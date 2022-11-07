ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Saints Sign Veteran Running Back After Mark Ingram Injury

On Tuesday, the Saints worked out running backs Derrick Gore, Jaquan Hardy and Antonio Williams. They ultimately agreed to terms on a contract with Gore. Gore, 27, appeared in 11 games for the Chiefs last season. He finished the season with 256 rushing yards, 105 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Seahawks Sign Former RB Back to Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks have signed running back Godwin Igwebuike back to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. Igwebuike was released from Seattle's practice squad on Oct. 25 after running back Travis Homer returned from injured reserve. He was set to be a potential emergency depth piece in the event that either DeeJay Dallas or Kenneth Walker III suffered an injury in the backfield.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints give players a rest day after Monday night game, post estimated injury report

The New Orleans Saints gave players a rest day to account for a short week after their loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night, resulting in an estimated injury report ahead of their Week 10 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. So we shouldn’t read too deeply into these designations from the training staff considering the team didn’t actually hit the practice field — it’s just their best guess at how active each player may have been. We’ll get a much better idea of participation on Thursday when the team regroups. For now, here’s what we know:
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Saints lose much more than a game against Ravens on MNF

The New Orleans Saints are back to their old ways. No, not their ways of the mid-2010’s. That team was dynamic and explosive. Effort was never questioned. Instead, they shifted back to the team they were just a few weeks ago. The run defense was horrible, and the offense...
BALTIMORE, MD
Click2Houston.com

Texans sign DT Brandin Bryant to practice squad

HOUSTON – The Texans signed defensive tackle Brandin Bryant to the practice squad and released defensive end Derick Roberson from the practice squad. Bryant (6-foot-2, 306 pounds) is a former undrafted free agent (Nebraska, Florida Atlantic) who was signed by the Seattle Seahawks. Bryant has four career tackles in...
HOUSTON, TX
profootballnetwork.com

Chuba Hubbard Waiver Wire Week 10: Can He Provide Value on a Short Week?

The quickest way to fall behind in a fantasy football league is to become complacent and rely on the team you drafted, neglecting the all-important waiver wire. As managers make numerous waiver claims for Week 10, hoping to strengthen their roster, should Carolina Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard be a priority addition off the waiver wire vs. Atlanta?
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Monday Night Football: Gus Edwards, Jarvis Landry among the inactives

The Ravens will not have running back Gus Edwards for Monday Night Football. Edwards, who was doubtful with a hamstring injury, was among the team’s inactives. Edwards was injured during the Ravens’ Week 8 win over the Bucs, leaving Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill to handle most of the backfield duties tonight against the Saints.
BALTIMORE, MD
profootballnetwork.com

Is Demarcus Robinson Playing Today vs. Saints? Fantasy Implications of His Status

The question of is Demarcus Robinson playing on Monday Night Football first popped up for fantasy football managers when the Baltimore Ravens’ WR was listed as a limited participant at practice Friday. He was added to the injury report with a groin issue and was absent from practice on Saturday before being listed as questionable.
profootballnetwork.com

FanDuel promo: Ravens-Saints MNF scores $1K no-sweat bet

Make your Monday Night Football wager between the Ravens and Saints with a FanDuel promo offer that unlocks huge value. With insurance protection, you can be aggressive with your first bet on the app. New customers can claim this bonus by using our links to sign up for an account.
BALTIMORE, MD
profootballnetwork.com

Houston QB Clayton Tune Officially Accepts 2023 Shrine Bowl Invite

In a major coup for the longest-running all-star game, Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune has accepted his invite to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl. Tune became the first quarterback announcement of the all-star game cycle, giving the Shrine Bowl a highly productive senior passer and a natural on-field leader who should attract significant attention in the 2023 NFL Draft.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Saints Unanswered Points: Allen's Decisions, QBs, and History

Coaches, like players, have a well-documented history of winning or losing. Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll are two notable head coaches who began their NFL head coaching careers without significant success. Later they would take new teams to the playoffs and Super Bowls. As a head coach, Dennis Allen's second...
ATLANTA, LA

