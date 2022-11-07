Police seek man in Clayton shooting
CLAYTON — Police have obtained arrest warrants in a shooting that injured one man. Reginald Derrell Sanders Jr. will face two counts of attempted murder, two counts of firing into an occupied vehicle or building, and damaging property. Just after 5 a.m. on Thursday, police said, two men began quarreling inside the Circle K convenience store on U.S. 70 Business, […]
