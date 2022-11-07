ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida offers new program for military families to guard against scams targeting them

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I8DFv_0j1wSyU400

ORLANDO, Fla. — In recognition of Military Family Appreciation Month, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is highlighting resources for service members and their loved ones to protect them against scams.

Because of service members’ unique lifestyle, such as relocating regularly, scammers may target them in new and unique ways.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Moody created the Military and Veterans Assistance Program to help protect military members, veterans and their families from scams designed to target the military community.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the Floridians out there supporting their beloved soldiers. While the honor rightly belongs to those who serve, families sacrifice too-sleepless nights, lonely holidays and the worry that comes with loving someone who steps up to protect our country,” Moody said. “To all of you, I say thank you. I also want to let you know my office has several resources for military members and their families. Just visit MyFloridaLegal.com for more information.”

Moody released the Scams at a Glance: Protect Our Patriots brochure to alert service members and their families about common and emerging military-related scams.

To check out that brochure, CLICK HERE.

The office also helps inform military members about what measures can be taken to guard against schemes, how to report scams, and what steps to take to recover if targeted by a scam.

For more tips and resources, download the Military Consumer Protection Guide by CLICKING HERE.

For more information on the Military and Veterans Assistance Program, CLICK HERE.

Scams and deceptive business practices targeting service members and veterans can be reported to the Florida Attorney General’s Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

County by county: How Nicole is impacting waste collection in Northeast Florida

Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Nicole. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced the suspension of all garbage, recycling, bulk pickup and yard debris collections for Thursday, Nov. 10. He said that Friday, Nov. 11, will be collected as scheduled and that a makeup day for Thursday, Nov. 10, will be Saturday, Nov. 12.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Sprawling Tropical Storm Nicole drenching Florida, Georgia

MIAMI — (AP) — Nicole hit Florida's east coast as a hurricane Thursday and remains such a sprawling tropical storm that it has covered nearly the entire state while reaching into Georgia, the Carolinas and Alabama. A large area of the weather-weary peninsula was being lashed by strong winds and heavy rain, with a damaging ocean surge in a few coastal areas.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

TIMELINE: Tropical Storm Nicole updates from Nov. 8

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole continues to gain strength as its track aims toward Florida’s east coast. CLICK HERE FOR WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9 LIVE UPDATES. Here are the latest updates on Nicole from Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh:. No direct Nicole impacts through tonight into midday Wed. Direct...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

2 Florida Spots Among The Most Underrated Places To Retire In The U.S.

When people are thinking about where to retire, they often flock to suburban cities or states with the best benefits and amenities. There are some locations, however, that can give you a bang for your buck, comfortable homes, and other things you're looking for. That's where Cheapism comes in. The...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Results recap: Florida and Tampa Bay area election outcomes and race calls

Republicans swept many races across the Bay Area and Florida. Here's a recap of who won, what passed, and what's still in question. Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis scores convincing win over longtime Florida politician Charlie Crist by almost 20 percentage points. Florida U.S. Senate Seat. Republican incumbent Marco Rubio also...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida is officially a red state. Here’s the proof

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida, you are now a red-state. The opinion of this writer? Nope. The opinion of WKMG-TV? Nope. The decision of the voters of Florida? Bingo. On Tuesday evening, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis handily beat former Governor Charlie Crist, Attorney General incumbent Ashley Moody beat former State Attorney Aramis, Florida’s CFO winner was incumbent Jimmy Patronis, and the state’s new Agriculture Commissioner will be Wilton Simpson.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you go there often on holidays, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

Why Americans are Flocking to Florida

Florida is currently the third-largest state and number-one destination for Americans looking to move into a new home. Florida has traditionally enjoyed a disproportionate influence on American policy, and current trends could only exacerbate this situation.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
120K+
Followers
136K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy