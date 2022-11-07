ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Whales Move 877,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Series of Massive Crypto Transactions Amid Extreme Market Volatility

Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors are moving hundreds of billions of the dog-themed meme token amid the turmoil in the crypto market. Citing data from Ethereum (ETH) analytics platform Etherscan, Shiba Inu burn project ShibaPlay says crypto whales transferred a total of 877 billion SHIB tokens worth $7.8 million in a series of transactions.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment

A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
u.today

Bitcoin Predicted to Hit $250,000 in Six Months by Tim Draper

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin: The Next Crypto to Explode Like the Ripple and Binance Projects

Ever since the advent of cryptocurrency, the world has witnessed many crypto projects with distinctive features. Some have inspired the emergence of other cryptos, advancing the strengths of their precursors. Others have become extinct due to the diversity of users’ interests and occasional volatility. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is...
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert

The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
bitcoinist.com

Dogeliens Token: A Brand New Cryptocurrency making Enormous Progress in its Presale while Solana and Aave registers Losses of over 87% since their All time highs

Solana (SOL) – Decentralized Blockchain Platform for dApps. Founded in 2017, Solana (SOL) is a scalable and secure decentralized blockchain platform for dApps (Decentralized Apps). It aims to bring speed, efficiency, and scalability to transactions at a lower cost. Thus, the platform can process many more transactions per second at significantly lower fees than rival platforms like Ethereum.
bitcoinist.com

Coinbase CEO Says The Crypto Exchange Won’t Suffer The Same Fate As FTX

While discussing what happened to FTX, Brain Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, bragged that his firm is not vulnerable to that kind of issue. He, however, suggested possible reasons behind FTX’s fallout. FTX’s insolvency problem is now a hot topic of discussion among the crypto industry’s top players and community...
u.today

Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies

Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
u.today

Bitcoin May Hit $100,000 One Day, DOGE Creator Says, But There's a Catch

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
coinchapter.com

Dogecoin, SOL, Shiba Inu, XRP, Ethereum Worst Performing Coins in Last 24 Hours

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – The cryptocurrency market has printed red candles on the charts since Nov 6, following Bitcoin’s bearish vector. The top 15 digital assets were not an exception. However, some lost more valuation than others. Thus, the biggest losers of Nov 8 in terms of their price were Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), Shiba Inu (SHIB), XRP, and Ethereum (ETH). Here are a few details:
bitcoinist.com

What Bitcoin’s Decline To A New Cycle Low Says About The Market

Bitcoin was able to hold the $20,000 through times with expected volatility, triggering speculations that the digital asset had finally reached its bottom. However, recent developments in the crypto market proved that the cryptocurrency had indeed not reached its bottom, declining lower than the previous cycle low. What Triggered The...

