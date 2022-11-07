ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

Related
kwhi.com

ROBBERY IN BRENHAM EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING

A robbery took place early Wednesday morning on Prairie Lea Street in Brenham. Brenham Police report that early Wednesday morning at 2:30, Officers responded to the Brenham Food Stop 2 in the 1300 block of Prairie Lea Street in reference to a reported robbery that had just taken place. The Victim reported that an unknown white male entered the business and demanded smoking products as well as cash, while indicating he had a gun under his jacket. The Suspect left the store without injuring the victim and fled the area on foot. This investigation is ongoing and more information and the suspect description will be made available when obtained. Persons with information about the robbery are encouraged to call the Brenham Police Department.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

2 suspects in Madisonville UTV thefts identified, 1 in custody

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Two men were arrested in connection to the theft of five Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTV), a church van, trailers and other items, according to the Madisonville Police Department. The theft of the UTVs happened in the early morning hours on Oct. 24 at a Kawasaki Dealership...
MADISONVILLE, TX
fox44news.com

Dozens arrested in College Station Northgate Bar District

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The College Station Police Department said Tuesday afternoon that there were a total of 31 arrests made between the evening hours of November 5 into the early morning hours of November 6 within the Northgate Bar District. A large fight broke out in...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

Arrests made in hotel catalytic converter theft

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Two arrests have been made in a catalytic converter theft at a College Station hotel. Officers were dispatched to a hotel in south College Station after receiving a call about a suspicious person. A citizen saw two men crawling underneath a guest’s vehicle.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan police looking at home security camera clips in hunt for attacker

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department continues to search for a man who attacked and sexually assaulted two people this past weekend in an area north of Northgate between Texas Avenue and Wellborn Road. Only a vague description of the suspect has been provided but homeowners are coming...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON ASSAULT CHARGES

Two people were arrested Saturday in separate incidents on assault charges. Brenham police report that Saturday night at 10:10, Officer Eric Crosby responded to 2200 block of South Market Street, in reference to a disturbance. Upon completing the investigation, Juan Jose Hernandez Jr. 36 of Richmond, was placed into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, Unlawful Restraint, and making a Terroristic Threat. Hernandez was transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

College Station Police make car theft arrest

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police said they’ve arrested one person in connection to a vehicle theft that happened early Saturday morning in Bryan. College Station Police Department said it was notified about the theft by Bryan Police Department. The owner of the vehicle was able to track it and gave police live updates on its location as it entered College Station.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KWTX

18-wheeler causes Highway 7 in Falls County to close

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office has closed Highway 7 and Highway 320 due to an accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities are working on clearing an 18-wheeler carrying cardboard bales that has overturned and caused a lane blockage. No injuries have been reported. Drivers are asked...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

18-wheeler crashes into ditch on Highway 21

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler drove into a ditch off Highway 21 Monday morning, according to the Bryan Police Department. The 18-wheeler reportedly crashed through the barrier railing and into a ditch. It happened on Highway 21 eastbound just past the RELLIS campus coming into Bryan. Bryan police say...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan man killed in Temple car crash Wednesday morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Temple Police Department is investigating a car crash that left a Bryan man dead. Officers responded to the crash in the 3200 block of East Avenue H around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. They say the driver of an SUV swerved into the path of a truck traveling in the opposite direction.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Brazos County Burn Ban Is Lifted

During Tuesday’s Brazos County commission meeting, county judge Duane Peters announced he had lifted the burn ban for areas outside of city limits. Peters said the ban was lifted Monday after the county’s volunteer fire chiefs agreed with the decision. The latest ban had been implemented October 25.
KBTX.com

Bond elections met with mixed results in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Both Brazos County and the City of College Station asked voters to consider bond propositions on Election Day. Brazos County asked voters to consider a duo of transportation-related propositions that would help fund local road improvements. Proposition A, a $100 million bond that would help the county cover a portion of eight major road and bridge projects, passed comfortably on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Proposition B, which would have added a $10 fee to local vehicle registrations to help fund the county’s Regional Mobility Authority failed by around 10,000 votes.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy