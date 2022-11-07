The New Orleans Saints gave players a rest day to account for a short week after their loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night, resulting in an estimated injury report ahead of their Week 10 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. So we shouldn’t read too deeply into these designations from the training staff considering the team didn’t actually hit the practice field — it’s just their best guess at how active each player may have been. We’ll get a much better idea of participation on Thursday when the team regroups. For now, here’s what we know:

