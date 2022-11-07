ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Some Head and Neck Cancer Survivors May Be at Greater Risk for Long-Term Gastrostomy Tube Use

A small subset of patients who have undergone treatment for head and neck cancer may require a gastrostomy tube many years into survivorship, according to a new study published by Galloway et al in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology, Biology, and Physics. The findings were also presented at the 2022 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting (Abstract 282).
Shorter Course of Hypofractionated Radiation Therapy Yields Comparable Results to Conventional Radiotherapy for Patients With Nonmetastatic Soft-Tissue Sarcoma

Patients with nonmetastatic soft-tissue sarcoma who need preoperative radiation therapy can safely receive hypofractionated treatment for 3 weeks instead of 5 weeks, with comparable tumor control and no increased risk of major complications in wound healing, according to a new study published by Guadagnolo et al in The Lancet Oncology.
Association of FLT3-ITD Measurable Residual Disease With Outcomes in Newly Diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia

In a study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Grob et al found that next-generation sequencing detection of FLT3-internal tandem duplication (FLT3-ITD) measurable residual disease (MRD) in complete remission was associated with markedly increased risk of relapse and poorer overall survival in newly diagnosed patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
Addition of Brentuximab Vedotin to Chemotherapy in Pediatric High-Risk Hodgkin Lymphoma

As reported in The New England Journal of Medicine by Castellino et al, the phase III Children’s Oncology Group (COG) AHOD1331 trial showed improved event-free survival with brentuximab vedotin plus chemotherapy vs standard chemotherapy in previously untreated pediatric patients with high-risk Hodgkin lymphoma. Study Details. In the open-label multicenter...
National Lung Screening Trial Results Highlight Importance of Lifelong Follow-up

Approximately 6% of patients with stage I to III lung cancer develop a second primary lung cancer within 5 years of their initial diagnosis, according to research presented at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer.1. Analysis of data from the...
Comparison of Two Chemotherapy Regimens for Newly Diagnosed Ewing Sarcoma

As reported in The Lancet by Brennan et al, the European phase III EURO EWING 2012 trial found improved event-free survival with a standard U.S. chemotherapy regimen vs a standard European regimen in newly diagnosed patients with Ewing sarcoma. As stated by the investigators, “Internationally, a single standard chemotherapy treatment...
November 10, 2022

In a U.S.-based cross-sectional study reported in JACC: CardioOncology, Sarju Ganatra, MD, of Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, Burlington, Massachusetts, and colleagues found that mortality from comorbid cancer and cardiovascular disease (CVD) was significantly higher in counties with higher... Jo Cavallo / November 10, 2022. Among the topics discussed at...
Hormone Therapy May Lower Risk of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor–Associated Myocarditis in Female Patients

Researchers may have discovered the underlying cause of sex differences in immune checkpoint inhibitor–associated myocarditis after immune checkpoint inhibitor treatment, according to a novel study published by Zhang et al in Science Translational Medicine. Their findings pointed to possible treatment strategies for this side effect, which disproportionately affects female patients.
FDA Approves Pemigatinib for Patients With Myeloid/Lymphoid Neoplasms and FGFR1 Rearrangement

On August 26, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved pemigatinib (Pemazyre), a selective fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor, for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory myeloid/lymphoid neoplasms with FGFR1 rearrangement. Myeloid/lymphoid neoplasms with FGFR1 rearrangement are extremely rare, aggressive blood cancers that may impact less than 1 in 100,000 people in the United States.
CNS-Directed Therapy and Neurocognitive Outcomes in Survivors of Childhood ALL Receiving No Cranial Irradiation

In a single-institution study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Jacola et al found that survivors of childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) who received central nervous system (CNS)-directed therapy excluding cranial irradiation had poorer outcomes in numerous neurocognitive domains compared with age-based norms. For patients treated with vs without intensified CNS-directed therapy, no differences in domains were observed among low-risk patients, whereas several deficits were observed among standard-risk and high-risk patients.
FDA Approves Cemiplimab-rwlc in Combination With Platinum-Based Chemotherapy for NSCLC

On November 8, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the PD-1 inhibitor cemiplimab-rwlc (Libtayo) in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy for adult patients with advanced non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with no EGFR, ALK, or ROS1 aberrations. Study 16113. Efficacy was evaluated in Study 16113 (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT03409614),...
FDA Approves Selpercatinib for Locally Advanced or Metastatic RET Fusion–Positive NSCLC

On September 21, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted regular approval to selpercatinib (Retevmo) for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with a RET gene fusion (as detected by an FDA-approved test). The FDA also approved the Oncomine Dx Target (ODxT)...
Lisocabtagene Maraleucel Improves Event-Free Survival in Second-Line Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory LBCL

As reported in The Lancet by Manali Kamdar, MD, of the University of Colorado Cancer Center, Aurora, and colleagues, an interim analysis of the phase III TRANSFORM trial has shown significantly improved event-free survival with second-line lisocabtagene maraleucel vs standard-of-care salvage immunochemotherapy followed by autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) in patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL).1.
2022 NCCN Annual Congress: Hematologic Malignancies

The results of ECHELON-1 were presented by David J. Straus, MD, of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, at the 2022 National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Annual Congress: Hematolog... For many years, treatment options for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) were limited mainly to the 7 + 3 regimen. However,...
