Virginia Department of Forestry said a 15-member crew responded to the fire — dubbed the Hurricane Fire — at 4 p.m. Friday and continued the attempt to contain it.
Man pleads guilty after woman dies from overdose in Rockingham Co.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A man plead guilty to death by distribution after a woman was found dead in a field in Rockingham County from an apparent overdose Dec. 19, 2021, according to deputies. Deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Ladawn Edwards of Sparta N.C. was...
Virginia general election results for Floyd County on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Floyd County here. Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the House of Representatives District 9 race. Floyd County. In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 6,979 votes in Floyd County. This equates to...
Final Pulaski County, Radford results
Final, unofficial voting results in the rest of Pulaski County’s and Radford’s uncontested races (Source: Virginia Public Access Project – VPAP):
Reported Bristol stabbing leads to attempted murder charges
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol man faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder following an alleged stabbing early Monday morning. Sullivan County court documents penned by a responding officer state that the incident began at a home on the 1100 block on Broad Street, where police were called following a reported stabbing. Witnesses say […]
Jackson Park in the Town of Pulaski has a new 'Little Free Library'
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — Jackson Park in the Town of Pulaski gets a new upgrade. The new addition is the "Little Free Library". This project was dedicated in memory of a longtime local educator, Deborah (Debbie) Reed Griffith on October 26, the Town of Pulaski said. The library allows...
Radford Police presence in Auburn Ave. area cleared after incident resolved
Wythe County to lease Apex Center to group that plans to bring in hockey
Wytheville … the puck stops here. Maybe more accurate to say the puck drops in Wythe County as local officials announced Monday plans to debut a hockey franchise in the county beginning in 2023. Wythe officials said at a news conference that the county will lease the 90,000-square foot...
Man found dead in Claytor Lake: Sheriff
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A man has been found dead in Claytor Lake on Friday according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 12:15 p.m., Pulaski County Joint Communications Center got a call about a possible body being in the water near the public boat docks on Bear Drive off of State Park Road.
Hanks, Joretta Jones
Joretta Jones Hanks went to her heavenly home on November 4, 2022. She was born in Pulaski, Virginia on May 16, 1937. She was a graduate of Pulaski High School and attended the University of Delaware. She married Elray Hanks on September 1, 1956 and recently celebrated 66 years of marriage. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sylvia Jones; father, Clifton Jones and sister, Janice Jones.
