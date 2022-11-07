Read full article on original website
Dennis Allen addresses Andy Dalton-Jameis Winston situation after ugly loss to Ravens
The New Orleans Saints struggles continued in Week 9, as they suffered a 27-13 loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens. Under center for the Saints, Andy Dalton struggled for much of the game, and it raised the question of whether head coach Dennis Allen would consider sending him to the bench in favor of Jameis Winston,
McDaniel on when he knew Tyreek Hill was ‘different.’ Plus Byron Jones, other injury updates
The Miami Dolphins knew Tyreek Hill was special before he moved to South Florida.
Saints Sign Veteran Running Back After Mark Ingram Injury
On Tuesday, the Saints worked out running backs Derrick Gore, Jaquan Hardy and Antonio Williams. They ultimately agreed to terms on a contract with Gore. Gore, 27, appeared in 11 games for the Chiefs last season. He finished the season with 256 rushing yards, 105 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
NFL Coaches on the Hot Seat After Week 9: Kliff Kingsbury Is Flailing — And Failing
Two NFL coaches have now been fired — Matt Rhule by the Carolina Panthers and Frank Reich by the Indianapolis Colts. So what is the rationale for keeping Kliff Kingsbury as the Arizona Cardinals head coach? And why shouldn’t he be atop the remaining list of NFL coaches on the hot seat?
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles, Jets go for defense; Giants get help for Daniel Jones in latest 1st-round mock
Talk about role reversal. The New York Giants and New York Jets each had a pair of top-10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. But in 2023, both teams could be sitting at the bottom of the first round. That’s what happens when you qualify for the playoffs, and both...
Saints final injury report for MNF vs Ravens
Week 9 for the Saints has 3 players listed as out, while wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is questionable. Corner Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), RB Mark Ingram (knee) and LB Chase Hansen are the guys definitely not be playing.
Seahawks Sign Former RB Back to Practice Squad
The Seattle Seahawks have signed running back Godwin Igwebuike back to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. Igwebuike was released from Seattle's practice squad on Oct. 25 after running back Travis Homer returned from injured reserve. He was set to be a potential emergency depth piece in the event that either DeeJay Dallas or Kenneth Walker III suffered an injury in the backfield.
Lamar Jackson surprised young fan with heart condition before Saints' game
BALTIMORE — Before Monday night's game, Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson, made a young fan's dreams come true. Jackson met with Landon, a young fan from Mississippi with a heart condition. In a video shared on Twitter, Landon hugs Jackson and breaks down in tears. He had no idea he'd...
Saints give players a rest day after Monday night game, post estimated injury report
The New Orleans Saints gave players a rest day to account for a short week after their loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night, resulting in an estimated injury report ahead of their Week 10 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. So we shouldn’t read too deeply into these designations from the training staff considering the team didn’t actually hit the practice field — it’s just their best guess at how active each player may have been. We’ll get a much better idea of participation on Thursday when the team regroups. For now, here’s what we know:
Saints lose much more than a game against Ravens on MNF
The New Orleans Saints are back to their old ways. No, not their ways of the mid-2010’s. That team was dynamic and explosive. Effort was never questioned. Instead, they shifted back to the team they were just a few weeks ago. The run defense was horrible, and the offense...
Texans sign DT Brandin Bryant to practice squad
HOUSTON – The Texans signed defensive tackle Brandin Bryant to the practice squad and released defensive end Derick Roberson from the practice squad. Bryant (6-foot-2, 306 pounds) is a former undrafted free agent (Nebraska, Florida Atlantic) who was signed by the Seattle Seahawks. Bryant has four career tackles in...
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Cowboys in on Odell Beckham Jr., Josh Allen's elbow injury concern, Leonard Fournette frustrated
Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. The news: ESPN's Todd Archer reported that owner and general manager Jerry...
Should You Start D’Onta Foreman vs. the Falcons? Fantasy Outlook for Panthers Running Back
This week’s Thursday Night Football matchup is between the 2-7 Carolina Panthers and the 4-5 Atlanta Falcons. Fantasy football managers are more likely to be interested in this matchup than the general public. One of your top lineup considerations is Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman. We’re hoping this...
Chuba Hubbard Waiver Wire Week 10: Can He Provide Value on a Short Week?
The quickest way to fall behind in a fantasy football league is to become complacent and rely on the team you drafted, neglecting the all-important waiver wire. As managers make numerous waiver claims for Week 10, hoping to strengthen their roster, should Carolina Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard be a priority addition off the waiver wire vs. Atlanta?
Monday Night Football: Gus Edwards, Jarvis Landry among the inactives
The Ravens will not have running back Gus Edwards for Monday Night Football. Edwards, who was doubtful with a hamstring injury, was among the team’s inactives. Edwards was injured during the Ravens’ Week 8 win over the Bucs, leaving Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill to handle most of the backfield duties tonight against the Saints.
Is Demarcus Robinson Playing Today vs. Saints? Fantasy Implications of His Status
The question of is Demarcus Robinson playing on Monday Night Football first popped up for fantasy football managers when the Baltimore Ravens’ WR was listed as a limited participant at practice Friday. He was added to the injury report with a groin issue and was absent from practice on Saturday before being listed as questionable.
Saints Injury Update: Center Erik McCoy Injured
Houston QB Clayton Tune Officially Accepts 2023 Shrine Bowl Invite
In a major coup for the longest-running all-star game, Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune has accepted his invite to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl. Tune became the first quarterback announcement of the all-star game cycle, giving the Shrine Bowl a highly productive senior passer and a natural on-field leader who should attract significant attention in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Saints Unanswered Points: Allen's Decisions, QBs, and History
Coaches, like players, have a well-documented history of winning or losing. Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll are two notable head coaches who began their NFL head coaching careers without significant success. Later they would take new teams to the playoffs and Super Bowls. As a head coach, Dennis Allen's second...
