ROBBERY IN BRENHAM EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING
A robbery took place early Wednesday morning on Prairie Lea Street in Brenham. Brenham Police report that early Wednesday morning at 2:30, Officers responded to the Brenham Food Stop 2 in the 1300 block of Prairie Lea Street in reference to a reported robbery that had just taken place. The Victim reported that an unknown white male entered the business and demanded smoking products as well as cash, while indicating he had a gun under his jacket. The Suspect left the store without injuring the victim and fled the area on foot. This investigation is ongoing and more information and the suspect description will be made available when obtained. Persons with information about the robbery are encouraged to call the Brenham Police Department.
2 suspects in Madisonville UTV thefts identified, 1 in custody
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Two men were arrested in connection to the theft of five Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTV), a church van, trailers and other items, according to the Madisonville Police Department. The theft of the UTVs happened in the early morning hours on Oct. 24 at a Kawasaki Dealership...
College Station officer pepper sprayed by accident during Northgate fight
The College Station officer had been trying to break up a fight this weekend in Northgate, police said.
Six People Arrested In One Of Several Northgate District Weekend Incidents
At least eight College Station police officers, multiple officers from Texas A&M police, and multiple fire department paramedics were tied up with one incident in the Northgate district ten minutes after the bars closed Sunday morning. According to CSPD arrest reports, no one received serious injuries from what began as...
Dozens arrested in College Station Northgate Bar District
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The College Station Police Department said Tuesday afternoon that there were a total of 31 arrests made between the evening hours of November 5 into the early morning hours of November 6 within the Northgate Bar District. A large fight broke out in...
Seven arrested in late night Northgate bar fight, according to College Station PD
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department revealed Tuesday, Nov. 8 that seven people were arrested on the weekend of November 5-6, with the charges against the individuals totaling 31 at the end of the encounter. According to police, a large fight broke out in the 100...
Arrests made in hotel catalytic converter theft
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Two arrests have been made in a catalytic converter theft at a College Station hotel. Officers were dispatched to a hotel in south College Station after receiving a call about a suspicious person. A citizen saw two men crawling underneath a guest’s vehicle.
Texas A&M Police Chief Issues Statement About Recent Crimes Near The Campus
Texas A&M’s police chief issues a statement after fielding many calls and messages from the campus community and concerned parents following two sexual assaults in Bryan last weekend. Chief Mike Johnson says they have increased foot patrols in and around student residential areas. Johnson says a Code Maroon alert...
Bryan police looking at home security camera clips in hunt for attacker
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department continues to search for a man who attacked and sexually assaulted two people this past weekend in an area north of Northgate between Texas Avenue and Wellborn Road. Only a vague description of the suspect has been provided but homeowners are coming...
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON ASSAULT CHARGES
Two people were arrested Saturday in separate incidents on assault charges. Brenham police report that Saturday night at 10:10, Officer Eric Crosby responded to 2200 block of South Market Street, in reference to a disturbance. Upon completing the investigation, Juan Jose Hernandez Jr. 36 of Richmond, was placed into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, Unlawful Restraint, and making a Terroristic Threat. Hernandez was transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
College Station Police make car theft arrest
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police said they’ve arrested one person in connection to a vehicle theft that happened early Saturday morning in Bryan. College Station Police Department said it was notified about the theft by Bryan Police Department. The owner of the vehicle was able to track it and gave police live updates on its location as it entered College Station.
18-wheeler causes Highway 7 in Falls County to close
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office has closed Highway 7 and Highway 320 due to an accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities are working on clearing an 18-wheeler carrying cardboard bales that has overturned and caused a lane blockage. No injuries have been reported. Drivers are asked...
2 men, woman arrested after being found in possession of stolen camper trailers, drugs, guns in Montgomery County
PINEHURST, Texas – Two men and a woman were arrested and charged after stolen camper trailers, drugs, and weapons were found in Pinehurst, according to the Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constable’s office. Darrel Woodard, 51, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance and felon…
18-wheeler crashes into ditch on Highway 21
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler drove into a ditch off Highway 21 Monday morning, according to the Bryan Police Department. The 18-wheeler reportedly crashed through the barrier railing and into a ditch. It happened on Highway 21 eastbound just past the RELLIS campus coming into Bryan. Bryan police say...
Bryan Man Arrested On A Murder Charge And For Violating Probation From A 2014 Armed Robbery
The shooting death of a College Station teenager last Saturday night followed a fight over a gun. That is according to the College Station police arrest report that led to the arrest of 26 year old Trevor Thompson Jr. of Bryan. The arrest report also stated officers found surveillance video...
Bryan man killed in Temple car crash Wednesday morning
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Temple Police Department is investigating a car crash that left a Bryan man dead. Officers responded to the crash in the 3200 block of East Avenue H around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. They say the driver of an SUV swerved into the path of a truck traveling in the opposite direction.
Brazos County Burn Ban Is Lifted
During Tuesday’s Brazos County commission meeting, county judge Duane Peters announced he had lifted the burn ban for areas outside of city limits. Peters said the ban was lifted Monday after the county’s volunteer fire chiefs agreed with the decision. The latest ban had been implemented October 25.
'Just a matter of time until he killed someone': 5 time DWI offender convicted of felony murder
Officials say that the driver's blood alcohol level was .31, almost four times the legal limit of .08.
Bond elections met with mixed results in Brazos County
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Both Brazos County and the City of College Station asked voters to consider bond propositions on Election Day. Brazos County asked voters to consider a duo of transportation-related propositions that would help fund local road improvements. Proposition A, a $100 million bond that would help the county cover a portion of eight major road and bridge projects, passed comfortably on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Proposition B, which would have added a $10 fee to local vehicle registrations to help fund the county’s Regional Mobility Authority failed by around 10,000 votes.
