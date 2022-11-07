Florida offers new program for military families to guard against scams targeting them

ORLANDO, Fla. — In recognition of Military Family Appreciation Month, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is highlighting resources for service members and their loved ones to protect them against scams.

Because of service members’ unique lifestyle, such as relocating regularly, scammers may target them in new and unique ways.

Moody created the Military and Veterans Assistance Program to help protect military members, veterans and their families from scams designed to target the military community.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the Floridians out there supporting their beloved soldiers. While the honor rightly belongs to those who serve, families sacrifice too-sleepless nights, lonely holidays and the worry that comes with loving someone who steps up to protect our country,” Moody said. “To all of you, I say thank you. I also want to let you know my office has several resources for military members and their families. Just visit MyFloridaLegal.com for more information.”

Moody released the Scams at a Glance: Protect Our Patriots brochure to alert service members and their families about common and emerging military-related scams.

To check out that brochure, CLICK HERE.

The office also helps inform military members about what measures can be taken to guard against schemes, how to report scams, and what steps to take to recover if targeted by a scam.

For more tips and resources, download the Military Consumer Protection Guide by CLICKING HERE.

For more information on the Military and Veterans Assistance Program, CLICK HERE.

Scams and deceptive business practices targeting service members and veterans can be reported to the Florida Attorney General’s Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.

