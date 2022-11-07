Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Says Dogecoin and a Top-20 Ethereum-Based Altcoin Are Primed for Explosive Rallies
A popular crypto analyst says Dogecoin (DOGE) and Polygon (MATIC) are primed for huge rallies as markets move sideways. The pseudonymous trader known as Kaleo tells his 538,100 Twitter followers that Dogecoin is consolidating around a baseline bullish price at $0.13 and he predicts a more than 50% price bounce.
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move 877,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Series of Massive Crypto Transactions Amid Extreme Market Volatility
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors are moving hundreds of billions of the dog-themed meme token amid the turmoil in the crypto market. Citing data from Ethereum (ETH) analytics platform Etherscan, Shiba Inu burn project ShibaPlay says crypto whales transferred a total of 877 billion SHIB tokens worth $7.8 million in a series of transactions.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash Says End of Market Meltdown in Sight, Details Bitcoin Price Target
A crypto trader known for accurately predicting the previous market crash earlier this year thinks the current digital asset price downtick is “far from over.”. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo warns his 604,900 Twitter followers that the next leg down for crypto is “incoming.”. Capo predicts that...
decrypt.co
This Week in Coins: Dogecoin Outpaces Bitcoin and Ethereum Amid Musk’s Twitter Takeover
The Fed’s announcement of a fourth rate hike this year impeded the growth of the usual weekly leaders BTC and ETH. Crypto markets continued to see green for the second week running. In a typical week, market leaders Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) set the pace for everyone else,...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Moves $1,583,709,890 in BTC in Series of Staggering Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Now
A massive whale is moving more than a billion dollars in Bitcoin in a flurry of transactions that effectively emptied a number of newly created crypto wallets. Data from Blockchain.com shows the deep-pocketed investor just drained a crypto wallet that had recently accumulated over 74,105 in BTC worth over $1.58 billion.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
u.today
Bitcoin Predicted to Hit $250,000 in Six Months by Tim Draper
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin: The Next Crypto to Explode Like the Ripple and Binance Projects
Ever since the advent of cryptocurrency, the world has witnessed many crypto projects with distinctive features. Some have inspired the emergence of other cryptos, advancing the strengths of their precursors. Others have become extinct due to the diversity of users’ interests and occasional volatility. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called This Year’s Crypto Crash Issues Dire BTC Warning, Says Bitcoin Collapse Imminent
The crypto strategist who nailed this year’s crypto meltdown is issuing a pressing warning to Bitcoin (BTC) bulls. Pseudonymous crypto trader Capo tells his 579,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin traders should start exercising caution as he says BTC is now in the process of trapping as many bulls as possible.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert
The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
bitcoinist.com
Dogeliens Token: A Brand New Cryptocurrency making Enormous Progress in its Presale while Solana and Aave registers Losses of over 87% since their All time highs
Solana (SOL) – Decentralized Blockchain Platform for dApps. Founded in 2017, Solana (SOL) is a scalable and secure decentralized blockchain platform for dApps (Decentralized Apps). It aims to bring speed, efficiency, and scalability to transactions at a lower cost. Thus, the platform can process many more transactions per second at significantly lower fees than rival platforms like Ethereum.
bitcoinist.com
Coinbase CEO Says The Crypto Exchange Won’t Suffer The Same Fate As FTX
While discussing what happened to FTX, Brain Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, bragged that his firm is not vulnerable to that kind of issue. He, however, suggested possible reasons behind FTX’s fallout. FTX’s insolvency problem is now a hot topic of discussion among the crypto industry’s top players and community...
u.today
Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies
Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
bitcoinist.com
FTX Disaster Doesn’t Scare Cathie Wood’s ARK As They Buy $21 Million Coinbase COIN
FTX, with all the bad publicity attached to the beleaguered crypto exchange, is sending shivers down the spines of investors and traders. Many people in the crypto space are now bracing for more bad news to come out of the Binance-FTX drama. Now, Wednesday’s rapid decrease in the share price...
u.today
Bitcoin May Hit $100,000 One Day, DOGE Creator Says, But There's a Catch
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Network are trying to catch up with the popularity of Snowfall Protocol!
Forward-looking cryptocurrencies Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu Network (SHIB) are trying to catch up with the popularity of prelaunch champion Snowfall Protocol (SNW) as the markets shuffle yet again. All three are trending upwards right now, but only Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has the potential to achieve 1000x returns. This article...
CNBC
Bitcoin briefly touches a new low for the year, FTX token plunges more than 75% in broad crypto sell-off
The cryptocurrency market tumbled on Tuesday after Binance and FTX, the two biggest crypto exchanges in the world, agreed to merge to address what Binance called a "liquidity crunch." Those declines spread throughout the rest of the market, at one point even stealing steam from the stock market rally. Smaller...
coinchapter.com
Dogecoin, SOL, Shiba Inu, XRP, Ethereum Worst Performing Coins in Last 24 Hours
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – The cryptocurrency market has printed red candles on the charts since Nov 6, following Bitcoin’s bearish vector. The top 15 digital assets were not an exception. However, some lost more valuation than others. Thus, the biggest losers of Nov 8 in terms of their price were Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), Shiba Inu (SHIB), XRP, and Ethereum (ETH). Here are a few details:
bitcoinist.com
What Bitcoin’s Decline To A New Cycle Low Says About The Market
Bitcoin was able to hold the $20,000 through times with expected volatility, triggering speculations that the digital asset had finally reached its bottom. However, recent developments in the crypto market proved that the cryptocurrency had indeed not reached its bottom, declining lower than the previous cycle low. What Triggered The...
