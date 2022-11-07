Read full article on original website
Related
ascopost.com
Some Head and Neck Cancer Survivors May Be at Greater Risk for Long-Term Gastrostomy Tube Use
A small subset of patients who have undergone treatment for head and neck cancer may require a gastrostomy tube many years into survivorship, according to a new study published by Galloway et al in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology, Biology, and Physics. The findings were also presented at the 2022 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting (Abstract 282).
ascopost.com
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Patients Living With HIV: Safe and Effective in Metastatic NSCLC
Immune checkpoint inhibitors are safe and effective for people living with HIV who have metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to data presented by El Zarif et al at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2022 Annual Meeting (Abstract 437). Findings from the first matched cohort to...
ascopost.com
Shorter Course of Hypofractionated Radiation Therapy Yields Comparable Results to Conventional Radiotherapy for Patients With Nonmetastatic Soft-Tissue Sarcoma
Patients with nonmetastatic soft-tissue sarcoma who need preoperative radiation therapy can safely receive hypofractionated treatment for 3 weeks instead of 5 weeks, with comparable tumor control and no increased risk of major complications in wound healing, according to a new study published by Guadagnolo et al in The Lancet Oncology.
ascopost.com
Association of FLT3-ITD Measurable Residual Disease With Outcomes in Newly Diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia
In a study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Grob et al found that next-generation sequencing detection of FLT3-internal tandem duplication (FLT3-ITD) measurable residual disease (MRD) in complete remission was associated with markedly increased risk of relapse and poorer overall survival in newly diagnosed patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
ascopost.com
Addition of Brentuximab Vedotin to Chemotherapy in Pediatric High-Risk Hodgkin Lymphoma
As reported in The New England Journal of Medicine by Castellino et al, the phase III Children’s Oncology Group (COG) AHOD1331 trial showed improved event-free survival with brentuximab vedotin plus chemotherapy vs standard chemotherapy in previously untreated pediatric patients with high-risk Hodgkin lymphoma. Study Details. In the open-label multicenter...
ascopost.com
Potential Treatment Options for Patients With Relapsed Multiple Myeloma Following CAR T-Cell Therapy
Researchers have identified potential therapies to treat patients with multiple myeloma whose cancer has relapsed following chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, according to a novel study published by Van Oekelen et al in Blood. CAR T-cell therapy has been a revolutionary treatment for multiple myeloma, but some patients relapse...
ascopost.com
National Lung Screening Trial Results Highlight Importance of Lifelong Follow-up
Approximately 6% of patients with stage I to III lung cancer develop a second primary lung cancer within 5 years of their initial diagnosis, according to research presented at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer.1. Analysis of data from the...
ascopost.com
Comparison of Two Chemotherapy Regimens for Newly Diagnosed Ewing Sarcoma
As reported in The Lancet by Brennan et al, the European phase III EURO EWING 2012 trial found improved event-free survival with a standard U.S. chemotherapy regimen vs a standard European regimen in newly diagnosed patients with Ewing sarcoma. As stated by the investigators, “Internationally, a single standard chemotherapy treatment...
ascopost.com
November 10, 2022
In a U.S.-based cross-sectional study reported in JACC: CardioOncology, Sarju Ganatra, MD, of Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, Burlington, Massachusetts, and colleagues found that mortality from comorbid cancer and cardiovascular disease (CVD) was significantly higher in counties with higher... Jo Cavallo / November 10, 2022. Among the topics discussed at...
ascopost.com
Hormone Therapy May Lower Risk of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor–Associated Myocarditis in Female Patients
Researchers may have discovered the underlying cause of sex differences in immune checkpoint inhibitor–associated myocarditis after immune checkpoint inhibitor treatment, according to a novel study published by Zhang et al in Science Translational Medicine. Their findings pointed to possible treatment strategies for this side effect, which disproportionately affects female patients.
ascopost.com
FDA Approves Pemigatinib for Patients With Myeloid/Lymphoid Neoplasms and FGFR1 Rearrangement
On August 26, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved pemigatinib (Pemazyre), a selective fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor, for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory myeloid/lymphoid neoplasms with FGFR1 rearrangement. Myeloid/lymphoid neoplasms with FGFR1 rearrangement are extremely rare, aggressive blood cancers that may impact less than 1 in 100,000 people in the United States.
ascopost.com
CNS-Directed Therapy and Neurocognitive Outcomes in Survivors of Childhood ALL Receiving No Cranial Irradiation
In a single-institution study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Jacola et al found that survivors of childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) who received central nervous system (CNS)-directed therapy excluding cranial irradiation had poorer outcomes in numerous neurocognitive domains compared with age-based norms. For patients treated with vs without intensified CNS-directed therapy, no differences in domains were observed among low-risk patients, whereas several deficits were observed among standard-risk and high-risk patients.
ascopost.com
FDA Approves Cemiplimab-rwlc in Combination With Platinum-Based Chemotherapy for NSCLC
On November 8, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the PD-1 inhibitor cemiplimab-rwlc (Libtayo) in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy for adult patients with advanced non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with no EGFR, ALK, or ROS1 aberrations. Study 16113. Efficacy was evaluated in Study 16113 (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT03409614),...
ascopost.com
FDA Approves Selpercatinib for Locally Advanced or Metastatic RET Fusion–Positive NSCLC
On September 21, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted regular approval to selpercatinib (Retevmo) for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with a RET gene fusion (as detected by an FDA-approved test). The FDA also approved the Oncomine Dx Target (ODxT)...
ascopost.com
Lisocabtagene Maraleucel Improves Event-Free Survival in Second-Line Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory LBCL
As reported in The Lancet by Manali Kamdar, MD, of the University of Colorado Cancer Center, Aurora, and colleagues, an interim analysis of the phase III TRANSFORM trial has shown significantly improved event-free survival with second-line lisocabtagene maraleucel vs standard-of-care salvage immunochemotherapy followed by autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) in patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL).1.
ascopost.com
2022 NCCN Annual Congress: Hematologic Malignancies
The results of ECHELON-1 were presented by David J. Straus, MD, of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, at the 2022 National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Annual Congress: Hematolog... For many years, treatment options for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) were limited mainly to the 7 + 3 regimen. However,...
Comments / 0