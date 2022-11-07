ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

▶️ 2 Forest Service roads closed after snow; Some trails temporarily closed

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
centraloregondaily.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ

Chance for snow headed into the weekend

Happy Friday, and to all of our great veterans - THANK YOU for your service!. We're seeing a 40 percent chance of snow Friday, with partly cloudy skies. Winds are coming out of the southeast under 10 MPH -- however, a system off the Pacific is headed toward Central Oregon, and it's carrying snow and rain with it.
REDMOND, OR
cascadebusnews.com

Updates from Cascade Lakes Brewing Co.

(Photo | Courtesy of Cascade Lakes Brewing Co.) There’s snow on the mountains which means it’s time to bring back the seasonal Slippery Slope Winter Ale, now available in 12oz 6-packs and on draft at our Redmond and Bend pubs! Our full-bodied winter ale uses an intricate blend of malts with a generous Tettnang and Cascade dry-hop to produce a well-balanced, rich seasonal ale with hints of roast and chocolate. Whether your slippery slope is a mountain or a sidewalk, this ale makes an excellent companion.
REDMOND, OR
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Looking back on the 'killer' storm of 1883-84

First, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees and then 6 feet of snow piled up The terrible winter of 1883-84 in Central Oregon is considered one of the worst in recorded history of the area. In late December 1883, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees. Snow started falling as the new year of 1884 began, and soon, the snow accumulated to over 6 feet in some areas. It remained extremely cold during the snowstorms, and many thermometers actually froze. On ranches in the Ochoco Valley and near Squaw Creek in the...
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend and Redmond Veterans Day Parades: The sights and sounds

The annual Veterans Day Parade took over downtown Bend Friday, It’s one of the biggest parades in the state. A lot of folks from the community attended the event to honor and thank our local veterans and service members. Central Oregon Daily’s Jarod Gatley went out to the parade...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Bend, Summit and La Pine high school football quarterfinal scores

Three Central Oregon schools were in action Friday night with a shot at the state semifinals. Summit was hosting Central, Bend was facing South Albany and La Pine was on the road at Cascade Christian. Below is a look at the scores from the the first round of football action...
LA PINE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef

The nation’s largest family ranching cooperative, based in Redmond, announced Thursday it has launched a major initiative called Grazewell to test and adopt ambitious regenerative ranching practices on all of its 6.5 million acres across 11 western states by 2025. The post 100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Alcohol involved in early morning crash

Vehicle crashes through bridge barrier and flips over into Willow Creek Friday morning According to Madras Police Department, at approximately 4:26 a.m. on Friday Nov. 4, an SUV crashed through the bridge barriers of the Willow Creek bridge before crashing into the opposite side and landing upside down in the creek bed. One adult female was rescued from the vehicle and taken to St. Charles Madras for treatment. Jefferson County Fire & EMS was also dispatched to handle a brush fire caused by the crash. Preliminary investigation shows that the driver was travelling southbound on Fourth Street and left the roadway, crashing through the retaining wall. Alcohol is believed to be involved in the crash, according to the Madras Police Department release on the incident, and investigation is ongoing. The stretch of road is also U.S. Highways 26 and 97 at the north end of Madras. The Oregon Department of Transportation is still evaluating the damage to the Willow Creek Bridge. As of Friday at 10 a.m., traffic was restricted to one lane in the area of the accident as crews were on scene. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MADRAS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Flags placed in Bend for veterans killed in Safeway shooting

The two victims in the August Safeway shooting in Bend were honored Friday for Veterans Day. Flags for Glenn Bennett and Donald Surrett Jr., who both served in the Army, were placed on the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge. One of the people rolling out the flags was Riley Latta. The...
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

Adam Calhoun's Bend Show Canceled

I first learned about Adam Calhoun's show in Bend, originally scheduled for Nov. 16 at the Midtown Ballroom before its cancellation, from a local artist. The artist, who wishes to remain anonymous, stated they were worried about the potential for hate speech and an aggressive crowd entering the Bend community.
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

Crispy, Caramelized, Cheesy Edges Set This Pizza Apart

Pizza: an American tradition. Well, it is now, but once upon a time it was mostly eaten by homesick Italian immigrants who had left their impoverished homeland to start a new life in the United States. More than four million Italians came through Ellis Island between 1880 and the early 1920s.
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy