Clayton, NC

Police seek man in Clayton shooting

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 2 days ago

CLAYTON — Police have obtained arrest warrants in a shooting that injured one man. Reginald Derrell Sanders Jr. will face two counts of attempted murder, two counts of firing into an occupied vehicle or building, and damaging property.  Just after 5 a.m. on Thursday, police said, two men began quarreling inside the Circle K convenience store on U.S. 70 Business, […]

The post Police seek man in Clayton shooting first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

