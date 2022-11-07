Read full article on original website
Analysis: Meltdown in the Container Shipping Sector Gains Speed
Facing global economic headwinds, the volume of containerized cargo movement continues to plummet, Peter Sand, Chief Analyst, Xeneta, summarizes: “It is clear that the carriers are no longer in charge, the shippers are.”. Peter, it seems like the news in the container shipping sector started as a flow and...
New Solution Launched to Track Dark Shipping
Spire Global, Inc., a provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, unveiled a dark shipping detection solution to track vessels that manipulate their reported position in order to conceal nefarious activities. The Automatic Identification System (AIS) on a vessel helps avoid collisions at sea, track global shipping trends and...
US Offshore Wind Update: New Construction Kicks Off
October saw the first offshore construction activity for a commercial scale U.S. offshore wind farm. Two cable layers have commenced the laying of Vineyard Wind’s export cable. This important milestone was also accompanied by complaints around the deployment of foreign flag workboats to support the cable layers. At the same time, South Fork wind farm has deployed Jones Act compliant vessels to prepare the offshore construction areas for cable laying and foundation installation. These two projects bring into focus the ongoing opportunities and challenges of the U.S. offshore wind market.
Busan, Pacific Northwest Seaports Partner on Decarbonization
The Northwest Seaport Alliance announced its newest decarbonization effort as part of the Green Shipping Challenge at the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP 27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change held in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh. The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA), the marine cargo...
Inflation Hits Vessel Operating Costs -Drewry
Vessel operating cost inflation has accelerated in 2022 on mounting worldwide macroeconomic price pressures, despite some receding of Covid-19 related costs, according to the latest Ship Operating Costs Annual Review and Forecast 2022/23 report published by global shipping consultancy Drewry. Drewry estimates that average daily operating costs across the 47...
Bryton Marine Group Names McVitty as COO
Vernon, B.C. based Bryton Marine Group, parent company to a group of aluminum boatbuilding firms, announced it has hired Stuart McVitty as chief operating officer. McVitty will be responsible for developing performance goals and long-term operational plans as well as maximizing efficiency through extensive process analysis and intercompany collaboration. He will work with the CEO Byron Bolton and the senior management team to implement the strategic vision and values of the company.
Thordon Bearings Installed on ADNOC Offshore Platform
Thordon Bearings said Monday that its water-lubricated elastomeric polymer bearings have been installed to well pumps aboard an undisclosed offshore oil platform operated by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). Five KSB three-stage mixed flow impeller-type pumps were each retrofitted with Thordon pump bearings - 13 SXL intermediate bearings, four...
Marubeni Taps 'Suction Sails' for Bulk Carrier
MMSL PTE. LTD., a wholly owned subsidiary of Marubeni Corporation based in Singapore signed an agreement with bound4blue to install four suction sails on the Crimson Kingdom, making it the first wind-assisted vessel owned by Marubeni. According to the preliminary studies, the 229-m Panamax bulk carrier will be retrofitted in...
HAV's NES to Supply Battery Pack for Offshore Construction Vessel
Norwegian offshore vessel owner Volstad Maritime has contracted Norwegian Electric Systems AS (NES) to deliver the battery pack and associated control system for battery charging to the Grand Canyon III offshore construction vessel. “The demand for retrofitting battery power on board offshore vessels continues to grow as many shipowners, such...
Chevron, Japan's MOL to Study CO2 Transportation from Singapore to Subsea Storage in Australia
Chevron and MOL have signed a Joint Study Agreement to explore the feasibility of transporting liquified carbon dioxide from Singapore to permanent storage locations offshore Australia. At the signing ceremony in Singapore were Mr. Chris Powers, Vice President, Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage, Chevron New Energies, and Mr. Yasuchika Noma, Executive Officer of MOL. (Photo: Business Wire)
Lauritzen Bulkers Takes Over Chilean Bulker
Danish shipowner Lauritzen Bulkers said it has taken over the bulk carrier Chilean Bulker on October 29, 2022. It is a 39,500 mt dwat, box/open hatch handysize bulk carrier built at China's Jiangmen Nanyang Ship Engineering Co. Ltd. shipyard in 2019. The vessel has been under the control of Lauritzen Bulkers since then and now flies the Danish flag with Hellerup as its homeport.
Kommer Damen Receives Lifetime Achievement Award
During the Maritime Awards Gala in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Kommer Damen was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award.. Image FERRY VERHEIJ/Damen. During the Maritime Awards Gala in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Kommer Damen was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his achievements, methods and contribution to the Dutch maritime industry. Damen (78) is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Damen Shipyards Group and is still internationally active in the company that he took over from his father and uncle in 1969.
Viasat, Cobham Satcom announce Collaboration
Viasat and Cobham Satcom announced the companies are collaborating on a new, advanced satellite connectivity solution for the maritime and energy industries in preparation for the launch of Viasat’s next generation satellite constellation, ViaSat-3. The connectivity system, which will include a portfolio of groundbreaking antenna systems from Cobham Satcom,...
ABS Grants AIP for HHI's Hi-ReGAS+ Regasification System
Classification society ABS announced it has awarded approval in principle (AIP) for a next-generation, highly efficient concept of a regasification system (Hi-ReGAS+) for floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals that uses natural circulation. The technology was developed by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE),...
Partners to Produce Bio-LNG as Marine Fuel
From left to right: Paul Ganzeboom (CEO Attero), Wouter Zijlmans (CEO Nordsol) and Ronald van Selm (CTO Titan) met at the site for the new bio-LNG production plant to start their collaboration. (Photo: Titan) Three companies from very different sectors have joined forces to achieve a decentralized production of bio-LNG...
Wonder of the Seas Equipped with ABB's Ability Marine Braking Assistance
As the world’s largest cruise ship Wonder of the Seas, departed on her maiden voyage in the beginning of March 2022, she was the first in the world to feature the new ABB Ability Marine Braking Assistance. Designed for safe and smooth emergency stops, the automatic braking system is the result of collaboration between supplier and owner, initiated at Royal Caribbean Group’s request.
Baltic Index Hits One-week High on Capesize Gains
The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index touched a one-week high on Tuesday, supported by gains in the capesize vessel segment. The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax, and supramax shipping vessels carrying dry bulk commodities, added 19 points, or about 1.4%, to 1,356, the highest level since Nov. 1.
