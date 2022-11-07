ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weaverville, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Ghost gun, fentanyl found after snowstorm burglary near Shingletown, 3 arrested

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after employees at the Mountain Meadows Bible Camp near Shingletown reported a burglary Tuesday night, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the employees reported seeing three people on surveillance cameras looking into buildings at the camp off Arrowhead...
SHINGLETOWN, CA
krcrtv.com

Deputies identify victims and suspect in deadly Trinity County shootings

WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — Trinity County Sheriff's Deputies have identified the victims in Monday's deadly shootings. According to deputies, a shooting was reported around 9:15 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of a Weaverville business. When deputies responded to the scene they found Shane Gillespie, of Weaverville dead. Around 9:50...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Three people arrested for allegedly burglarizing a Bible camp during snowstorm

SHINGLETOWN, Calif. — According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), three people were arrested for allegedly burglarizing the Mountain Meadows Bible Camp during Tuesday evening's snowstorm. The Sheriff's Office received a report from employees of the bible camp just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. According to the employees,...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Stabbing suspect held to answer murder charge

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A murder suspect was held to answer charges in the stabbing death of Jasmyne Glasper. The Shasta County District Attorney’s said 27-year-old Elijah Potillor was held to answer for the murder of Glasper on April 14 at a home in the City of Shasta Lake.
SHASTA LAKE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Remains found in Shasta County lacked investigative forensic significance

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities have been investigating remains found last month at a construction site in Shasta Couty. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a report of possible human remains found at a construction site off Meadow View Drive on Oct. 25. Deputies said the...
kymkemp.com

Three Dead (Including Shooter) After Trinity County Rampage

Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department:. On Monday, November 7, 2022, at approximately 9:15 AM, a shooting was reported in the parking lot of a Weaverville area business. Trinity County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed that the victim, Shane Gillespie, of Weaverville, CA, was deceased.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Parents arrested after baby overdoses on fentanyl in Redding

REDDING, Calif. 1:40 PM UPDATE - Two parents were taken into custody by the Redding Police Department on Tuesday night after their 1-year-old son overdosed on fentanyl at their home. According to Redding Police, officers responded to a call from 41-year-old Candice Youngblood of Redding, who told authorities that her...
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

Juveniles Questioned After Shooting a Passing Car with Pellet Gun, Says APD

This information was gathered from the scanner and from the Arcata Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. Earlier this afternoon, November 9th, Arcata Police Department officers received a report that three juveniles...
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

High-Speed Chase North of Eureka Ends in Crash on Highway 101; Driver Flees Scene

A high-speed chase on Highway 101 has ended in a single vehicle crash under the Sunset 14th Street overpass near Arcata just before 9 a.m. on November 9th. Scanner traffic indicated officers were in pursuit of a 4-door sedan through the safety corridor north of Eureka with speeds between 100-120 mph. Officers in pursuit discontinued the pursuit due to safety issues as the vehicle weaved in and out of traffic, cutting drivers off.
EUREKA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Shasta County homeowner catches burglary suspect on security cameras

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - One person was arrested after a homeowner reported that he could see someone breaking into his home on his surveillance cameras, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a report from a homeowner who was not home around 11:30 p.m. that...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding crash leads to DUI arrest

REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was arrested for DUI after a crash on South Market Street at Grange Street Monday morning, according to the Redding Police Department. Police said just before the crash, they received a report of a possible DUI driver heading north on South Market Street. Officers later contacted the driver of a vehicle that matched the description.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Man kicks Redding officer, K9 detains him

REDDING, Calif. - A K9 helped bring a suspected thief into custody on Sunday evening in Redding, according to police. Officers said they responded to the Walgreens on Eureka Way shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday. An employee told officers the suspect, Andrew Whitley, stole several items. Whitley, 35, was...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Tehama County Sheriff suspends day patrols due to "catastrophic staffing shortage"

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Due to a reportedly "catastrophic staffing shortage" within the Tehama County Sheriff's Office (TCSO), officials confirmed on Friday the agency will be suspending daytime patrol services. The suspension begins on Nov. 20, 2022, according to the TCSO. The agency says they've been experiencing difficulties with...
krcrtv.com

Drivers required to now carry chains on Titlow Hill Road

WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Anyone traveling on Titlow Hill Road is required to carry chains after six new inches of snowfall. This safety update is as of Nov. 8, and roads are still open to all towers. For further updates on road conditions and chain advisories, visit https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect arrested after breaking into home in Redding Sunday morning

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that a suspect was arrested after breaking into a home then running away Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 2900 block of Lake Redding Drive at around 4:24 a.m. to investigate a possible burglary. The home owners told police that they woke...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Papini serving prison sentence in San Bernardino County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Shasta County mother Sherri Papini is serving her prison sentence for lying to investigators about faking her kidnapping. Papini is now held at a medium security federal prison in Victorville, in San Bernardino County. The facility has about 1,800 inmates there. She was sentenced to 18...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

