France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Massive protests in Paris, France
Some 140 000 people marched through the streets of Paris, France on October 16, 2022, due to rising prices and the policy of the EU that led to it. The organizers said the main outcome of the protest is a general strike. While mass media outlets are still trying to...
‘The party’s over!’: Italy set to ban illegal raves
Italy’s Brothers of Italy party, lead by the country’s new PM Giorgia Meloni, has announced plans to outlaw unlicensed raves just hours after police shut one down.Revellers could face up to six years in jail for attending gatherings of more than 50 people that pose a risk to public health, safety or order, while organisers could be wiretapped under the new law. Cracking down on rave culture was a flagship policy of Ms Meloni’s campaign. In her first speech to parliament as leader last week, she said Italy was “not a country for young people” and described a “growing emergency...
Italy’s Had Enough of U.K. Shitshow Constantly Getting Compared to Their Politics
ROME—Italians are furious over a slew of memes comparing the flailing British government to their own instability. Ever since Liz Truss’s tax debacle started last week, a number of rather surly memes have culminated in an offensive cover of the Economist showing Truss as the helmeted British soldier Britannia holding a fork draped in spaghetti in place of a sword with the headline, “Welcome to Britaly.” Shortly after the cover story, #Britaly?YouWish started trending.This cover by The Economist is the subject of much debate in Italy today. pic.twitter.com/rW5xmm8SAM— Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) October 20, 2022 Some of the memes leading up...
Uproar in French parliament following racist 'back to Africa' outburst
A French parliament session was thrown into turmoil Thursday after a far-right MP was accused of yelling "back to Africa" to a black colleague posing a question on migrant arrivals to the government. The incident came as President Emmanuel Macron's government is promising a new crackdown on immigration amid accusations...
Italy's far-right leader visits EU: "We are not Martians"
BRUSSELS (AP) — New Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni is coming to Brussels on Thursday — and it’s not the ordinary kind of visit by the leader of a European Union founding nation seeking to renew unshakable bonds with the 27-nation bloc. For some, it brings the Trojan Horse of the far right into the walls of the EU, just as the bloc faces crises on many fronts. For others, it’s a case of the EU applying the dictum: keep your friends close but your enemies closer. Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party has neo-fascist roots and she has governed since Oct. 22 along with anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini and former Conservative Premier Silvio Berlusconi. The latter only recently vaunted his connections to his friend Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom he exchanged vodka and Lambrusco wine. It’s enough to send shivers down the spine of many EU legislators and officials, who fear the rule of law and revered principles of Western liberal democracy could be hollowed out from within as yet another EU nation turns smartly to the right.
Italy silent as ships with 1,000 rescued migrants seek help
Humanitarian groups caring for 1,000 rescued migrants aboard three ships in the central Mediterranean are sounding an alarm about deteriorating conditions, but so far Italy's new far-right-led government has not responded to requests for a safe port as it hardens its position against rescue boats. The country's new interior minister, Matteo Piantedosi, has already set the groundwork to ban humanitarian ships from its ports, while appealing to countries whose flags the rescue ships fly to take on the migrants and relieve the burden on Italy. The moves are reminiscent of the anti-NGO posture taken by League party leader Matteo...
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
Nearly 1,000 migrants stranded in Med as NGOs urge Italy, Malta to help
ROME, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Three charity boats carrying almost 1,000 rescued migrants on Wednesday urged Italian or Maltese authorities to welcome them into one of their ports, saying those onboard needed urgent assistance.
Netherlands tells China to shut down overseas offices accused of targeting activists
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Dutch government says it has ordered China to shut down its overseas “service centers” that have reportedly been used to target and harass dissidents overseas. “Because no permission has been requested from the...
Portugal To End Its Popular Golden Visa Scheme
Portugal has revealed that the country is set to scrap its popular Golden Visa scheme. In recent statements, Prime Minister Antonio Costa explained that it has fulfilled its function and is no longer needed. SchengenVisaInfo.com reports, “Until now, Portugal Golden Visa is a residence visa issued to non-European Union nationals...
Ship refuses to leave Italy port until all migrants are off
CATANIA, Sicily (AP) — The captain of a charity-run migrant rescue ship refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port Sunday after authorities refused to let 35 of the migrants on his ship disembark — part of directives by Italy’s new far-right-led government targeting foreign-flagged rescue ships. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni’s two-week-old government is refusing safe port to four ships operating in the central Mediterranean that have rescued migrants at sea in distress, some as many as 16 days ago, and is allowing only those identified as vulnerable to disembark. On Sunday, Italy ordered the Humanity 1 to vacate the port of Catania after disembarking 144 rescued migrants, including with children, more than 100 unaccompanied minors and people with medical emergencies. But its captain refused to comply “until all survivors rescued from distress at sea have been disembarked,” said SOS Humanity, the German charity that operates the ship. The vessel remained moored at the port with 35 migrants on board.
Sunny Faro, Portugal, Is the ‘Florida of Europe’
Portugal’s holiday hot spot of the Algarve has long been popular for relocating retirees from the U.K., Ireland, and, increasingly, the U.S. These mainly second-home buyers traditionally trod the well-beaten path to its bustling coastal resorts, but its southernmost city Faro and its rustic villages are now piquing their interest, too.
Charity group challenges Italy over migrant stand-off
ROME (Reuters) - A German charity operating a migrant rescue ship said on Monday it would go to court to try to overturn efforts by Italy’s new right-wing government to prevent some of the people it had saved from the sea coming to land.
WDMS Global 2022 Will be Hosted in Cancun, Attracting Industry Experts and Leaders Worldwide
From November 8 to 10, 2022, BITMAIN, the world's leading manufacturer of cryptocurrency mining servers through its brand ANTMINER, is hosting the World Digital Mining Summit (WDMS Global 2022) in Cancun, Mexico. Focusing on PoW Power and Mining Impetus, WDMS Global 2022 will explore new trends in industry development. As a highly recognized summit in the industry, WDMS has attracted a great number of blockchain industry experts, leading companies, well-known organizations, and opinion leaders.
MiCA proponent cites FTX in advocating for regulation: ‘Crypto assets are not play money’
European Parliament economics committee member Stefan Berger has compared the current situation with FTX to the 2008 financial crisis, using “such Lehman Brothers moments” in justifying the need for regulating crypto. In a Nov. 9 tweet, Berger said proper regulation was needed to avoid issues that “cost enormous...
Could Bitcoin have launched in the 1990s — Or was it waiting for Satoshi?
This year, Oct. 31 marked the 14th anniversary of the issuance of one of this century’s most consequential white papers — Satoshi Nakamoto’s “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System.” Its 2008 publication set off a “revolution in finance” and “heralded a new era for money, one that did not derive its value from governmental edict but rather from technological proficiency and ingenuity,” as NYDIG celebrated in its Nov. 4 newsletter.
Italy defends migrant policy after claims of illegal rejections
Italy's new interior minister insisted Monday it was treating migrants "with humanity" after widespread criticism of moves to allow only the most vulnerable to disembark from charity rescue ships. In a joint statement Monday, they welcomed Italy's moves to let off many of the migrants but said "a solution is urgently needed for all remaining survivors".
A reason to travel to Hauts-de-France in 2023: Europe’s new region of gastronomy
Hauts-de-France, where Cape Gris-Nez is located, is home to orchards and fields that produce the lovely produce of France © Getty Images. France’s reputation for exceptional food is legendary. Now, there’s an extra incentive for gourmet travelers to book a trip for next year. In a first...
Crypto hits the main stage at Web Summit in front of record crowds
Portugal’s capital city of Lisbon has established itself as the spiritual home of one of the world’s largest technology events. Web Summit has called the Altice Arena home since 2016 and attracted a staggering 71,000 people in the latest edition of the conference. The effect of the event...
