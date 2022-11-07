In a single-institution study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Jacola et al found that survivors of childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) who received central nervous system (CNS)-directed therapy excluding cranial irradiation had poorer outcomes in numerous neurocognitive domains compared with age-based norms. For patients treated with vs without intensified CNS-directed therapy, no differences in domains were observed among low-risk patients, whereas several deficits were observed among standard-risk and high-risk patients.

