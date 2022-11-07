A robbery took place early Wednesday morning on Prairie Lea Street in Brenham. Brenham Police report that early Wednesday morning at 2:30, Officers responded to the Brenham Food Stop 2 in the 1300 block of Prairie Lea Street in reference to a reported robbery that had just taken place. The Victim reported that an unknown white male entered the business and demanded smoking products as well as cash, while indicating he had a gun under his jacket. The Suspect left the store without injuring the victim and fled the area on foot. This investigation is ongoing and more information and the suspect description will be made available when obtained. Persons with information about the robbery are encouraged to call the Brenham Police Department.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO